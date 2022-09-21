ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greer, SC

thejournalonline.com

Anderson County Council approves tax agreements and zoning changes

During their meeting Tuesday, Anderson County Council approved several fee in lieu agreements, zoning change requests and design services for a new detention center. The Palmetto High AFJROTC unit was recognized during the meeting for receiving the 2021-22 Distinguished Unit Award, the “Silver Star” Community Service with Excellence Award and the 2022 Southeast Region Cadet Leadership Course Unit of Excellence Award. District 7 Representative Cindy Wilson made the presentation.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate district, police department bring in K-9 to track firearms

LAURENS, S.C. — An Upstate school district is adding another layer of safety into its schools. Laurens County School District 55 partnered with the Laurens Police Department to bring in a new type of K-9, which will work primarily in schools within the Laurens city limits. “Several months ago,...
LAURENS, SC
cityofgreer.org

43rd Annual Greater Greer Open

$120.00 Entry Fee- Includes cart, range balls, gift package, and Saturday lunch. $25.00 practice rounds week prior. *Contact the Pro-Shop at 864-877-9279 for more information and exact times.
GREER, SC
Greer, SC
Government
City
Greer, SC
State
South Carolina State
FOX Carolina

SC senator calls for action after FOX Carolina investigation into assisted living facility’s conditions

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate lawmaker is taking action after a FOX Carolina investigation revealed ongoing issues at an assisted living facility. Sen. Tom Corbin (R) is asking Dr. Edward Simmer, the director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, to find ways DHEC can be more proactive in protecting vulnerable adults.
INMAN, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Community questions strange lights over Landrum’s night sky

Starlink’s low-orbit satellites spotted over Foothills. On Monday night around 9 p.m., Landrum residents claim to have seen a unique string of lights floating in the sky. The line of about 7 to 10 lights made their way across the night sky, raising questions in the community. Landrum Mayor...
LANDRUM, SC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 86 (Bessie Road)

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Highway 85 defeated Augusta Road to become our most requested “Getting Answers,” road to date. Also known as Bessie Road, Highway 86 runs 12 miles through Anderson and Greenville Counties. It’s between Augusta Road and Highway 8, in Piedmont. Drivers tell us...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Owner closing Greenville restaurant due to ‘labor situation’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville restaurant is closing its doors as it faces a “labor situation” according to the owner. Emilie Blanchard, founder of Tasty As Fit, posted a video on Instagram saying the decision to close the restaurant on Augusta Street was one of the hardest decisions she’s ever had to make.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Laurens School District 55 Threat

Sammy is a three-month-old kitty available for adoption through felinelifelinesc.org. Former Pacolet Police Officer Timothy Wayne Williams has been arrested by SLED for misconduct. St. Joseph's off to a hot start this season. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina Sports Reporter Mitchel Summers has the story. Fall fun at...
LAURENS, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville, Spartanburg Counties eye major investment from Volvo

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville and Spartanburg County Councils have passed the second of three readings on a tax break for multi-million dollar investments from Volvo. The investments center around five facilities, which would be used for tooling and equipment for the company's vehicles. In Greenville County, the Swedish vehicle...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

Suspect in Union County homicide arrested in Louisiana

The woman with ties to Laurens County that was wanted on murder charges by the Union County Sheriff’s Office is in custody in Louisiana, according to the UCSO. The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to 619 Prospect Corner Rd. on Sept. 1 in reference to an unconscious male. According to the UCSO, during the investigation, it was learned that the male subject had been murdered.
WYFF4.com

Plane crashes at Greenville Downtown Airport, officials say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A plane crashed at the Greenville Downtown Airport Saturday morning, according to Robert Hoover, Public Relations Director for Greenville Downtown Airport. Hoover said the crash was due to pilot error. No injuries were reported. According to Hoover, the landing gear was damaged in the crash. The...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Law enforcement issues warning after 2 York Co. deputies exposed to fentanyl

YORK COUNTY, N.C. — York County deputies were treated with Narcan after they came in contact with the extremely dangerous drug fentanyl. This is just one example of how prevalent fentanyl has become in the area. As of last week, the coroner said the county had 58 fentanyl overdose deaths in 2022. Since then, four more people have died of fentanyl overdoses in York County.
YORK COUNTY, SC

