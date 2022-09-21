ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral

Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
TheDailyBeast

Inside the Bizarre Inter-Party Dynamics of the Top PA Campaigns

At a Labor Day parade in Pittsburgh this month, Pennsylvania’s Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro weaved his way through the crowd, approaching Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman with an open palm.The two went in for the sort of handshake exchanged between teammates in a locker room, with a slap on the back to top it off. Fetterman pointed both his index fingers in the air at Shapiro, shouting out, “Our next governor!”Shapiro, his voice bellowing through the crowd, pointed back at Fetterman, exclaiming, “The 51st vote!”The friendly interaction as Pennsylvania Democrats’ top two contenders is the result of a years-long...
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Judge says Jan. 6 committee can see Kelli Ward's phone records; Mesa offers lifetime medical benefits; Arizona State Fair 2022 guide

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. A federal judge said that the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol can subpoena the phone records of Kelli Ward. Mesa brings back a rare retirement benefit it suspended during the...
