WATCH: Cole Beasley fumbles, loses his helmet on 1st punt return with Bucs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got their first look at newly acquired wide receiver Cole Beasley on Wednesday, and the veteran pass-catcher wasted little time making some memorable moments. Beasley’s first punt return rep was a wild one, as he fumbled the kick, scooped it back up, but then lost his...
Bucs vs. Packers injury report: Latest updates after Wednesday's practices
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their initial injury report for Sunday’s home opener against the Green Bay Packers, and once again, it’s loaded with big names on both sides of the ball. The list of Bucs who didn’t practice Wednesday is long: WRs Chris Godwin (hamstring) and...
Packers have a problem at wide receiver in Week 3 vs. Bucs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t the only team with concerns at wide receiver in Week 3. There is also some uncertainty about which Green Bay Packers pass catchers will be available. How many wide receivers will the Green Bay Packers have available when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
Buccaneers Rule Out 2 Key Players vs. Packers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be shorthanded on both sides of the football when they face the Green Bay Packers this Sunday. Moments ago, the Buccaneers officially ruled out wide receiver Chris Godwin and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks for Week 3. Godwin has been dealing with a hamstring injury since...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Veteran WR Cole Beasley could make debut with Buccaneers Sunday
Finding themselves decimated by injuries at wide receiver this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed veteran Cole Beasley, adding him to their practice squad. Ahead of Week 3's matchup with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, the Buccaneers have already ruled out Chris Godwin with a hamstring injury, while several others remain questionable. With Pro Bowler Mike Evans also out this week, serving a one-game suspension, Tampa Bay may have no choice but to turn to the newly acquired Beasley.
Analyzing Packers' final injury report for Week 3 vs. Buccaneers
The Green Bay Packers ruled out receiver Sammy Watkins and listed left tackle David Bakhtiari, receiver Randall Cobb, tight end Marcedes Lewis and receiver Christian Watson as questionable for Sunday’s Week 3 showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Here’s an in-depth breakdown of the team’s...
FOX Sports
Packers' Watkins, Bucs' Godwin ruled out for Sunday's game
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers will be working without some of their top receivers Sunday when the seven-time Super Bowl winner and four-time MVP face off. The injury report released Friday ruled Green Bay’s Sammy Watkins and Tampa Bay’s...
Bucs add Tom Brady to injury report for Sunday's game vs. Packers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a long list on this week’s injury report, and there was a notable new addition on Friday’s edition. Tom Brady was added to the list with an injury to one of the fingers on his right (throwing) hand, though he was officially designated as a full participant in Friday’s practice.
RELATED PEOPLE
Packers in wait-and-see mode on top 4 wide receivers for Sunday vs. Bucs
The Green Bay Packers are expecting wide receivers Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Sammy Watkins and Christian Watson to be game-time decisions come Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Coach Matt LaFleur said the team will give the four pass-catchers up to game time to prove they can play. “We’ll see,”...
