Franklin, NC

my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WAYNESVILLE, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Haywood School Board misses an opportunity

When the Haywood County School Board announced that it had chosen Trevor Putnam as the system’s new superintendent, I can’t think of a single person who follows education news in this region that was surprised. People were making that call even before Superintendent Bill Nolte announced his relatively sudden November retirement.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

After threats, Waynesville government weighs use of more security measures at meetings

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Waynesville town leaders are talking about adding extra security measures at meetings after several board members received threats. Because of what Waynesville Town Manager Rob Hites describes as those credible threats, the town is now considering using metal detecting wands on people as they walk into Board of Aldermen meetings, Hites told News 13 Thursday, Sept. 22.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Buncombe County Sheriff’s seeks public assistance identifying individual

Detectives with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office are seeking any information that will help identify the individual pictured. The individual was last seen in the Emma area of Buncombe County. The individual is the suspect in a motor vehicle larceny that occurred over the weekend in Candler. If any information is available on the identity of the individual, please contact Detective Wallace at (828) 250-4447 or submit a tip via the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office app, which can be downloaded in the Apple or Google Play stores.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Heating costs may have chilling impact on homeowners' wallets this winter

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This winter it may cost significantly more to heat your home than last year. It's an increase that could leave many residents out in the cold. According to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA), the price of a gallon of home heating oil is expected to rise over 17 percent compared to a year ago. At the high end, a gallon of heating oil that costed $3.60 in 2021 could rise as high as $5 per gallon.
ASHEVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

Famous North Carolina Mansion One of the Most Real Haunted Houses in America

As October approaches and fall kicks off, spooky season is upon us. If there is one thing I enjoy, it’s anything scary or haunted. I enjoy everything from haunted houses to ghost movies, it’s just fun! Well, did you know in North Carolina we’ve got one of the most haunted houses in America? Sounds insane, right?
ASHEVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Man Takes Home A Million Dollars Less Than A Week After Moving Here

They say that moving is one of the most stressful things you can do in life, but I imagine it was one of the best things that ever happened to Jeremy Hartzell. Jeremy just moved to North Carolina and one of the first things he did was buy a scratch off ticket at a local gas station near where he lived in Asheville. Jeremy says there really was no real motive for buying the 10$ Big Cash Payout. He was just there at that quick mart in Marshall and bought it “just because”.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Travel Maven

This Moonshine Train in North Carolina is an Unforgettable Experience

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, North Carolina offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Tar Heel State has to offer along the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad.
BRYSON CITY, NC
weatherboy.com

Residents Report Shaking from Overnight Earthquake in Eastern Tennessee

Only 16 hours after a weak earthquake struck not far away near Philadelphia, Tennessee, a stronger magnitude 2.3 earthquake struck near Tellico Plains, Tennessee in the eastern part of the state. The earthquake 10:16 pm Tuesday night at a depth of 12.2 km. USGS, the agency responsible for monitoring earthquake...
TENNESSEE STATE
avlwatchdog.org

Fox News: Asheville Is Crime-Ridden, Dangerous

Fox News last week told a national audience that Asheville has seen a 31 percent increase in violent crime in the last five years. “Asheville once touted as a top-10 tourist destination back in 2017, but with crime raging, the city now ranks, get this, in the top 10 percent of most violent cities in America,” anchor Todd Piro said. “That’s tough to believe.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Local restaurateurs share the secret ingredients for award-winning hospitality

On June 13, Asheville’s Cúrate won the first James Beard Award for Outstanding Hospitality. After a two-year awards hiatus and overhaul prompted by multiple concerns — including a lack of diversity in nominees and awarding chefs accused of exploiting employees — the culinary arts foundation returned with a new approach. Among the changes, the organization renamed and reframed its former category of Outstanding Service to Outstanding Hospitality to reflect the importance of creating places as pleasant to work for as they are to dine in.
ASHEVILLE, NC

