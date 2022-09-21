Read full article on original website
There are moments in the Great City when government seems to be going in two directions at once. Take last Wednesday. Mayor Eric Adams declared that it was time to start a discussion about moving Madison Square Garden from atop Penn Station, just as state officials announced the hiring of an architect to renovate the decrepit station with the arena still on top of it.
In all five boroughs of New York there are roughly 500,000 registered dogs and only 84 dog runs; a little less than half of them are in Manhattan. City Council Member Eric Bottcher has been making strides to turn New York City into a better place for dogs. Recently on his Instagram he posted a photo at the new dog run at Pier 84, which after remodels now features rocks for dogs to play on, a water station and more. But that’s not his only concern when it comes to dog parks.
