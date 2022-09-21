ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sean McVay is glad Rams were able to sign Oday Aboushi: 'That's a big deal'

By Skyler Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VfKia_0i4Z1bXk00

The Los Angeles Rams have experienced a multitude of injuries along the offensive line in the first two weeks of the season, leading them to sign Oday Aboushi to the practice squad last week. When speaking about the current state of the offensive line, Sean McVay raved about the Rams being able to sign Aboushi.

“That’s a big deal, to be able to get him. He’s a guy that has a bunch of starts in this league. A tough, physical competitor,” McVay said on the “Coach McVay Show.” “Really enjoyed the way he handled himself, I thought he did a nice job this past week just immersing himself into our culture and our team. He’s definitely a guy we have confidence that could step up and be available.”

Aboushi signed with the Rams’ practice squad last week, but due to the season-ending injury to Tremayne Anchrum Jr. and Brian Allen being sidelined, the team has already promoted him to the active roster. Given the lack of depth the Rams now have in the trenches, the veteran offensive lineman could find himself starting sooner rather than later.

Throughout his eight seasons in the NFL, Aboushi has played both guard spots, giving the Rams options in the interior of their offensive line. Aboushi has played with six different teams, with the latest being the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021, where he made five starts at right guard.

The positive part about signing Aboushi is that he’s made 47 starts in his career, so he’s accustomed to being a starter in the NFL. While the offensive line of the Rams has looked out of sorts to begin the season, McVay is confident that Aboushi can provide the team a much-needed boost in the interior amid all of the injuries.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reacts To The Tom Brady Sideline Blowup Video

Two legendary quarterbacks will meet Sunday when Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers face Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It could be a rough afternoon for opposing defenses. If not, a tablet may pay the price. When Tampa Bay's offense struggled early in last Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints,...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Jerry Jones reveals why Cowboys traded Amari Cooper

After posting back-to-back games with over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown, NFL veteran receiver Amari Cooper is making the Dallas Cowboys look pretty bad for trading him to the Cleveland Browns in return for just a fifth-round pick as fans blasted the decision on Thursday night. But apparently, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has his reasons.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Meet The Girlfriend Of Steelers Quarterback Kenny Pickett

Earlier this offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick. Veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky won the starting quarterback job, but fans have been clamoring for Pickett already. While he won't get the start tonight against the Cleveland Browns, he could be in mix in the near future.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The Los Angeles Chargers
People

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says

"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
NFL
Yardbarker

Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Colts

Patrick Mahomes and company are 2-0 heading into the Kansas City Chiefs Week 3 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. This game is between two teams heading in opposite directions, which could make for a lopsided Chiefs-Colts matchup. That said, you never know what can happen on any given Sunday, so we’ll be making some bold Chiefs Week 3 predictions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Buccaneers

In Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season, the Green Bay Packers travel to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Both teams are coming off tremendous wins in Week 2, and it will be interesting to see who gets another win this week. Here we will discuss our Packers Week 3 predictions for their game against the Buccaneers.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Peyton Manning explains why he won't become a coach in the NFL

Peyton Manning clearly has a brilliant football mind, leading some fans to call for him to become a coach in the NFL. Manning has been involved in coaching in recent years, just not at a high level. The two-time Super Bowl champion coaches his son’s flag football team, and he coaches at the Manning Passing Academy each summer in Louisiana. Now he’s also coaching his son’s sixth-grade team.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers not expected to have WR Christian Watson (hamstring) vs. Buccaneers

The Green Bay Packers are not expected to have rookie receiver Christian Watson available on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Watson, the 34th overall pick, is dealing with a hamstring injury. He missed practices on Thursday and Friday, complicating the rookie’s path to the field as a young player in need of the on-field preparatory reps.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants remain razor thin favorites over Cowboys in Week 3

The New York Giants opened as 2.5-point favorites in their early season showdown versus the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium this coming Monday night, per Tipico. However, Dallas bettors have flooded the market and the line has been bet down to -0.5. Many are buying into the narrative that backup quarterback Cooper Rush can get the job done in the absence of Dak Prescott.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

154K+
Followers
203K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy