Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Don't Miss The New York Renaissance FaireAlex RosadoTuxedo, NC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTravelers Rest, SC
Related
thejournalonline.com
Anderson County Council approves tax agreements and zoning changes
During their meeting Tuesday, Anderson County Council approved several fee in lieu agreements, zoning change requests and design services for a new detention center. The Palmetto High AFJROTC unit was recognized during the meeting for receiving the 2021-22 Distinguished Unit Award, the “Silver Star” Community Service with Excellence Award and the 2022 Southeast Region Cadet Leadership Course Unit of Excellence Award. District 7 Representative Cindy Wilson made the presentation.
Residents speak out after Greenville Co. GOP social media post on library books
The Greenville County Republican Party is getting a lot of attention for a social media post calling for certain sexually graphic books to be removed from the children's section of the Greenville County Library System.
WYFF4.com
Upstate district, police department bring in K-9 to track firearms
LAURENS, S.C. — An Upstate school district is adding another layer of safety into its schools. Laurens County School District 55 partnered with the Laurens Police Department to bring in a new type of K-9, which will work primarily in schools within the Laurens city limits. “Several months ago,...
cityofgreer.org
43rd Annual Greater Greer Open
$120.00 Entry Fee- Includes cart, range balls, gift package, and Saturday lunch. $25.00 practice rounds week prior. *Contact the Pro-Shop at 864-877-9279 for more information and exact times.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
Self defense law wasn't properly considered in Pickens murder trial, SC Supreme Court rules
COLUMBIA — A Liberty man who was convicted of shooting another man in his home has won his appeal after the state Supreme Court ruled that a judge didn't adequately consider whether he acted in self defense. John McCarty is serving a 30-year prison sentence for the 2015 shooting...
FOX Carolina
SC senator calls for action after FOX Carolina investigation into assisted living facility’s conditions
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate lawmaker is taking action after a FOX Carolina investigation revealed ongoing issues at an assisted living facility. Sen. Tom Corbin (R) is asking Dr. Edward Simmer, the director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, to find ways DHEC can be more proactive in protecting vulnerable adults.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Community questions strange lights over Landrum’s night sky
Starlink’s low-orbit satellites spotted over Foothills. On Monday night around 9 p.m., Landrum residents claim to have seen a unique string of lights floating in the sky. The line of about 7 to 10 lights made their way across the night sky, raising questions in the community. Landrum Mayor...
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 86 (Bessie Road)
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Highway 85 defeated Augusta Road to become our most requested “Getting Answers,” road to date. Also known as Bessie Road, Highway 86 runs 12 miles through Anderson and Greenville Counties. It’s between Augusta Road and Highway 8, in Piedmont. Drivers tell us...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
Owner closing Greenville restaurant due to ‘labor situation’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville restaurant is closing its doors as it faces a “labor situation” according to the owner. Emilie Blanchard, founder of Tasty As Fit, posted a video on Instagram saying the decision to close the restaurant on Augusta Street was one of the hardest decisions she’s ever had to make.
WYFF4.com
Anderson County buffet restaurant announces it will close for good
TOWNVILLE, S.C. — After decades in business, an Upstate restaurant will close its doors for good. The Townville Café, at 6601 Highway 24, posted the news on its Facebook page Tuesday. "I regret to inform everyone that I have decided to close down Townville Café," the post said....
Hackers steal South Carolina fire department’s paychecks
Hackers allegedly stole over $8,000 in paychecks following an email hack from an Upstate fire department.
WYFF4.com
Anderson County community wears purple in memory of Palmetto High School freshman
PENDLETON, S.C. — A community in Anderson County celebrated the life of beloved Palmetto High School student-athlete, Kiara Johnson, who suddenly died in late September. The cause of her death is still unknown. However, it was a sea of purple Friday, a color people say was Johnson’s favorite.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
Laurens School District 55 Threat
Sammy is a three-month-old kitty available for adoption through felinelifelinesc.org. Former Pacolet Police Officer Timothy Wayne Williams has been arrested by SLED for misconduct. St. Joseph's off to a hot start this season. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina Sports Reporter Mitchel Summers has the story. Fall fun at...
WYFF4.com
Greenville, Spartanburg Counties eye major investment from Volvo
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville and Spartanburg County Councils have passed the second of three readings on a tax break for multi-million dollar investments from Volvo. The investments center around five facilities, which would be used for tooling and equipment for the company's vehicles. In Greenville County, the Swedish vehicle...
Meet Attorney Kendra Robinson Who Is Sealing Deals and Taking Black Homeownership to the Next Level
Criminal defense attorney, real estate closing attorney, and reality TV star, Kendra Robinson, is sticking to the bottom line and representing Black homeowners with her state-of-the-art firm, SRS Title & Associates. Originally born and raised in a small industrial community in Clinton, South Carolina, Robinson learned at a young age...
golaurens.com
Suspect in Union County homicide arrested in Louisiana
The woman with ties to Laurens County that was wanted on murder charges by the Union County Sheriff’s Office is in custody in Louisiana, according to the UCSO. The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to 619 Prospect Corner Rd. on Sept. 1 in reference to an unconscious male. According to the UCSO, during the investigation, it was learned that the male subject had been murdered.
FOX Carolina
Power restored for thousands after squirrel takes substation offline in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thousands of people were without power in the western part of Greenville on Thursday morning after an incident involving a squirrel. Duke Energy reported more than 7,000 customers without power around the White Horse and Welcome communities. Multiple traffic lights were out in the area...
WYFF4.com
Plane crashes at Greenville Downtown Airport, officials say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A plane crashed at the Greenville Downtown Airport Saturday morning, according to Robert Hoover, Public Relations Director for Greenville Downtown Airport. Hoover said the crash was due to pilot error. No injuries were reported. According to Hoover, the landing gear was damaged in the crash. The...
Shooting investigation at local pool hall
Three people received at least one gunshot wound each. They were transported to a nearby hospital.
Law enforcement issues warning after 2 York Co. deputies exposed to fentanyl
YORK COUNTY, N.C. — York County deputies were treated with Narcan after they came in contact with the extremely dangerous drug fentanyl. This is just one example of how prevalent fentanyl has become in the area. As of last week, the coroner said the county had 58 fentanyl overdose deaths in 2022. Since then, four more people have died of fentanyl overdoses in York County.
Comments / 0