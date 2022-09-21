Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Comprehensive assessment of miniature CRISPR-Cas12f nucleases for gene disruption
Because of their small size, the recently developed CRISPR-Cas12f nucleases can be effectively packaged into adeno-associated viruses for gene therapy. However, a systematic evaluation of the editing outcomes of CRISPR-Cas12f is lacking. In this study, we apply a high-throughput sequencing method to comprehensively assess the editing efficiency, specificity, and safety of four Cas12f proteins in parallel with that of Cas9 and two Cas12a proteins at multiple genomic sites. Cas12f nucleases achieve robust cleavage at most of the tested sites and mainly produce deletional fragments. In contrast, Cas9 and Cas12a show relatively higher editing efficiency at the vast majority of the tested sites. However, the off-target hotspots identified in the Cas9- and Cas12a-edited cells are negligibly detected in the Cas12f-edited cells. Moreover, compared to Cas9 and Cas12a nucleases, Cas12f nucleases reduce the levels of chromosomal translocations, large deletions, and integrated vectors by 2- to 3-fold. Therefore, our findings confirm the editing capacity of Cas12f and reveal the ability of this nuclease family to preserve genome integrity during genome editing.
Nature.com
Engineering the plastid and mitochondrial genomes of flowering plants
Engineering the plastid genome based on homologous recombination is well developed in a few model species. Homologous recombination is also the rule in mitochondria, but transformation of the mitochondrial genome has not been realized in the absence of selective markers. The application of transcription activator-like (TAL) effector-based tools brought about a dramatic change because they can be deployed from nuclear genes and targeted to plastids or mitochondria by an N-terminal targeting sequence. Recognition of the target site in the organellar genomes is ensured by the modular assembly of TALE repeats. In this paper, I review the applications of TAL effector nucleases and TAL effector cytidine deaminases for gene deletion, base editing and mutagenesis in plastids and mitochondria. I also review emerging technologies such as post-transcriptional RNA modification to regulate gene expression, Agrobacterium- and nanoparticle-mediated organellar genome transformation, and self-replicating organellar vectors as production platforms.
Nature.com
Genomic and biological study of fusion genes as resistance mechanisms to EGFR inhibitors
The clinical significance of gene fusions detected by DNA-based next generation sequencing remains unclear as resistance mechanisms to EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors in EGFR mutant non-small cell lung cancer. By studying EGFR inhibitor-resistant patients treated with a combination of an EGFR inhibitor and a drug targeting the putative resistance-causing fusion oncogene, we identify patients who benefit and those who do not from this treatment approach. Through evaluation including RNA-seq of potential drug resistance-imparting fusion oncogenes in 504 patients with EGFR mutant lung cancer, we identify only a minority of them as functional, potentially capable of imparting EGFR inhibitor resistance. We further functionally validate fusion oncogenes in vitro using CRISPR-based editing of EGFR mutant cell lines and use these models to identify known and unknown drug resistance mechanisms to combination therapies. Collectively, our results partially reveal the complex nature of fusion oncogenes as potential drug resistance mechanisms and highlight approaches that can be undertaken to determine their functional significance.
Nature.com
Chemigenetic indicators based on synthetic chelators and green fluorescent protein
Molecular fluorescent indicators are versatile tools for dynamic imaging of biological systems. We now report a class of indicators that are based on the chemigenetic combination of a synthetic ion-recognition motif and a protein-based fluorophore. Specifically, we have developed a calcium ion (Ca2+) indicator that is based on genetic insertion of circularly permuted green fluorescent protein into HaloTag protein self-labeled with a ligand containing the Ca2+ chelator 1,2-bis(2-aminophenoxy)ethane-N,N,N"²,N"²-tetraacetic acid. We have demonstrated the versatility of this design by also developing a sodium ion (Na+) indicator using a crown-ether-containing ligand. This approach affords bright and sensitive ion indicators that can be applicable to cell imaging. This design can enable the development of chemigenetic indicators with ion or molecular specificities that have not been realized with fully protein-based indicators.
BioMed Central
Initiation of the SGLT2 inhibitor canagliflozin to prevent kidney and heart failure outcomes guided by HbA1c, albuminuria, and predicted risk of kidney failure
Cardiovascular Diabetology volume 21, Article number: 194 (2022) Cite this article. Sodium glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors reduce the risk of kidney and heart failure events independent of glycemic effects. We assessed whether initiation of the SGLT2 inhibitor canagliflozin guided by multivariable predicted risk based on clinical characteristics and novel biomarkers is more efficient to prevent clinical outcomes compared to a strategy guided by HbA1c or urinary-albumin-creatinine ratio (UACR) alone.
Nature.com
Single-cell multi-omics of human clonal hematopoiesis reveals that DNMT3A R882 mutations perturb early progenitor states through selective hypomethylation
Somatic mutations in cancer genes have been detected in clonal expansions across healthy human tissue, including in clonal hematopoiesis. However, because mutated and wild-type cells are admixed, we have limited ability to link genotypes with phenotypes. To overcome this limitation, we leveraged multi-modality single-cell sequencing, capturing genotype, transcriptomes and methylomes in progenitors from individuals with DNMT3A R882 mutated clonal hematopoiesis. DNMT3A mutations result in myeloid over lymphoid bias, and an expansion of immature myeloid progenitors primed toward megakaryocytic"“erythroid fate, with dysregulated expression of lineage and leukemia stem cell markers. Mutated DNMT3A leads to preferential hypomethylation of polycomb repressive complex 2 targets and a specific CpG flanking motif. Notably, the hypomethylation motif is enriched in binding motifs of key hematopoietic transcription factors, serving as a potential mechanistic link between DNMT3A mutations and aberrant transcriptional phenotypes. Thus, single-cell multi-omics paves the road to defining the downstream consequences of mutations that drive clonal mosaicism.
BioMed Central
Intensivists’ perceptions of what is missing in their compassionate care during interactions in the intensive care unit
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1188 (2022) Cite this article. We proposed that the behaviors that demonstrate compassionate care in the intensive care unit (ICU) can be self-assessed and improved among ICU clinicians. Literature showing views of intensivists about their own compassionate care attitudes is missing. Methods.
BioMed Central
Intratumor heterogeneity and T cell exhaustion in primary CNS lymphoma
Genome Medicine volume 14, Article number: 109 (2022) Cite this article. Primary central nervous system lymphoma (PCNSL) is a rare lymphoma of the central nervous system, usually of diffuse large B cell phenotype. Stereotactic biopsy followed by histopathology is the diagnostic standard. However, limited material is available from CNS biopsies, thus impeding an in-depth characterization of PCNSL.
Nature.com
Identification of spatially variable genes with graph cuts
Single-cell gene expression data with positional information is critical to dissect mechanisms and architectures of multicellular organisms, but the potential is limited by the scalability of current data analysis strategies. Here, we present scGCO, a method based on fast optimization of hidden Markov Random Fields with graph cuts to identify spatially variable genes. Comparing to existing methods, scGCO delivers a superior performance with lower false positive rate and improved specificity, while demonstrates a more robust performance in the presence of noises. Critically, scGCO scales near linearly with inputs and demonstrates orders of magnitude better running time and memory requirement than existing methods, and could represent a valuable solution when spatial transcriptomics data grows into millions of data points and beyond.
Nature.com
Tail proteins of phage SU10 reorganize into the nozzle for genome delivery
Escherichia coli phage SU10 belongs to the genus Kuravirus from the class Caudoviricetes of phages with short non-contractile tails. In contrast to other short-tailed phages, the tails of Kuraviruses elongate upon cell attachment. Here we show that the virion of SU10 has a prolate head, containing genome and ejection proteins, and a tail, which is formed of portal, adaptor, nozzle, and tail needle proteins and decorated with long and short fibers. The binding of the long tail fibers to the receptors in the outer bacterial membrane induces the straightening of nozzle proteins and rotation of short tail fibers. After the re-arrangement, the nozzle proteins and short tail fibers alternate to form a nozzle that extends the tail by 28"‰nm. Subsequently, the tail needle detaches from the nozzle proteins and five types of ejection proteins are released from the SU10 head. The nozzle with the putative extension formed by the ejection proteins enables the delivery of the SU10 genome into the bacterial cytoplasm. It is likely that this mechanism of genome delivery, involving the formation of the tail nozzle, is employed by all Kuraviruses.
Nature.com
Mining logical circuits in fungi
Living substrates are capable for nontrivial mappings of electrical signals due to the substrate nonlinear electrical characteristics. This property can be used to realise Boolean functions. Input logical values are represented by amplitude or frequency of electrical stimuli. Output logical values are decoded from electrical responses of living substrates. We demonstrate how logical circuits can be implemented in mycelium bound composites. The mycelium bound composites (fungal materials) are getting growing recognition as building, packaging, decoration and clothing materials. Presently the fungal materials are passive. To make the fungal materials adaptive, i.e. sensing and computing, we should embed logical circuits into them. We demonstrate experimental laboratory prototypes of many-input Boolean functions implemented in fungal materials from oyster fungi P. ostreatus. We characterise complexity of the functions discovered via complexity of the space-time configurations of one-dimensional cellular automata governed by the functions. We show that the mycelium bound composites can implement representative functions from all classes of cellular automata complexity including the computationally universal. The results presented will make an impact in the field of unconventional computing, experimental demonstration of purposeful computing with fungi, and in the field of intelligent materials, as the prototypes of computing mycelium bound composites.
Nature.com
Multiphase model membraneless organelles
Quantitatively studying the partitioning of biomolecules and reaction equilibria in cellular systems is an enormous challenge. Now, a multiphase coacervate model system provides insight into this complex biological problem, illustrating how coexisting phases influence RNA partitioning and duplex dissociation. Membraneless organelles self-assemble through liquid"“liquid phase separation in response to the...
scitechdaily.com
Affecting Up to 216,000 Studies – Popular Genetic Method Found To Be Deeply Flawed
A new study reveals flaws in a common analytical method within population genetics. According to recent research from Sweden’s Lund University, the most commonly used analytical method in population genetics is deeply flawed. This could have caused incorrect results and misconceptions regarding ethnicity and genetic relationships. The method has been used in hundreds of thousands of studies, influencing findings in medical genetics and even commercial ancestry tests. The findings were recently published in the journal Scientific Reports.
Nature.com
Investigation of bioactivity of unsaturated oligo"‘galacturonic acids produced from apple waste by Alcaligenes faecalis AGS3 and Paenibacillus polymyxa S4 Pectinases
Pectin is one of the main structural components in fruits and an indigestible fiber made of d-galacturonic acid units with Î± (1-4) linkage. This study investigates the microbial degradation of pectin in apple waste and the production of bioactive compounds. Firstly, pectin-degrading bacteria were isolated and identified, then pectinolytic activity was assessed by DNS. The products were evaluated by TLC and LC"“MS"“ESI. The antioxidative effects were investigated using DPPH and anti-cancer effects and cytotoxicity were analyzed by MTT and flow cytometry. In this study two new bacterial isolates, Alcaligenes faecalis AGS3 and Paenibacillus polymyxa S4 with the pectinolytic enzyme were introduced. Structure analysis showed that the products of enzymatic degradation include unsaturated mono, di, tri, and penta galacturonic acids with 74% and 69% RSA at 40Â mg/mL for A. faecalis and P. polymyxa S4, respectively. The results of anti-tumor properties on MCF-7 cells by MTT assay, for products of AGS3 and S4 at 40Â mg/mL after 48Â h, showed 7% and 9% survival, respectively. In the flow cytometric assessment, the compounds of AGS3 at 40Â mg/mL were 100% lethal in 48Â h and regarding S4 isolate caused 98% death. Cytotoxicity evaluation on L-929 cells showed no significant toxicity on living cells.
Nature.com
Novel D-form of hybrid peptide (D-AP19) rapidly kills Acinetobacter baumannii while tolerating proteolytic enzymes
Antimicrobial peptides (AMPs) are being developed as potent alternative treatments to conventional antibiotics which are unlikely to induce bacterial resistance. They can be designed and modified to possess several druggable properties. We report herein a novel hybrid peptide of modified aurein (A3) and cathelicidin (P7), or A3P7, by a flipping technique. It exhibited potent antibacterial activity against both Gram-negative and -positive pathogenic bacteria but had moderate hemolytic activity. To reduce the sequence length and toxicity, C-terminal truncation was serially performed and eight truncated derivatives (AP12"“AP19) were obtained. They had significantly less hemolytic activity while preserving antibacterial activity. Secondary structures of the candidate peptides in environments simulating bacterial membranes (30Â mM SDS and 50% TFE), determined by CD spectroscopy, showed Î±-helical structures consistent with predicted in silico 3D structural models. Among the peptides, AP19 demonstrated the best combination of broad-spectrum antibacterial activity (including toward Acinetobacter baumannii) and minimal hemolytic and cytotoxic activities. A D-form peptide (D-AP19), in which all L-enantiomers were substituted with the D-enantiomers, maintained antibacterial activity in the presence of pepsin, trypsin, proteinase K and human plasma. Both isomers exhibited potent antibacterial activity against multi-drug (MDR) and extensively-drug resistant (XDR) clinical isolates of A. baumannii comparable to the traditional antibiotic, meropenem. D-AP19 displayed rapid killing via membrane disruption and leakage of intracellular contents. Additionally, it showed a low tendency to induce bacterial resistance. Our work suggested that D-AP19 could be further optimized and developed as a novel compound potentially for fighting against MDR or XDR A. baumannii.
Nature.com
Local features drive identity responses in macaque anterior face patches
Humans and other primates recognize one another in part based on unique structural details of the face, including both local features and their spatial configuration within the head and body. Visual analysis of the face is supported by specialized regions of the primate cerebral cortex, which in macaques are commonly known as face patches. Here we ask whether the responses of neurons in anterior face patches, thought to encode face identity, are more strongly driven by local or holistic facial structure. We created stimuli consisting of recombinant photorealistic images of macaques, where we interchanged the eyes, mouth, head, and body between individuals. Unexpectedly, neurons in the anterior medial (AM) and anterior fundus (AF) face patches were predominantly tuned to local facial features, with minimal neural selectivity for feature combinations. These findings indicate that the high-level structural encoding of face identity rests upon populations of neurons specialized for local features.
Nature.com
Microfluidic microwave biosensor based on biomimetic materials for the quantitative detection of glucose
This paper presents a microwave microfluidic biosensor for monitoring blood glucose levels. The glucose sensor is a triple ring microstrip patch antenna integrated with a biomimetic microfluidic device capable of measuring a fixed volume of glucose solution. The sensor was utilized to detect 50"“500Â mg/dL glucose solutions. The interaction of the glucose solution with the electromagnetic field on the patch's surface influences both the resonance frequency and the magnitude of reflection coefficient. The results indicate that the microfluidic device can reduce experimental error and enhance the correlation between glucose concentration, resonant frequency, and reflection coefficient. Finally, the microfluidic sensor had a sensitivity of 0.25Â MHz/(mg/dL), a detection limit as low as 7.7Â mg/dL, and correlation coefficients of resonance frequency and reflection coefficient with a glucose concentration of 0.996 and 0.984, respectively. The experiment on the sensor's stability verifies the sensor's excellent stability and rapid response (~"‰150Â ms). Consequently, the device can be used to differentiate the concentration of glucose solutions, as well as to detect blood glucose levels at an early stage.
Phys.org
Computer simulations visualize how an essential stem cell protein opens wrapped DNA
A key protein for converting adult stem cells into cells that resemble embryonic stem cells has been visualized in unprecedented detail by an international team of researchers around Hans Schöler and Vlad Cojocaru of the Max Planck Institute for Molecular Biomedicine in Münster. By combining experiments and computer simulations, the team visualized how the Oct4 protein binds and opens short pieces of DNA while wrapped around nuclear storage proteins (histones), just like in our genome. The results were published in the journal Nucleic Acids Research on September 22.
BioMed Central
