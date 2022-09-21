“Do not overlook the value of what you’re doing together right now,” stand-up comedian and TV writer J.B. Ball ’09 told students in UT’s Reeves Theater on Thursday. It’s a full circle moment for Ball, who is back in Tampa to film his first hour-long comedy special “It’s My Privilege.” He spoke with students in the Department of Film, Animation and New Media about writing sketch comedy, his career trajectory and working with Kevin Hart.

