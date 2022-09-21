ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Italians expected to choose first female PM on election day

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Italian voters headed to the polls Sunday to choose a new prime minister, an election that polls suggest will usher in the country's first far-right leader since Benito Mussolini. Giorgia Meloni, head of the Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy Party), is heavily favored to win the...
ELECTIONS
AFP

Iran vows 'no leniency' against wave of women-led protests

Iran's judiciary chief vowed no leniency Sunday against the wave of unrest that has rocked the country since the death of young Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police. The judiciary chief "emphasised the need for decisive action without leniency" against the core instigators of the "riots", the judiciary's Mizan Online website said.
PROTESTS

