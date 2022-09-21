ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
washco-md.net

Application Now Available! Washington County Community Recovery Nonprofit Grant

HAGERSTOWN, MD (September 21, 2022) – The Washington County Office of Grant Management announces the grant application for the Community Recovery Nonprofit Grant is now available at https://www.washco-md.net/grant-management/community-recovery-grant/. To create and implement the Community Recovery Nonprofit Grant Program, Washington County has allocated $1,500,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)....
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
washco-md.net

Washington County Awarded $1.9 Million Federal Grant to Fund Equipment for Firefighters

HAGERSTOWN, MD (September 23, 2022) – The Washington County Board of County Commissioners is pleased to announce the Division of Emergency Services, in collaboration with Potomac Valley Volunteer Fire Company, has been awarded a “Regional” Assistance for Firefighters Grant (AFG) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the amount of $1.9 million. The funds will be used by various volunteer fire and EMS departments, the Division of Emergency Services, and the Washington County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association to purchase portable radios.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
washco-md.net

Division of Engineering Community Informational Meeting

HAGERSTOWN, MD (September 23, 2022) – The Washington County Division of Engineering will host a Community Informational Meeting to discuss the replacement of Crystal Falls Drive Bridge over Beaver Creek. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. in the Smithsburg Middle School cafeteria,...
SMITHSBURG, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Local
Maryland Government
Washington County, MD
Government
Washington County, MD
Society
washco-md.net

Washington County Government Hosted Public Safety Training Center Open House and Ribbon Cutting

HAGERSTOWN, MD (September 21, 2022) – On September 20, 2022, Washington County Government, Washington County Division of Emergency Services, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and the Washington County Fire and Rescue Association hosted an open house and ribbon cutting for the Washington County Public Safety Training Center (PSTC). Representatives from each agency spoke regarding the positive impact the new Public Safety Training Center will have on the future generations of public safety in Washington County, Maryland.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
Metro News

Blair gains his own county’s support on property tax measure, and Justice hits the road to blast the plan

Debate over a property tax amendment on General Election ballots is hitting the road. Berkeley County Council members passed a resolution this week in favor of the amendment, going against the grain of other county organizations that have been coming out against it. Senate President Craig Blair, who is making a priority of property tax changes, spoke in front of the council in his home county to encourage the resolution.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofits#Labor Union#Charity#American
titantime.org

Is The Fair Safe?

2020 is remembered for a lot of distinct things, but the Frederick Fair and Mount Airy remember it because of the death of a 59 man year old who was beaten to death by two teenagers at the Frederick fair. On Sept. 20, 2019 John Marvin Weed Jr. was beaten to death by two 15 and 16 year old brothers. He received multiple punches to the head from the brothers over a dollar. The brothers asked weed for a dollar and when weed declined words were exchanged and they proceeded to follow weed around until weed was prepared to fight them. At that point the 15 year old came running and hit Weed with enough force that he was unconscious almost immediately. Weed never woke up and died the next day at Shock Trauma in Baltimore.
FREDERICK, MD
DC News Now

911 call hang-ups present challenges to law enforcement

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — 911 hang-up calls are a national concern and a challenge for local law enforcement as well. Authorities say that many are accidental or the result of so-called “butt-dialing,” and often the problem is the result of features on your mobile phone designed to make the 911 number easily accessible.  […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
titantime.org

Underrated Fair Experience

When thinking of the fair, the first thing that comes to most people’s minds is of course, the rides. However, rather than just being a fun place to spend time with friends and family, there’s a lot to learn at the fair through their agricultural classroom!. This is...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
natureworldnews.com

Tick-Carrying Deers Observed Sleeping Closer to Residential Areas

White-tailed deer are overpopulated on the United States East Coast, and they play an essential role in the spread and support of tick populations that transmit illnesses such as Lyme disease and anaplasmosis. Controlling deer numbers has long been predicated on the premise that deer reside mostly in woodland parklands,...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Charities
DC News Now

Clara Barton tribute monument coming to Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Clara Barton was the first nurse allowed on the battlefield during the civil war battle. The work she did later built the establishment foundation of the American Red Cross. “Clara got her claim to fame as being one of our first responders under fire to battle at Antietam by […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
washco-md.net

TRAFFIC ALERT: Road Closure on Hopewell Road

HAGERSTOWN, MD (September 22, 2022) – The Washington County Highway Department announces a road closure on Hopewell Road between Wright Road and Pepperbush Circle. The road will be closed from Monday, September 26, 2022, through Thursday, September 29, 2022. The road will be closed daily from 8:15 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
traveltasteandtour.com

Martinsburg Berkeley, WV

From breathtaking outdoors to unique local eats, world-class geocaching, and thriving local culture, Martinsburg-Berkeley County, West Virginia, is a fantastic place to “Live Your Adventure.”. Berkeley County offers exceptional outdoor experiences during the Fall season, from our rugged hiking paths to the scenic nature paths, public parks, fishing streams,...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy