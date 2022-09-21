Read full article on original website
Related
maryland.gov
Maryland State Record Albacore Caught in Atlantic Ocean
Montgomery County Resident Breaks Record Held 18 Years. Thomas “Tad” Bodmer of Poolesville has been recognized by the Maryland Department of Resources as the new state record holder Atlantic Division for albacore, or long-fin tuna (Thunnus alalunga), with his 77-pound catch. Bodmer, a recent convert to saltwater fishing,...
maryland.gov
Maryland State Record Swordfish Caught off Ocean City
Calvert County Angler Lands Fish After Five-and-a-half-Hour Fight. Jeff Jacobs has been officially recognized by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) as the new state record holder for the Atlantic Division with a 393-pound swordfish (Xiphias gladius) he caught in the canyons off the coast of Ocean City. Jacobs,...
maryland.gov
Fall Foliage Report September 22, 2022
“It was a beautiful, bright autumn day, with air like cider and a sky so blue, you could drown in it.”. Cooler temps bring crisp mornings and the hope of finding signs of fall in the treetops. Keep checking back each Thursday for the latest information. Join us as we...
maryland.gov
GOVERNOR LARRY HOGAN
PHOTO RELEASE: Governor Hogan Announces New Partnership Between Maryland’s Global Gateway Initiative and Japan’s Kanagawa Science Park. Agreement Focuses on Economic Development Opportunities Between Maryland and Japan. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that Japan’s Kanagawa Science Park business incubator will become the latest partner of Maryland’s Global...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
maryland.gov
Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Meeting Tuesday, September 27
Meeting Features Blueprint Deep Dive on the Maryland Consortium on Coordinated Community Supports and Data Deep Dive on Students with Disabilities. BALTIMORE, MD (September 23, 2022) – The Maryland State Board of Education will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, at the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE), 200 W. Baltimore Street in the 7th floor State Board Room. The complete agenda and livestream are available at this link (https://marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/meeting-agendas/2022/2022-09-27.aspx). The meeting will also be available via YouTube livestream.
maryland.gov
State Police Recover Stolen Firearm And Ammunition After Locating Wanted Fugitive In Baltimore City
(BALTIMORE, MD) – An arrest on an open warrant in Baltimore City leads Maryland State Police to the recovery of a stolen 9mm handgun and several rounds of ammunition. James David Thomas, 25, of Baltimore is charged with illegal possession of a regulated firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and illegal possession of ammunition after being arrested on two open warrants. Thomas is being held at Baltimore Central Booking where he faces these additional charges placed by the Maryland State Police. Thomas, a wanted fugitive by the Baltimore City Police Department, was located and arrested on September 21, 2022 at an apartment in the 1200 block of West Mount Royal Avenue in Baltimore.
Comments / 0