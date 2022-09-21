Read full article on original website
A 14(!)-year-old just became the youngest male golfer to make the cut on a major tour
As expected, the Internationals look in big trouble after Day 1 at this week's Presidents Cup. On the bright side, they could have a major talent heading their way in a couple years. And he'll even be able to legally drive a car by then. Introducing Hsieh Cheng-wei, a 14-year-old...
Presidents Cup 2022: Nobody is having as much fun as Tom Kim at Quail Hollow
CHARLOTTE — If you or I happened to split our pants in a very public manner, much less twice in one week, that would likely define our image for some time to come. But in the case of Tom Kim, the 20-year-old South Korean spark plug who has emerged as a kind of high-energy typhoon for the International team at the Presidents Cup, he's been bursting at the seams in so many other ways that it becomes just one more endearing detail. In the space of three days, he's been exciting and hilarious at the same time, and has quickly become a favorite of his teammates and fans. (Journalists, too; when Digest's Joel Beall got wind of this story, he insisted on being quoted on Kim: "He is a beautiful golden retriever of a human.")
Henrik Stenson dumped by Swedish Golf Federation due to LIV Golf involvement
Henrik Stenson has been dumped by his home country’s golf program due to his relationship with LIV Golf. Stenson was informed by the Swedish Golf Federation this week that the organization is ending its partnership with the former Open champ. "We believe that Henrik, given his involvement with LIV...
