Read full article on original website
Related
uwyo.edu
Guest Artists Duo Cintemani to Perform Sept. 30 at UW
Critically acclaimed flute-guitar group Duo Cintemani, featuring guitarist Nicholas Ciraldo and flutist Rachel Taratoot Ciraldo, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at the University of Wyoming. The duo’s performance -- free and open to the public -- will be in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts recital...
uwyo.edu
UW Wind Symphony to Present Fall Pops Concert Sept. 29
The University of Wyoming Wind Symphony will present its Fall Pops Concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts concert hall. Tickets are $12 for the public, $8 for senior citizens and $6 for students. To purchase tickets, visit the Performing Arts box office or the Wyoming Union information desk, call (307) 766-6666 or go online at www.tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984.
uwyo.edu
UW’s LeaRN Brings Author, Podcaster Singal to Campus Oct. 3
University of Wyoming students, faculty, staff and the public are invited to join Jesse Singal, the co-host of the podcast “Blocked and Reported” and the author of “The Quick Fix,” in a live conversation Monday, Oct. 3, at 5 p.m. in the Wyoming Union’s Yellowstone Ballroom.
uwyo.edu
UW Visits Underway for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion VP Finalists
Two finalists for the position of vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion at the University of Wyoming have visited campus and given public presentations, with two more to go. The candidates are Herman Shelton, executive director for the Access Center at Colorado State University; Zebadiah Hall, director of student...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
uwyo.edu
UW Raccoon Research Ties Temperament With Learning Ability
Results of a four-year University of Wyoming research project involving hundreds of raccoons in Laramie have been published, providing new insights into how wildlife adapts to change in urban settings. Appearing in the Journal of Experimental Biology, the findings draw a connection between raccoons’ temperaments and their ability to learn...
uwyo.edu
UW’s Wyoming Blockchain Stampede Features Prominent Speakers
Charles Hoskinson, a world leader in digital asset technology and entrepreneurship, will be the keynote speaker Friday, Sept. 23, at 6:15 p.m. to close the fifth annual Wyoming Blockchain Stampede and WyoHackathon at the University of Wyoming Conference Center. Hoskinson, a Colorado-based entrepreneur and mathematician, has founded three cryptocurrency-related startups...
Comments / 0