CHARLOTTE — If you or I happened to split our pants in a very public manner, much less twice in one week, that would likely define our image for some time to come. But in the case of Tom Kim, the 20-year-old South Korean spark plug who has emerged as a kind of high-energy typhoon for the International team at the Presidents Cup, he's been bursting at the seams in so many other ways that it becomes just one more endearing detail. In the space of three days, he's been exciting and hilarious at the same time, and has quickly become a favorite of his teammates and fans. (Journalists, too; when Digest's Joel Beall got wind of this story, he insisted on being quoted on Kim: "He is a beautiful golden retriever of a human.")

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO