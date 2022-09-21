Read full article on original website
Edna Berg – Cache Valley Daily
January 9, 1933 – September 19, 2022 (age 89) Edna Berg died peacefully, surrounded by family, on Monday, September 19, 2022, in North Ogden, Utah. She was known for her artistry, integrity, and devotion to her family and church. Edna was born January 9, 1933, in Ramah, New Mexico. As a child, she worked on ranches with her father, riding horses, building fences, and tending livestock. She attended schools in Ramah, Gallup, and Farmington and took lessons in oil painting. After graduating from Farmington High School, she worked as a bank poster and teller. Edna became a masterful artist, producing numerous beautiful oil paintings and published illustrations. She also became an excellent carpenter, making many improvements to the family home.
Jean Irene Miracle Anderson – Cache Valley Daily
August 7, 1933 – — September 18, 2022 (age 89) Jean Irene Miracle Anderson, 89, passed away on Sunday September 18, 2022 following a short illness. Jean was born August 7, 1933 in Wabunsee Co. Kansas. She was the fourth child born to Irene Goldie Krieger and Ben Sylvester Miracle. Before her first birthday her family moved to Kenniwick, Washington and eventually settled in Puyallup. She attended school at Firgrove Elementary School and then Puyallup Jr. and High schools where she participated in Art, Drama, Tri Hi Y clubs and was on the honor roll her jr. and senior years. Jean graduated high school in June of 1952 after which she started working for Pacific Tel & Tel as a phone operator and lived at the YWCA. While working as a telephone operator she was set up on a blind date with Keith Anderson, a serviceman from Idaho who was stationed at McCord Air Force Base. Shortly after meeting they were married on July 10, 1953. Soon their first child Craig was born. After Keith was discharged from military duty, the three of them moved to Inkom, Idaho. Within the next nine years Jean gave birth to one more son and five daughters. In 1965 with seven children at home and her husband working at the Railroad and farming, Jean started college at Idaho State University. The family then moved to McCammon for several years, and then in 1970 they built a home in Arimo. Jean graduated from ISU in 1971. While attending college she worked in the costume department sewing costumes for shows. She was named outstanding actress of the year at ISU for her role of Dorothy Hardcastle in the play “She Stoops to Conquer.”
Cache County Republicans select Brett Robinson as new assessor – Cache Valley Daily
NORTH LOGAN – The special election by Cache County Republicans held here Saturday selected Brett Robinson to replace retired Cache County Assessor Kathleen C. Howell. After gathering at the North campus of the Thomas Edison Charter School in North Logan, the party’s faithful voted for Robinson by a more than two-to-one margin over Kevin Hickman.
A Cache County man died from COVID-19 in the last week – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – In the 30 months since the start of the pandemic COVID-19 deaths in Utah have grown to 5,011. Within the Bear River Health District, COVID deaths now total 259. Since last week one district resident died from the virus, a Cache County man, age 65 to 84.
Robert “Bob” K Sears – Cache Valley Daily
May 16, 1933 – September 21, 2022 (age 89) Robert “Bob” K Sears, 89, of Logan, UT passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 in Ogden, UT. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary and will take place Thursday, September 29th at 12Pm at Allen-Hall Mortuary with a viewing prior from 10-11:30 am.
LouAnn Checketts Hlavaty – Cache Valley Daily
March 26, 1933 – September 19, 2022 (age 89) LouAnn Checketts Hlavaty, 89, of Logan, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022 in North Logan. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 26th at 12:00 pm in the Lundstrom Park Chapel., 1260 North 1600 East. There will be...
USU’s IDRPP will feature artists at Logan’s Gallery Walk – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – The Utah State University Institute for Disability Research, Policy & Practice is celebrating its 50th anniversary this fall. As part of the celebration, IDRPP will feature artists in the Logan Gallery Walk Friday, Sept. 23. Kelie Hess is one of those artists. Hess was born with a...
Former USU department head pleads guilty to stealing more than $75,000 from school – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A former department head at Utah State University has admitted to stealing thousands of dollars from the school several years ago. David H. Olsen accepted a plea deal under the condition that he pay back the stolen funds. Olsen appeared Wednesday morning in 1st District Court. He...
Richard Alan Keisker – Cache Valley Daily
July 2, 1943 — September 17, 2022 (age 79) Richard Alan Keisker, age 79, passed away peacefully at home in Providence, Utah, Saturday morning, September 17, 2022. Richard was born July 2, 1943 in Glendale, California, to William (Bill) Lloyd Keisker and Helen Elizabeth Herndon Keisker. Richard’s older brother, Randall (Randy) Lloyd Keisker, was 18 month’s his senior.
Cache Republicans set special election to replace county assessor – Cache Valley Daily
NORTH LOGAN – The Cache County Republicans have scheduled their special election to replace retired Cache County Assessor Kathleen C. Howell for Saturday, Sept. 24. The party’s faithful will gather at the North campus of the Thomas Edison Charter School in North Logan to choose between two candidates.
Inflation is causing more families to use area food banks – Cache Valley Daily
BRIGHAM CITY – The steep rise in gas, food and rent has thrown the U.S. inflation rate to 9.1 percent in June, a 40 year high and causing more consumers to tighten their belts. Some are making lifestyle changes just to stay afloat. Linda is a Brigham City resident...
Man dies in single vehicle crash near Tremonton – Cache Valley Daily
TREMONTON — An older man died Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash west of Tremonton. The accident occurred at approximately 12:55 p.m. along Interstate-15. Utah Highway Patrol troopers said a motor home was traveling northbound on the highway. Near milepost 377, the vehicle left the roadway to the right went down an embankment and struck a ditch.
Island Market’s digital history is now online, celebrated with a ribbon cutting – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – Last year, the general manager and owner of Logan’s Island Market, Steve Emile and Mark Lunt, reached out to the Utah State University History Department hoping to learn about the store’s past. That led to a class project for eight undergraduate researchers in Rebecca Anderson’s...
Fatal crash closes all lanes on section of US 89/91 – Cache Valley Daily
WELLSVILLE — Law enforcement reports one person was killed and others were injured in a multiple vehicle crash Thursday morning. The accident occurred around 6:15 a.m. at 3700 S. US-89/91, near the American West Heritage Center. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said one person was pronounced dead at...
