Gettysburg, PA

15 AMAZING THINGS TO DO IN YORK PA YOU’LL LOVE

The industrial heartbeat of Pennsylvania continues to beat strong thanks to Central PA’s city of York. In a town sitting on a bed of history and railroad tracks laid across the country, this city is full of tales of the region’s industrial boom. York, Pennsylvania is ready to tell a new tale for visitors: from being a one-time capital of the U.S. to Snack Food Capital. From the Industrial Revolution to modern venues dawning industrial chic, and historic buildings offering a glimpse into its rich history.
YORK, PA
Marty Snook Park – Hagerstown, MD

Marty Snook Park is located at 17901 Halfway Blvd in Hagerstown, Maryland. Hagerstown is about an hour northwest of Baltimore. The park includes many sports fields, a swimming pool, four picnic pavilions, and a one mile walking path. This post will focus on a newer feature of Marty Snook Park,...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Gettysburg, PA
Gettysburg, PA
Gettysburg, PA
‘Unholy Schoolhouse’ brings campus nightmares to life at former Bishop McDevitt school

Booming church bells and heavy dust greet those entering the torn-down halls of the old Bishop McDevitt building, currently home to haunted attractions for the fall season. The building, owned by The Bridge Eco Villiage, will be fully renovated in the coming years to become home, work, educational and entertainment community spaces. But first, Rotten Concept of Reading took hold of the building to create two haunted attractions to entertain the Harrisburg community.
HARRISBURG, PA
Apple festival being held in New Cumberland

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — A fun, annual event is being held this weekend in New Cumberland Borough. The New Cumberland Apple Festival is being held on Saturday, Sept. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the New Cumberland Borough Park at Front and Reno Streets. The annual...
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA
Cunningham Falls State Park: The Complete Guide

Cunningham Falls State Park, located near Thurmont, Maryland, in the Catoctin Mountains, encompasses a beautiful 78-foot cascading waterfall, a 44-acre lake, campsites, playgrounds, picnic areas, and plentiful hiking trails. It's one of the most popular parks in Maryland and you'll find it filled with locals throughout the summer playing in the lake, wandering through the trails, or camping out with friends and family.
THURMONT, MD
For sale: Historic mansion in Hagerstown for $200,000

We spotted this one on the Facebook page "For The Love of Old Houses." Built in 1855 and once the summer home of Gov. William Thomas Hamilton, the 11-bedroom, 8,000-square foot home in Hagerston, Md., is priced at just $200,000. Take a look.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Mr. Sticky’s opening in Cumberland County with ‘extremely addictive’ rolls

Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, saw the potential in the brand’s gooey, addictive sticky buns. That’s why in a few months Stuck will introduce the Harrisburg region to Mr. Sticky’s when he opens a franchise at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, behind Five Guy’s Burger & Fries. The buns are so good, Mr. Sticky’s warns they are “Extremely Addictive.”
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Best Brunch in Harrisburg, PA — 15 Top Places!

Brunch is so many things, but boring is not one of them. It can be fun, it can be comforting, and it can be commemorative. Brunch, especially Sunday brunch, is a tradition in Harrisburg. It’s a delicious way to start the day, with its culinary innovation, generous portions, Instagram-worthy presentation,...
HARRISBURG, PA
Humane Pennsylvania to host weekend full of events

LANCASTER & BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Humane Pennsylvania is going to be hosting a weekend full of events. These events include Stuff The Tiny House: Fee-Waived Adoption Weekend, as well as a Flea Market. This event will last three days and run from Friday, September 23 to Sunday,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Top 10 Events in Westminter-Carroll: Sep 26 - Oct 2

You can check out our full event calendar HERE, but the list below are our Top 10 picks for events and activity ideas happening in and around Carroll County this week. Don't miss out on all the fun, and please be sure to let them know you saw it in Macaroni Kid Westminster-Carroll!
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
Rabbittransit and CAT to offer 50% off all fixed routes

YORK, Pa. — Rabbittransit and Capital Area Transit (CAT) announced big savings for the month of October. Beginning Oct. 1 through the Oct. 31, the two transportation services will offer 50% off all fixed route and EXPRESS Token Transit bus passes, including multi-ride and single-ride trips. These passes may...
YORK, PA
PennDOT’s I-83 expansion takes more than 200 properties. Where does the project stand?

Editor’s note: This is the first of a series on PennDOT’s Interstate 83 expansion and its impact on the local community. A decades-long planned expansion of I-83 in Harrisburg is aimed at reducing congestion and repairing a crumbling elevated highway. But it will come at a human cost: Hundreds of residents and business owners will lose their properties and the resulting closures will tear at the already frayed fabric of a fragmented community.
HARRISBURG, PA

