(BALTIMORE, MD) – An arrest on an open warrant in Baltimore City leads Maryland State Police to the recovery of a stolen 9mm handgun and several rounds of ammunition. James David Thomas, 25, of Baltimore is charged with illegal possession of a regulated firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and illegal possession of ammunition after being arrested on two open warrants. Thomas is being held at Baltimore Central Booking where he faces these additional charges placed by the Maryland State Police. Thomas, a wanted fugitive by the Baltimore City Police Department, was located and arrested on September 21, 2022 at an apartment in the 1200 block of West Mount Royal Avenue in Baltimore.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO