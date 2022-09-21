ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Voter registration day, Beware of folks asking for personal info, Public Information Meetings, Events & Announcements

City of Madison Wisconsin
 4 days ago
City of Madison Wisconsin

Meeting and Event Highlights for the Week of September 26, 2022

The Common Council does not meet the week of September 26, but many other City committees do, including the Alcohol License Review Committee, Finance Committee, Transportation Commission and Plan Commission. To see the full list of City meetings scheduled for the week, please consult the City meeting schedule. Town of...
City of Madison Wisconsin

Willow Creek Watershed Study virtual meeting on Thursday, September 29th at 6:00 pm

A virtual public information meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Sept. 29, 2022, via Zoom for the Willow Creek watershed study. Registration prior to the event is required. The City of Madison will be completing a watershed study in the Willow Creek watershed (as shown below). The watershed study will identify causes of existing flooding and then look at potential solutions to try to reduce flooding. The study will use computer models to assist with the evaluations. In April 2020, the City of Madison Engineering Division contracted with MSA Professional Services to complete the watershed study and report, including an existing and proposed conditions analysis.For more information please see the Flash Flooding Story Map . *Note: Please view the story map using Firefox or Google Chrome browsers. Story maps are not viewable with Internet Explorer.The watershed drains to the north to Lake Mendota through Willow Creek, which runs through the University of Wisconsin - Madison campus.
City of Madison Wisconsin

CANCELED: Learn to Play Cornhole with Mad City Cornhole League

DUE TO LOW REGISTRATION, THIS EVENT IS CANCELED. (updated 09/23/22) We hope to reschedule this event! Check back soon!. Learn to play cornhole with Mad City Cornhole League! Cornhole or sometimes called "bags" and "beanbag toss," is a game often played in a yard or at a tailgate, in which small bags filled with dried corn are tossed at an inclined wooden platform with a hole at one end. Participants in this free class will learn the basics of the game cornhole including how to throw the flat bag and the rules of the game.
City of Madison Wisconsin

Police Incident Reports A Selection of Noteworthy Incident Reports

On 9/24/2022 at approximately 3:06 AM Madison Police were in the area of N. Stoughton Road at Milwaukee Street when an officer heard a vehicle crash followed by gunshots. Officers located the crashed vehicle in the area, unoccupied, with evidence of it having been struck by gunfire. There are no signs of injuries at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
