Greater Milwaukee Today
Residents opposed to mixed-use building for Wheel & Sprocket
BROOKFIELD — Nearly 50 residents of Brookfield shared their opposition to a five-story mixed-use building proposed for a corner of Lilly Road and Capitol Drive that some officials have called blighted. They cited traffic, height and property values as their primary concerns. With the City Hall Council Chambers full,...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Neighbors question hard stop on construction of 2 chain restaurants on Paradise Drive in West Bend, WI
September 24, 2022 – West Bend, WI – “The weeds are about 8 weeks high,” said one neighbor as a couple pieces of heavy equipment sat idle at the construction site of a new Panera Bread and Chipotle, a popular Mexican Grill style restaurant. The construction...
spectrumnews1.com
Concerned residents hope to form advisory group in response to proposed Menomonee Falls landfill expansion
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — As Waste Management (WM) looks to expand the Orchard Ridge landfill, residents who live nearby are hoping to form a Community Advisory Group to have some influence on the project’s future. Penelope Waggoner lives about a mile away from Orchard Ridge, which is the...
rv-pro.com
Kunes Country Destination RV Acquires Two Fathead’s Dealerships
Wisconsin dealerships Country Campers and Fathead’s Rapids RV were sold to Delavan, Wisconsin-based Kunes Country Destination RV. Buy-sell advisor RV Business Solutions was the exclusive advisor to Todd Oberg in the sale of his dealerships. Coming from the software/technology industry, Oberg bought Fathead’s RV in 2014. It was a...
Could a 1% sales tax fix Milwaukee County's budget woes?
A possible solution to Milwaukee County's $1 billion problem: add 1-percent to Milwaukee County's sales tax.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington County residents hit with rate increase by WE Energies starting January 2023
September 22, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – As neighbors in Washington County, WI face a November 8 referendum question to permanently raise their taxes about 10% for an anti-crime proposal, WE Energies is now piling on with a proposed 8.4% increase as well. In August neighbors received...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Regular unleaded jumps 54-cents a gallon overnight in Washington Co., WI
September 24, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Motorists were a bit gobsmacked at the pump on Saturday as a gallon of regular unleaded jumped overnight from $3.45 to $3.99. The clerk at the counter said, “I don’t buy my gas in West Bend.”. Washington County...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Panera Bread opens in Brookfield
BROOKFIELD — Brookfield Mayor Steve Ponto participated in the grand opening of Panera Bread at 12630 W. Capitol Drive. Robin Pullmann, the general manager, stands next to Ponto at the Panera Bread location. Instead of a ribbon cutting, they separated a bread ribbon.
Greater Milwaukee Today
No one injured after fire swept through back of town of Cedarburg home
CEDARBURG — Fire crews training nearby and an army of support from neighboring departments helped the Cedarburg Fire Department quickly extinguish a blaze in a town of Cedarburg home Thursday night. But flames and smoke still caused serious damage to the back of the home. Firefighters were called to...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Red Circle Inn under new ownership
NASHOTAH — Wisconsin’s oldest restaurant, the Red Circle Inn, has been purchased by Geronimo Hospitality Group, which owns and operates upscale boutique hotels, eateries, clubs and entertainment facilities. Coinciding with the announcement of the restaurant’s purchase was the closure of its dining room and bar for renovations. According...
Greater Milwaukee Today
HDI Wholesale celebrates grand opening of new headquarters in Jackson
JACKSON — HDI Wholesale held their ribbon cutting and grand opening on Thursday to celebrate moving their corporate headquarters to their new location at N172W21930 Caymus Court in Jackson, and to kick-off their “wish list” that allows people to purchase items to be donated to charities in the county and state.
wiproud.com
Multiple incidents of garbage cans being placed on Wisconsin county highway, deputies warn
RUBICON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to be aware of their surroundings after numerous reports and incidents have occurred due to garbage cans being placed on a county highway. Deputies say that they have received at least three complaints of garbage cans...
ozaukeepress.com
Marina rate increase a bitter pill to swallow
Officials worry 5% hike will be too much for boaters but swayed by reality of increasing costs, needed projects. SINCE IT WAS built, the Port Washington marina has been filled with tenants, including a fleet of charter fishing boats, but some Harbor Commission members fear that with an impending 5% slip rental fee increase slated for next year that situation could change. Press file photo.
wnanews.com
Longtime Milwaukee business manager Bonnie Porter dies at 69
Bonnie Rae Porter, longtime business manager for The (Milwaukee) Daily Reporter, died on Aug. 4, at the Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Ill. She was 69. Porter was born on Sept. 3, 1952, in Chicago to Charles B. and Marie M. Niemiec Gundlach. In December 2007, she joined The Daily Reporter, where she worked as the business manager until her retirement in 2020.
Did You Know Wisconsin Was Once Home to an Egyptian Pyramid Experience?
I was today years old when I learned that an Egyptian-style pyramid exists in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin and that it once was a place where people dined, lived, and even attended church!. The Pyramid Supper Club in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. I know several people who gave lake houses in the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 Milwaukee Comic Con; Wisconsin State Fair Park hosts
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - This weekend, Wisconsin State Fair Park is home to everything fant0asy, superheroes, and everything in between – for the return of Milwaukee Comic Con. Whitney Pollet, a character artist and designer, joined the WakeUp News team with what to expect when you go to a comic convention.
kenosha.com
Serving up some great Old-Fashioned cocktails in Kenosha
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. When Kenosha native Jon Olson Jr. opened Swede’s in 2017, the goal was to bring a slice of the...
'The Hill Has Eyes': Outdoor 45-acre haunt opens in Franklin on Sept. 30
The Hill Has Eyes, a 45-acre outdoor haunt in Franklin, will open for the season on Friday, Sept. 30 at The Rock Sports Complex.
seehafernews.com
Nearly 100-Year-Old Building to be Demolished Near Downtown Sheboygan
A building that has stood for nearly 100 years near downtown Sheboygan will soon be torn down. The Sheboygan Common Council met on Monday where they approved a contract with Scott’s Excavating to tear down the former Jakum’s Hall, located at 2601 North 15th Street. The structure began...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Motorcycle vs. car crash at Highway 33 and I41 in Allenton | By Ron Naab
September 23, 2022 – Allenton, WI – The eastbound lanes of Highway 33 are blocked and the northbound off ramp on I41 has been shut down following a motorcycle vs. car crash at Highway 33 and I41. Emergency teams are on scene and motorists are being advised to...
