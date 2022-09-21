Read full article on original website
Science Daily
Analysis of particles of the asteroid Ryugu delivers surprising results
In December 2020, a small landing capsule brought rock particles from the asteroid Ryugu to Earth -- material from the beginnings of our solar system. The Japanese space probe Hayabusa 2 had collected the samples. Geoscientist Professor Frank Brenker and his team from Goethe University Frankfurt were among the first researchers wordwide allowed literally to "shed light" on these scientifically precious samples. In the process, they discovered areas with a massive accumulation of rare earths and unexpected structures. As part of an international research collaboration, they have now reported on this in the scientific journal Science.
Science Daily
Deepest scientific ocean drilling sheds light on Japan's next great earthquake
Scientists who drilled deeper into an undersea earthquake fault than ever before have found that the tectonic stress in Japan's Nankai subduction zone is less than expected, according to a study from researchers at The University of Texas at Austin and University of Washington. The findings, published in the journal...
Science Daily
Mysterious ripples in the Milky Way were caused by a passing dwarf galaxy
Using data from the Gaia space telescope, a team led by researchers at Lund University in Sweden has shown that large parts of the Milky Way's outer disk vibrate. The ripples are caused by a dwarf galaxy, now seen in the constellation Sagittarius, that shook our galaxy as it passed by hundreds of millions of years ago.
Science Daily
Groundbreaking discovery from South Africa challenges the recent re-interpretation of magma chambers
Professor Rais Latypov from the School of Geosciences at Wits University and his research team have found field evidence for the existence of a 5-km-thick totally molten chamber within the ancient crust of South Africa. This suggests that a super-large, entirely molten and long-lived magma chambers occur, at least, in deep geological time, and that the classical view of 'big magma tanks' remains relevant.
Science Daily
Detailed insight into friction: How objects start to slide
Chemists and physicists at the University of Amsterdam shed light on a crucial aspect of friction: how things begin to slide. Using fluorescence microscopy and dedicated fluorescent molecules, they are able to pinpoint how and when the friction at the contact between two objects is overcome and sliding starts to occur. They report on the details of this important transition from static to dynamic friction in the Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters.
Science Daily
New technique allows researchers to scrape beyond the surface of nanomaterials
Since the initial discovery of what has become a rapidly growing family of two-dimensional layered materials -- called MXenes -- in 2011, Drexel University researchers have made steady progress in understanding the complex chemical composition and structure, as well as the physical and electrochemical properties, of these exceptionally versatile materials. More than a decade later, advanced instruments and a new approach have allowed the team to peer within the atomic layers to better understand the connection between the materials' form and function.
Science Daily
Astronomers detect hot gas bubble swirling around the Milky Way's supermassive black hole
Using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), astronomers have spotted signs of a 'hot spot' orbiting Sagittarius A*, the black hole at the centre of our galaxy. The finding helps us better understand the enigmatic and dynamic environment of our supermassive black hole. "We think we're looking at a hot...
Science Daily
Researchers map streamflow alterations to gauge human impact on ecosystems
Altering streamflow can endanger the ecosystems that rely on it, but researchers have lacked data on how human infrastructure has impacted streamflow in the U.S. Now, a study involving a Colorado State University researcher has mapped streamflow alterations across the continental U.S., providing a wealth of data for determining societal impacts on ecosystems.
Science Daily
Termites may have a larger role in future ecosystems
Most people think termites are a nuisance that consume wood in homes and businesses. But, these termites represent less than 4 percent of all termite species worldwide. Termites are critical in natural ecosystems -- especially in the tropics -- because they help recycle dead wood from trees. Without such decayers, the world would be piled high with dead plants and animals.
Science Daily
Scientists use modified silk proteins to create new nonstick surfaces
Researchers at Tufts University have developed a method to make silk-based materials that refuse to stick to water, or almost anything else containing water for that matter. In fact, the modified silk, which can be molded into forms like plastic, or coated onto surfaces as a film, has non-stick properties that surpass those of nonstick surfaces typically used on cookware, and it could see applications that extend into a wide range of consumer products, as well as medicine.
Science Daily
Ultracold circuits
Cooling materials to extremely low temperatures is important for basic physics research as well as for technological applications. By improving a special refrigerator and a low-temperature thermometer, Basel scientists have now managed to cool an electric circuit on a chip down to 220 microkelvin -- close to absolute zero. When...
Science Daily
Study connects decomposing body's BMI to surrounding soil microbes
Research on decomposition often focuses on environmental factors like temperature or humidity, but researchers at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville have taken a closer look at contributions from inside the body. One factor that may play an important role is the body mass index (BMI) of a decomposing body, they report this week in mSphere, a journal of the American Society for Microbiology.
Science Daily
How global warming affects astronomical observations
The quality of ground-based astronomical observations delicately depends on the clarity of the atmosphere above the location from which they are made. Sites for telescopes are therefore very carefully selected. They are often high above sea level, so that less atmosphere stands between them and their targets. Many telescopes are also built in deserts, as clouds and even water vapour hinder a clear view of the night sky.
Science Daily
Clarifying the chaos of narwhal behavior
Researchers have used the mathematical equations of chaos theory to analyse the data from long-term monitoring of an electronically tagged narwhal. They have extracted previously undetected diurnal patterns within what initially appeared to be irregular diving and surface resting behavior, using records extending across 83 days. "While animal-borne ocean sensors...
