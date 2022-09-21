Parks and Recreation Releases 2021-2022 Annual Report
The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department has published its fiscal year 2021-2022 Annual Report. Read it online.
The report is an overview of the year’s achievements and milestones. It goes into detail about how the department met its goals to enhance its existing assets, expand to offer transformational programs, and connect with partners to uplift the community.
For more information about Parks and Recreation, visit gsoparksandrec.com.
