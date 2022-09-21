ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UT To Host Fall 2022 Leadership Speaker Series

The TECO Energy Center for Leadership, part of the Sykes College of Business at The University of Tampa, is proud to present “Embracing a Growth Mindset: A Career of Evolution,” as part of the Leadership Speaker Series, a biannual speaker event. The event will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 5, from 4:30-5:30 p.m., in the Crescent Club on the ninth floor of the Vaughn Center on campus.
Comedian, Alum to Film Comedy Special in Ferman Center for the Arts

“Do not overlook the value of what you’re doing together right now,” stand-up comedian and TV writer J.B. Ball ’09 told students in UT’s Reeves Theater on Thursday. It’s a full circle moment for Ball, who is back in Tampa to film his first hour-long comedy special “It’s My Privilege.” He spoke with students in the Department of Film, Animation and New Media about writing sketch comedy, his career trajectory and working with Kevin Hart.
