Sean McVay is glad Rams were able to sign Oday Aboushi: 'That's a big deal'

The Los Angeles Rams have experienced a multitude of injuries along the offensive line in the first two weeks of the season, leading them to sign Oday Aboushi to the practice squad last week. When speaking about the current state of the offensive line, Sean McVay raved about the Rams being able to sign Aboushi.

“That’s a big deal, to be able to get him. He’s a guy that has a bunch of starts in this league. A tough, physical competitor,” McVay said on the “Coach McVay Show.” “Really enjoyed the way he handled himself, I thought he did a nice job this past week just immersing himself into our culture and our team. He’s definitely a guy we have confidence that could step up and be available.”

Aboushi signed with the Rams’ practice squad last week, but due to the season-ending injury to Tremayne Anchrum Jr. and Brian Allen being sidelined, the team has already promoted him to the active roster. Given the lack of depth the Rams now have in the trenches, the veteran offensive lineman could find himself starting sooner rather than later.

Throughout his eight seasons in the NFL, Aboushi has played both guard spots, giving the Rams options in the interior of their offensive line. Aboushi has played with six different teams, with the latest being the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021, where he made five starts at right guard.

The positive part about signing Aboushi is that he’s made 47 starts in his career, so he’s accustomed to being a starter in the NFL. While the offensive line of the Rams has looked out of sorts to begin the season, McVay is confident that Aboushi can provide the team a much-needed boost in the interior amid all of the injuries.