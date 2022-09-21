Effective: 2022-09-23 18:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-23 21:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 915 PM MST. * At 630 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain of up to 3.5 inches across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tortilla Flat. This includes the following streams and drainages Reavis Creek, Tortilla Creek, Barge Creek, La, Salt River, Lewis and Pranty Creek, Cottonwood Creek and Barranca Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 8 HOURS AGO