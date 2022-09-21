Read full article on original website
washco-md.net
Application Now Available! Washington County Community Recovery Nonprofit Grant
HAGERSTOWN, MD (September 21, 2022) – The Washington County Office of Grant Management announces the grant application for the Community Recovery Nonprofit Grant is now available at https://www.washco-md.net/grant-management/community-recovery-grant/. To create and implement the Community Recovery Nonprofit Grant Program, Washington County has allocated $1,500,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)....
washco-md.net
Washington County Awarded $1.9 Million Federal Grant to Fund Equipment for Firefighters
HAGERSTOWN, MD (September 23, 2022) – The Washington County Board of County Commissioners is pleased to announce the Division of Emergency Services, in collaboration with Potomac Valley Volunteer Fire Company, has been awarded a “Regional” Assistance for Firefighters Grant (AFG) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the amount of $1.9 million. The funds will be used by various volunteer fire and EMS departments, the Division of Emergency Services, and the Washington County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association to purchase portable radios.
washco-md.net
Division of Engineering Community Informational Meeting
HAGERSTOWN, MD (September 23, 2022) – The Washington County Division of Engineering will host a Community Informational Meeting to discuss the replacement of Crystal Falls Drive Bridge over Beaver Creek. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. in the Smithsburg Middle School cafeteria,...
wvpublic.org
Mountaineer Recovery Center Set To Host Outdoor Event For Substance Use Disorder Awareness
The Eastern Panhandle’s Mountaineer Recovery Center is helping raise awareness for substance use disorder recovery this weekend in Martinsburg. It’s the center’s second such event, which aligns yearly with National Recovery Month in September. Recovery in the Park is an outdoor event featuring local vendors, food trucks...
washco-md.net
Washington County Government Hosted Public Safety Training Center Open House and Ribbon Cutting
HAGERSTOWN, MD (September 21, 2022) – On September 20, 2022, Washington County Government, Washington County Division of Emergency Services, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and the Washington County Fire and Rescue Association hosted an open house and ribbon cutting for the Washington County Public Safety Training Center (PSTC). Representatives from each agency spoke regarding the positive impact the new Public Safety Training Center will have on the future generations of public safety in Washington County, Maryland.
Metro News
Blair gains his own county’s support on property tax measure, and Justice hits the road to blast the plan
Debate over a property tax amendment on General Election ballots is hitting the road. Berkeley County Council members passed a resolution this week in favor of the amendment, going against the grain of other county organizations that have been coming out against it. Senate President Craig Blair, who is making a priority of property tax changes, spoke in front of the council in his home county to encourage the resolution.
wfmd.com
Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Event To Take Place In Frederick County
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- The Frederick County Division of Solid Waste & Recycling is presenting a household hazardous waste drop-off event on Sunday, Oct. 8. The event will take place at Nymeo field in the upper parking lot, located at 21 Stadium Drive, and runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Team Of Maryland Firefighters Lands In Puerto Rico To Assist With Fiona Response
A task force of firefighters and first responders from Maryland landed in San Juan this week to assist with the response to Hurricane Fiona, the storm that has devastated the island, leading to flooding and widespread power outages. The team — called Maryland Task Force 1 — consists of fire...
titantime.org
Is The Fair Safe?
2020 is remembered for a lot of distinct things, but the Frederick Fair and Mount Airy remember it because of the death of a 59 man year old who was beaten to death by two teenagers at the Frederick fair. On Sept. 20, 2019 John Marvin Weed Jr. was beaten to death by two 15 and 16 year old brothers. He received multiple punches to the head from the brothers over a dollar. The brothers asked weed for a dollar and when weed declined words were exchanged and they proceeded to follow weed around until weed was prepared to fight them. At that point the 15 year old came running and hit Weed with enough force that he was unconscious almost immediately. Weed never woke up and died the next day at Shock Trauma in Baltimore.
911 call hang-ups present challenges to law enforcement
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — 911 hang-up calls are a national concern and a challenge for local law enforcement as well. Authorities say that many are accidental or the result of so-called “butt-dialing,” and often the problem is the result of features on your mobile phone designed to make the 911 number easily accessible. […]
titantime.org
Underrated Fair Experience
When thinking of the fair, the first thing that comes to most people’s minds is of course, the rides. However, rather than just being a fun place to spend time with friends and family, there’s a lot to learn at the fair through their agricultural classroom!. This is...
natureworldnews.com
Tick-Carrying Deers Observed Sleeping Closer to Residential Areas
White-tailed deer are overpopulated on the United States East Coast, and they play an essential role in the spread and support of tick populations that transmit illnesses such as Lyme disease and anaplasmosis. Controlling deer numbers has long been predicated on the premise that deer reside mostly in woodland parklands,...
Clara Barton tribute monument coming to Hagerstown
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Clara Barton was the first nurse allowed on the battlefield during the civil war battle. The work she did later built the establishment foundation of the American Red Cross. “Clara got her claim to fame as being one of our first responders under fire to battle at Antietam by […]
Elementary school assistant charged with assault on student with special needs
RESTON, Va. — A 60-year-old assistant has been charged after allegedly assaulting a student with special needs at an elementary school in Reston on Friday, according to police. The Fairfax County Police Department said that two teachers at Dogwood Elementary School walked into their classroom Friday and witnessed Mark...
WUSA
The battle for the FBI headquarters relocation
In the running? Landover, Greenbelt and Springfield. But, one Fairfax County leader is accusing Metro of taking sides.
LA Woman Busted In Maryland Running Elaborate Lottery Scheme In Montgomery County
A California woman has been arrested after running an elaborate lottery scheme that stole money from Maryland residents, authorities say. Daisy Castillo Badillo, 54, allegedly stole at least $14,000 from a Montgomery County resident after the scam this April, according to Montgomery County Police. Detectives say that on the afternoon...
WTOP
Federal charge in fentanyl death of Montgomery County high school student
The pill that a 16-year-old Walt Whitman High School thought was oxycodone was actually laced with fentanyl. Now, the man who sold the pill faces a new federal charge in connection with Landen Hausman’s death. In April, Mikiyas Maryie Kefyalew, 24, of Silver Spring, Maryland, was charged with the...
Woman hit by car in Tysons Corner area shopping center, critically hurt
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that woman who was on foot in a shopping center parking lot had critical injuries after a car hit her Wednesday afternoon. The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted that it happened at 8389 Leesburg Pike. That address is in the Tysons Corner area, near the Greensboro […]
washco-md.net
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road Closure on Hopewell Road
HAGERSTOWN, MD (September 22, 2022) – The Washington County Highway Department announces a road closure on Hopewell Road between Wright Road and Pepperbush Circle. The road will be closed from Monday, September 26, 2022, through Thursday, September 29, 2022. The road will be closed daily from 8:15 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
traveltasteandtour.com
Martinsburg Berkeley, WV
From breathtaking outdoors to unique local eats, world-class geocaching, and thriving local culture, Martinsburg-Berkeley County, West Virginia, is a fantastic place to “Live Your Adventure.”. Berkeley County offers exceptional outdoor experiences during the Fall season, from our rugged hiking paths to the scenic nature paths, public parks, fishing streams,...
