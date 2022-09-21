Read full article on original website
Related
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
Hi-tech softening enzymes offer hope of revival for Scottish wool industry
Research project hopes to help coarser fleece from hill-farmed flocks compete with imported merino and cashmere
Italians expected to choose first female PM on election day
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Italian voters headed to the polls Sunday to choose a new prime minister, an election that polls suggest will usher in the country's first far-right leader since Benito Mussolini. Giorgia Meloni, head of the Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy Party), is heavily favored to win the...
Iran vows 'no leniency' against wave of women-led protests
Iran's judiciary chief vowed no leniency Sunday against the wave of unrest that has rocked the country since the death of young Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police. The judiciary chief "emphasised the need for decisive action without leniency" against the core instigators of the "riots", the judiciary's Mizan Online website said.
Comments / 0