The industrial heartbeat of Pennsylvania continues to beat strong thanks to Central PA’s city of York. In a town sitting on a bed of history and railroad tracks laid across the country, this city is full of tales of the region’s industrial boom. York, Pennsylvania is ready to tell a new tale for visitors: from being a one-time capital of the U.S. to Snack Food Capital. From the Industrial Revolution to modern venues dawning industrial chic, and historic buildings offering a glimpse into its rich history.

YORK, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO