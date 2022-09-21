Naperville Police Arrest Man After Shots Fired Call

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 at approximately 6:15 p.m., multiple Naperville Police Officers responded to the 2600 block of St. Albans Circle in response to reports of shots fired and an armed subject walking in the area. Through witness accounts, the scope of the search for the suspect was narrowed to the 2500 block of Durango Lane, where the suspect was taken into custody without incident. A handgun was also recovered. There were no reports of injuries as a result of this incident.

Shabaz A. Chaudhry, 25, of the 2500 block of Durango Lane, Naperville, is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, all Class 4 felonies.

The Naperville Police wish to remind the public and the news media that a charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

About Naperville: Located 28 miles west of Chicago, Naperville, Ill., is home to approximately 145,000 people. This vibrant, thriving city consistently ranks as a top community in the nation in which to live, raise children and retire. The city is home to acclaimed public and parochial schools, the best public library system in the country, an array of healthcare options and an exceptionally low crime rate. Naperville has ready access to a variety of public transportation, housing and employment options. The city’s diversified employer base features high technology firms, retailers and factories, as well as small and home-based businesses. Residents also enjoy world-class parks, diverse worship options, the opportunity to serve on several City boards and commissions, a thriving downtown shopping and dining area, a renowned outdoor history museum known as Naper Settlement and an active civic community. For more information, please visit our website at www.naperville.il.us.