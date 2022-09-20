ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The Spun

Buccaneers Rule Out 2 Key Players vs. Packers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be shorthanded on both sides of the football when they face the Green Bay Packers this Sunday. Moments ago, the Buccaneers officially ruled out wide receiver Chris Godwin and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks for Week 3. Godwin has been dealing with a hamstring injury since...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Veteran WR Cole Beasley could make debut with Buccaneers Sunday

Finding themselves decimated by injuries at wide receiver this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed veteran Cole Beasley, adding him to their practice squad. Ahead of Week 3's matchup with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, the Buccaneers have already ruled out Chris Godwin with a hamstring injury, while several others remain questionable. With Pro Bowler Mike Evans also out this week, serving a one-game suspension, Tampa Bay may have no choice but to turn to the newly acquired Beasley.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Packers' Watkins, Bucs' Godwin ruled out for Sunday's game

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers will be working without some of their top receivers Sunday when the seven-time Super Bowl winner and four-time MVP face off. The injury report released Friday ruled Green Bay’s Sammy Watkins and Tampa Bay’s...
TAMPA, FL
