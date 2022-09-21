Read full article on original website
Related
bravotv.com
We Are Blushing Over What Mike Sterling Just Shared About His Marriage to Eva Marcille
The RHOA husband was "embarrassed" that Eva called him out for getting handsy when they pose for photos. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Eva Marcille’s husband Mike Sterling got a bit cheeky at a recent red carpet event — and didn’t hesitate to put himself on blast.
Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin
Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena. The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter's arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the...
bravotv.com
Leva Bonaparte Shares a Rare Glimpse of Her Life with Husband Lamar
The Southern Charm cast member and her husband snuck in a date night during a NYC getaway for Fashion Week. Leva Bonaparte’s husband, Lamar, might be a bit camera shy, but the Southern Charm cast member recently got him to step into the spotlight. After heading north for New York Fashion Week earlier this month, Leva shared an Instagram montage of their couple’s getaway on September 18, and whether he liked it or not, Lamar made rare appearances in several photos and videos.
bravotv.com
You Won’t Believe What Sanya Richards-Ross Just Spilled About Her Marriage with Aaron Ross
The RHOA cast member said the most amazing things about her marriage and revealed more details about her Jamaican heritage. This season on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, we were introduced to new peach holder Sanya Richards-Ross, who quickly made an impact with her infectious smile and proud Jamaican heritage — and soon found herself involved in drama with some of the ladies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bravotv.com
Quad Webb’s Bedroom Has a Glamorous Acrylic Bed: “Never Seen Anything Like It”
The Married to Medicine cast member shows inside her stunning bedroom in her massive new house. Quad Webb’s new 14,000-square-foot home has six bedrooms, and, unsurprisingly, the Married to Medicine cast member’s primary bedroom is especially glamorous. “This is where the queen lays her head,” Quad says in...
bravotv.com
Madison LeCroy Shares a Peek at Her “Amazing” Wedding Invitations: “I’m Speechless”
The Southern Charm bride-to-be showed off the stunning invites for her November nuptials. This year, Madison LeCroy has been in full wedding planning mode. In February, the Southern Charm bride-to-be and her fiancé, Brett, went to their venue for a food tasting, which Madison shared was “one of the best parts about the planning.” The following month, she told BravoTV.com that she “found the dress” she will wear as she walks down the aisle in November. Now, the couple is finally ready to send their gorgeous invitations to their guests.
bravotv.com
After That Hot-Mic Moment, Here’s Where Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow Stand Going into Season 3 of RHOSLC
It was the hot-mic moment that shifted the longtime relationship between Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow. That Season 2 moment has definitely reverberated, and the ladies are still feeling emotional about it in a first look at the upcoming Season 3 premiere, above. With their friendship still strained, each of...
bravotv.com
We Have an Update on James Kennedy's Music Career: "Can't Wait for You Guys To See This"
The resident Vanderpump Rules DJ's unexpected new gig involved some freestyle rapping. Just because James Kennedy retired his “White Kanye West” nickname in 2020 doesn’t mean he’s given up rapping. Sharing a music career update via Instagram on September 22, the Vanderpump Rules DJ revealed that he recently spit some bars on another reality TV show: MTV’s Wild 'N Out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bravotv.com
Dorit Kemsley Claps Back at Those Mauricio Rumors
The RHOBH cast member addressed the rumors during an appearance on WWHL. When The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Dorit Kemsley appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen this week and was asked by a fan about online rumors regarding herself and Mauricio Umansky, she clapped back at the internet speculation regarding herself and Kyle Richards’ husband.
bravotv.com
Jackie Goldschneider Pairs a Brown Cutout Leather Mini with Ankle Boots on the Red Carpet
The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member attended the Bros NYC movie premiere in a sizzling ensemble. Jackie Goldschneider shares in the video above that she’s “a big tracksuit girl.” Still, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member proves time and time again that she also loves to wear glam dresses for nights out on the town. Most recently, Jackie looked stunning in a short leather look for the New York City premiere of Bros on September 20.
Comments / 0