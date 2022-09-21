ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saukville, WI

Greater Milwaukee Today

Residents opposed to mixed-use building for Wheel & Sprocket

BROOKFIELD — Nearly 50 residents of Brookfield shared their opposition to a five-story mixed-use building proposed for a corner of Lilly Road and Capitol Drive that some officials have called blighted. They cited traffic, height and property values as their primary concerns. With the City Hall Council Chambers full,...
BROOKFIELD, WI
rv-pro.com

Kunes Country Destination RV Acquires Two Fathead’s Dealerships

Wisconsin dealerships Country Campers and Fathead’s Rapids RV were sold to Delavan, Wisconsin-based Kunes Country Destination RV. Buy-sell advisor RV Business Solutions was the exclusive advisor to Todd Oberg in the sale of his dealerships. Coming from the software/technology industry, Oberg bought Fathead’s RV in 2014. It was a...
DELAVAN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Panera Bread opens in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield Mayor Steve Ponto participated in the grand opening of Panera Bread at 12630 W. Capitol Drive. Robin Pullmann, the general manager, stands next to Ponto at the Panera Bread location. Instead of a ribbon cutting, they separated a bread ribbon.
BROOKFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

No one injured after fire swept through back of town of Cedarburg home

CEDARBURG — Fire crews training nearby and an army of support from neighboring departments helped the Cedarburg Fire Department quickly extinguish a blaze in a town of Cedarburg home Thursday night. But flames and smoke still caused serious damage to the back of the home. Firefighters were called to...
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Red Circle Inn under new ownership

NASHOTAH — Wisconsin’s oldest restaurant, the Red Circle Inn, has been purchased by Geronimo Hospitality Group, which owns and operates upscale boutique hotels, eateries, clubs and entertainment facilities. Coinciding with the announcement of the restaurant’s purchase was the closure of its dining room and bar for renovations. According...
NASHOTAH, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

HDI Wholesale celebrates grand opening of new headquarters in Jackson

JACKSON — HDI Wholesale held their ribbon cutting and grand opening on Thursday to celebrate moving their corporate headquarters to their new location at N172W21930 Caymus Court in Jackson, and to kick-off their “wish list” that allows people to purchase items to be donated to charities in the county and state.
JACKSON, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Marina rate increase a bitter pill to swallow

Officials worry 5% hike will be too much for boaters but swayed by reality of increasing costs, needed projects. SINCE IT WAS built, the Port Washington marina has been filled with tenants, including a fleet of charter fishing boats, but some Harbor Commission members fear that with an impending 5% slip rental fee increase slated for next year that situation could change. Press file photo.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
wnanews.com

Longtime Milwaukee business manager Bonnie Porter dies at 69

Bonnie Rae Porter, longtime business manager for The (Milwaukee) Daily Reporter, died on Aug. 4, at the Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Ill. She was 69. Porter was born on Sept. 3, 1952, in Chicago to Charles B. and Marie M. Niemiec Gundlach. In December 2007, she joined The Daily Reporter, where she worked as the business manager until her retirement in 2020.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2022 Milwaukee Comic Con; Wisconsin State Fair Park hosts

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - This weekend, Wisconsin State Fair Park is home to everything fant0asy, superheroes, and everything in between – for the return of Milwaukee Comic Con. Whitney Pollet, a character artist and designer, joined the WakeUp News team with what to expect when you go to a comic convention.
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

Serving up some great Old-Fashioned cocktails in Kenosha

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. When Kenosha native Jon Olson Jr. opened Swede’s in 2017, the goal was to bring a slice of the...
KENOSHA, WI
seehafernews.com

Nearly 100-Year-Old Building to be Demolished Near Downtown Sheboygan

A building that has stood for nearly 100 years near downtown Sheboygan will soon be torn down. The Sheboygan Common Council met on Monday where they approved a contract with Scott’s Excavating to tear down the former Jakum’s Hall, located at 2601 North 15th Street. The structure began...
SHEBOYGAN, WI

