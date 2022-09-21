ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WBAL Radio

Mosby responds to Frosh after Syed vacation: 'Dig a little deeper'

Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby says Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh sat on evidence in the Adnan Syed case for seven years and that he did not uphold Syed's right to a fair trial. Mosby released a statement towards Frosh and said his decision now "forces a family to...
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

Judge denies bail for couple tied to homemade bomb found near Pine Grove MS

A judge on Thursday denied bail for the couple accused of manufacturing a homemade bomb found outside of Pine Grove Middle School on Tuesday. A Baltimore County judge called Joseph Vickery, 43, and his wife, Kristen Vickery, 39, a danger to public safety after an alleged plot involved explosive devices that ultimately led to the evacuation of the school. Both defendants appeared together in court Thursday.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Teen seen on video on ground while officer hit him speaks to I-Team

A teenager seen on video struck multiple times by a Baltimore County police officer spoke to the 11 News I-Team. The 17-year-old boy, who 11 News is not identifying, and his attorney, Larry Greenberg, said a Baltimore County police officer used excessive and unnecessary force, striking the boy multiple times with a closed fist while he was on the ground. The scene was captured on cellphone video that was posted on Murder Ink Baltimore's Instagram page.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WBAL Radio

Police: Homicide victim found in burned car in Baltimore City

Anne Arundel County police are investigating an abduction and homicide after a man was found dead in a burned car in Baltimore City. Anne Arundel County police said officers were called around 9 p.m. Wednesday to the 7700 block of Arundel Mills Boulevard in Hanover for a possible assault and abduction.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Police: 83-year-old man carjacked in Pikesville

Baltimore County police said an 83-year-old man was carjacked Tuesday night in Pikesville. Officers said they were called to a gas station at the intersection of Slade Avenue and Reisterstown Road for a report of a carjacking. Upon arrival, police learned that the 83-year-old man was pulled out of his...
PIKESVILLE, MD
WBAL Radio

Barricade situation in Cherry Hill has ended, person arrested

A barricade situation in south Baltimore ended Thursday, and a person has been arrested. Around noon, Baltimore City police were at a home in South Baltimore to apprehend a person that was wanted on a warrant for attempted murder. A SWAT team arrived at the 2900 block of Denham Circle...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Mayor Scott responds to student protests of private police at JHU

Mayor Brandon Scott weighed in about the protest that disrupted a town hall at Johns Hopkins University about creating a private police force and other city matters. City police have a draft memo of understanding with the school about how a campus police force would operate and that agreement will eventually make its way through the city council and onto the mayor.
BALTIMORE, MD
Person
Marilyn Mosby
WBAL Radio

Protesters disrupt first town hall meeting on Johns Hopkins University police force

Protesters disrupted an in-person public hearing Thursday night on Johns Hopkins University's proposed private police force. The first of a series of three town hall meetings were meant to be a chance for students to learn more about the plans to create a private police force on campus. But several protesters who gathered outside moved inside to make their voices heard, chanting, "No justice, no peace."
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Police: Man found in Essex with trauma to upper body dies

A man found with trauma to his upper body in Essex Thursday morning has died. Police said they were called to the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue around 5:40 a.m. Upon arrival, officers said they located a man who appeared to have suffered trauma to his upper body. The...
ESSEX, MD
WBAL Radio

Trifecta Food Truck & Music Festival returns for 6th year

On Saturday, September 24, Trifecta Food Truck & Music Festival, Maryland's largest gathering of food trucks, descends on the racetrack infield at the Timonium Fairgrounds, from 11:00am to 9:00pm for its 6th year of festivities. Tickets are available now at TRIFECTAFESTIVAL.COM . Tickets are $25.00. Parking is free and so are kids 12 & under.
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

$1M pilot to expand, strengthen access to reproductive health care at HCC

Howard County is doubling down on increasing access to health care, including reproductive health care, specifically on the campus of Howard Community College. In the wake of the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe vs. Wade, Howard Community College and county leaders on Thursday announced a plan to expand and strengthen access to reproductive health care.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD

