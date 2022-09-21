Read full article on original website
Related
Help the Gettysburg National Military Park clear Devil’s Den on Sept. 24.
The Gettysburg National Military Park is looking for up to 50 volunteers to help us clear Devil’s Den of woody vegetation in anticipation of reopening the area at the end of the month. The event helps celebrate National Public Lands Day. We will be removing woody vegetation from the...
365traveler.com
15 AMAZING THINGS TO DO IN YORK PA YOU’LL LOVE
The industrial heartbeat of Pennsylvania continues to beat strong thanks to Central PA’s city of York. In a town sitting on a bed of history and railroad tracks laid across the country, this city is full of tales of the region’s industrial boom. York, Pennsylvania is ready to tell a new tale for visitors: from being a one-time capital of the U.S. to Snack Food Capital. From the Industrial Revolution to modern venues dawning industrial chic, and historic buildings offering a glimpse into its rich history.
beentheredonethatwithkids.com
Marty Snook Park – Hagerstown, MD
Marty Snook Park is located at 17901 Halfway Blvd in Hagerstown, Maryland. Hagerstown is about an hour northwest of Baltimore. The park includes many sports fields, a swimming pool, four picnic pavilions, and a one mile walking path. This post will focus on a newer feature of Marty Snook Park,...
Trips That Make Cents: Enjoy the changing of the seasons in Havre de Grace
There is a festival or event happening almost every weekend in Havre de Grace, highlighting many attractions in the city that are free or low-cost.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Unholy Schoolhouse’ brings campus nightmares to life at former Bishop McDevitt school
Booming church bells and heavy dust greet those entering the torn-down halls of the old Bishop McDevitt building, currently home to haunted attractions for the fall season. The building, owned by The Bridge Eco Villiage, will be fully renovated in the coming years to become home, work, educational and entertainment community spaces. But first, Rotten Concept of Reading took hold of the building to create two haunted attractions to entertain the Harrisburg community.
abc27.com
Apple festival being held in New Cumberland
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — A fun, annual event is being held this weekend in New Cumberland Borough. The New Cumberland Apple Festival is being held on Saturday, Sept. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the New Cumberland Borough Park at Front and Reno Streets. The annual...
cohaitungchi.com
Cunningham Falls State Park: The Complete Guide
Cunningham Falls State Park, located near Thurmont, Maryland, in the Catoctin Mountains, encompasses a beautiful 78-foot cascading waterfall, a 44-acre lake, campsites, playgrounds, picnic areas, and plentiful hiking trails. It's one of the most popular parks in Maryland and you'll find it filled with locals throughout the summer playing in the lake, wandering through the trails, or camping out with friends and family.
Inside Nova
For sale: Historic mansion in Hagerstown for $200,000
We spotted this one on the Facebook page "For The Love of Old Houses." Built in 1855 and once the summer home of Gov. William Thomas Hamilton, the 11-bedroom, 8,000-square foot home in Hagerston, Md., is priced at just $200,000. Take a look.
RELATED PEOPLE
List: 15+ corn mazes in Central Pa.
Whether you prefer your fall spooky or pumpkin spicey, the Midstate covers all the bases, including another fall favorite -- corn mazes.
Dancing with local stars 2023 participants announced
The YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County and the Adams County Arts Council have announced the cast of the 2023 Dancing with the Local Stars presented by WellSpan Health benefit event. The teams will be:. Peter Miele and Denice Staub. Lisa Wolkind and Bruce Moore. Michael Cogliano Sr. and Rachel Smith.
3 Historic, Charming Towns Worth Visiting in Lancaster, PA
Lancaster, PA - some also call it Pennsylvania Dutch Country - is home to the rural Amish community, to riverside towns, friendly locals, a diverse downtown, and so much more. There are plenty of small towns, areas and villages making the county the unique place it is.
Mr. Sticky’s opening in Cumberland County with ‘extremely addictive’ rolls
Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, saw the potential in the brand’s gooey, addictive sticky buns. That’s why in a few months Stuck will introduce the Harrisburg region to Mr. Sticky’s when he opens a franchise at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, behind Five Guy’s Burger & Fries. The buns are so good, Mr. Sticky’s warns they are “Extremely Addictive.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Harrisburg, PA — 15 Top Places!
Brunch is so many things, but boring is not one of them. It can be fun, it can be comforting, and it can be commemorative. Brunch, especially Sunday brunch, is a tradition in Harrisburg. It’s a delicious way to start the day, with its culinary innovation, generous portions, Instagram-worthy presentation,...
abc27.com
Humane Pennsylvania to host weekend full of events
LANCASTER & BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Humane Pennsylvania is going to be hosting a weekend full of events. These events include Stuff The Tiny House: Fee-Waived Adoption Weekend, as well as a Flea Market. This event will last three days and run from Friday, September 23 to Sunday,...
macaronikid.com
Top 10 Events in Westminter-Carroll: Sep 26 - Oct 2
You can check out our full event calendar HERE, but the list below are our Top 10 picks for events and activity ideas happening in and around Carroll County this week. Don't miss out on all the fun, and please be sure to let them know you saw it in Macaroni Kid Westminster-Carroll!
Grocery Outlet Highlight: 3 Places in Lancaster to Get Great Bargain Deals on Food and Pantry Items
With inflation soaring and prices of food going up, a good bargain deal is always appreciated. In Lancaster, PA, there are a few grocery outlet stores that make you feel your dollar is stretched just a little bit further than when doing your normal grocery run. One of them, Sharp Shopper in Ephrata, was recently featured in The New York Times.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rabbittransit and CAT to offer 50% off all fixed routes
YORK, Pa. — Rabbittransit and Capital Area Transit (CAT) announced big savings for the month of October. Beginning Oct. 1 through the Oct. 31, the two transportation services will offer 50% off all fixed route and EXPRESS Token Transit bus passes, including multi-ride and single-ride trips. These passes may...
pethelpful.com
Bookstore in Pennsylvania That Has Adoptable Cats Roaming the Store Is Straight Out of Heaven
If you spend enough time around bibliophiles (AKA people who love to read), you'll notice that many of them love animals too. That's great news for @cupboardmakerbooksstore in Enola, PA, because their cats are just as well-loved as their books. They're practically their own selling point!. It should come as...
Remembering 2 trailblazers lost; lanternfly Q&A; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. High: 73; Low: 50. Showers. ‘She got involved’: Harrisburg philanthropist Lois Lehrman Grass died yesterday at 90, leaving a legacy of volunteerism and fundraising that transformed the city. Capitol attack plea: A Mechanicsburg man has pleaded guilty to assaulting...
PennDOT’s I-83 expansion takes more than 200 properties. Where does the project stand?
Editor’s note: This is the first of a series on PennDOT’s Interstate 83 expansion and its impact on the local community. A decades-long planned expansion of I-83 in Harrisburg is aimed at reducing congestion and repairing a crumbling elevated highway. But it will come at a human cost: Hundreds of residents and business owners will lose their properties and the resulting closures will tear at the already frayed fabric of a fragmented community.
Comments / 0