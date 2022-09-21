ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Cultural Compass

Visualizing Science 2022: Illuminating the Intrinsic Beauty in Academic Research

This past spring, the College of Natural Sciences invited our University of Texas at Austin faculty, staff and students to send in the top images from their research for our Visualizing Science competition. The images they produced nourish both the mind and the soul, offering not only food for thought but a feast for the eyes as well.
AUSTIN, TX
Cultural Compass

Associate Dean Shavonne Henderson Recognized as Diversity Leader

“I am honored and grateful that organizations like the Texas Diversity Council are providing space to acknowledge the efforts of this year’s stellar slate of recipients,” said Henderson. “I find it especially rewarding to teach and build inclusive strategies at the place where it all began for me.”
TEXAS STATE
Cultural Compass

Maggie Miller Receives Maryam Mirzakhani New Frontiers Prize

Maggie Miller, a UT Austin alumna in mathematics who will soon return to join the faculty, has been awarded a Maryam Mirzakhani New Frontiers Prize, an early career award for women in mathematics that is part of the annual Breakthrough Prizes. She is being honored for her work on fibered ribbon knots and surfaces in 4-dimensional manifolds.
SCIENCE
Cultural Compass

Air Pollution Can Amplify Negative Effects of Climate Change

AUSTIN, Texas — The impacts of air pollution on human health, economies and agriculture differ drastically depending on where on the planet the pollutants are emitted, according to a new study that could potentially incentivize certain countries to cut climate-changing emissions. Led by The University of Texas at Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
Cultural Compass

Lebon "Trey" D. James III & David E. DeMatthews Provide Advice for New Principals: The 4 Things to Focus on First

Originally published in Education Week on September 20, 2022. The COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to high rates of teacher and principal turnover, intensive student-support needs, and significant disruptions in school districts and communities. Now more than ever, new principals will need to be proactive in cultivating the professional skills, expertise, and dispositions to lead, given the prevailing uncertainty in public education.
AUSTIN, TX

