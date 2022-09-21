Read full article on original website
Cherokee County to build high school, consolidate 3 existing, with $50 million state grant
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This week, Cherokee County Schools was named one of nine North Carolina districts to receive a needs-based school construction grant from North Carolina's state education department. The N.C. Department of Public Instruction announced the nine school districts on Sept. 21, which will receive a combined...
The Free Clinics receives largest donation ever thanks to fundraiser by local community
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Free Clinics, an organization that helps uninsured, low income people receive quality health care, received a major donation on Thursday. The community of Cummings Cove spent the last year raising $56,000 for the nonprofit. It’s the single-largest donation to date presented to The...
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Waynesville leaders are talking about adding extra security measures at town meetings. It comes after several board members received what the town manager calls "credible threats." The town is considering using metal detecting wands on people as they walk into Board of Aldermen meetings. A plan for...
Haywood School Board misses an opportunity
When the Haywood County School Board announced that it had chosen Trevor Putnam as the system’s new superintendent, I can’t think of a single person who follows education news in this region that was surprised. People were making that call even before Superintendent Bill Nolte announced his relatively sudden November retirement.
After threats, Waynesville government weighs use of more security measures at meetings
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Waynesville town leaders are talking about adding extra security measures at meetings after several board members received threats. Because of what Waynesville Town Manager Rob Hites describes as those credible threats, the town is now considering using metal detecting wands on people as they walk into Board of Aldermen meetings, Hites told News 13 Thursday, Sept. 22.
Free K-9 demonstration at Jackson Park
STAND T.A.L.L announced Thursday that they will hold a free K-9 Agility Demonstration on Tuesday with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.
Buncombe County Schools expected to name new superintendent during school board meeting
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Schools expects to name a new superintendent during a school board meeting Thursday, Sept. 22. The county has been actively searching for a new superintendent since current superintendent Dr. Tony Baldwin announced his retirement earlier this year. Baldwin will officially retire Nov. 1,...
Buncombe County Sheriff’s seeks public assistance identifying individual
Detectives with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office are seeking any information that will help identify the individual pictured. The individual was last seen in the Emma area of Buncombe County. The individual is the suspect in a motor vehicle larceny that occurred over the weekend in Candler. If any information is available on the identity of the individual, please contact Detective Wallace at (828) 250-4447 or submit a tip via the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office app, which can be downloaded in the Apple or Google Play stores.
Race for Jackson County Commission: Incumbent Democrats vs. Republican newcomers
The Jackson County Commission has three seats on the ballot this fall. In addition to commission chairman, districts one and two are up for election. Democratic incumbents Gayle Woody and Boyce Deitz are challenged by newcomers Todd Bryson and John Smith respectively. In Jackson County, a commissioner must live in...
North Carolina Apple Festival in Hendersonville a Huge Success
The North Carolina Apple Festival is held annually over Labor Day Weekend in Hendersonville, North Carolina. It has been Western North Carolina’s Premier Family Festival for over 60 years. This was my first time attending the festival and I was not disappointed!. Why do they celebrate their apples in...
Heating costs may have chilling impact on homeowners' wallets this winter
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This winter it may cost significantly more to heat your home than last year. It's an increase that could leave many residents out in the cold. According to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA), the price of a gallon of home heating oil is expected to rise over 17 percent compared to a year ago. At the high end, a gallon of heating oil that costed $3.60 in 2021 could rise as high as $5 per gallon.
Famous North Carolina Mansion One of the Most Real Haunted Houses in America
As October approaches and fall kicks off, spooky season is upon us. If there is one thing I enjoy, it’s anything scary or haunted. I enjoy everything from haunted houses to ghost movies, it’s just fun! Well, did you know in North Carolina we’ve got one of the most haunted houses in America? Sounds insane, right?
North Carolina Man Takes Home A Million Dollars Less Than A Week After Moving Here
They say that moving is one of the most stressful things you can do in life, but I imagine it was one of the best things that ever happened to Jeremy Hartzell. Jeremy just moved to North Carolina and one of the first things he did was buy a scratch off ticket at a local gas station near where he lived in Asheville. Jeremy says there really was no real motive for buying the 10$ Big Cash Payout. He was just there at that quick mart in Marshall and bought it “just because”.
This Moonshine Train in North Carolina is an Unforgettable Experience
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, North Carolina offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Tar Heel State has to offer along the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad.
Residents Report Shaking from Overnight Earthquake in Eastern Tennessee
Only 16 hours after a weak earthquake struck not far away near Philadelphia, Tennessee, a stronger magnitude 2.3 earthquake struck near Tellico Plains, Tennessee in the eastern part of the state. The earthquake 10:16 pm Tuesday night at a depth of 12.2 km. USGS, the agency responsible for monitoring earthquake...
Scam alert: Local man warns about scam claiming to be Publishers Clearing House
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local man is coming forward to warn others about a scam to which he fell victim. Warren Fluarty said he received a call that claimed to be from Publishers Clearing House. The caller said he had won the grand prize from a contest they...
Fox News: Asheville Is Crime-Ridden, Dangerous
Fox News last week told a national audience that Asheville has seen a 31 percent increase in violent crime in the last five years. “Asheville once touted as a top-10 tourist destination back in 2017, but with crime raging, the city now ranks, get this, in the top 10 percent of most violent cities in America,” anchor Todd Piro said. “That’s tough to believe.”
Local restaurateurs share the secret ingredients for award-winning hospitality
On June 13, Asheville’s Cúrate won the first James Beard Award for Outstanding Hospitality. After a two-year awards hiatus and overhaul prompted by multiple concerns — including a lack of diversity in nominees and awarding chefs accused of exploiting employees — the culinary arts foundation returned with a new approach. Among the changes, the organization renamed and reframed its former category of Outstanding Service to Outstanding Hospitality to reflect the importance of creating places as pleasant to work for as they are to dine in.
I-26 closures scheduled this week
The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced planned closures along Interstate 26 East Monday.
IN THE SYLVA AREA - 3Br/2Ba, Study-Office, Dining Room, Eat-in-Kitchen, 2 storage sheds.
