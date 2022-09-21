Read full article on original website
Former Astronaut Donates Huge Piece of Land to Rocky Mountain National Park
Former astronaut Vance Brand has officially donated a 40-acre plot of land to Rocky Mountain National Park, and officials at the park couldn’t be happier. This 40-acre donation adds to the 265,000 acres already comprising the park. The Brand family started the donation process back in 2019 when they...
250 boxes of Native American remains and artifacts were discovered at University of North Dakota in violation of a decades-old reunification law
An official said that the remains were stored in a way that "just completely disregarded that these were once people."
Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral
Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
Arizona Legislature won't defend law banning filming of police
Leer en español No one showed in U.S. District court to defend the new law that would bar people from filming police at close range. U.S. District Judge John Tuchi suspended the law taking effect when he ordered an injunction on Sept. 9. ...
Inside the Bizarre Inter-Party Dynamics of the Top PA Campaigns
At a Labor Day parade in Pittsburgh this month, Pennsylvania’s Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro weaved his way through the crowd, approaching Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman with an open palm.The two went in for the sort of handshake exchanged between teammates in a locker room, with a slap on the back to top it off. Fetterman pointed both his index fingers in the air at Shapiro, shouting out, “Our next governor!”Shapiro, his voice bellowing through the crowd, pointed back at Fetterman, exclaiming, “The 51st vote!”The friendly interaction as Pennsylvania Democrats’ top two contenders is the result of a years-long...
Parched California prepares for first-ever Colorado River cuts
Officials in California are closing in on an agreement to give up a significant portion of the water the state gets from the Colorado River, bowing to an emergency demand made by the federal government earlier this summer. Executives from two large water districts in the Golden State, which service...
What to know about the 74 Arizona judges on the 2022 ballot
You may not be sure what to do with all those judges’ names on your ballot. Call it cool or a quirk, but Arizona voters must decide whether to retain appellate and trial court judges. ...
America’s Highest Cave is in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains of Southern Colorado – and It’s Haunted
Did you know the highest cave in the United States is in Colorado?. At an elevation of about 12,000 feet, La Caverna del Oro, otherwise known as Spanish Cave, is the highest cave in the nation - and some would say it's haunted. Not only is Spanish Cave high in...
For first time in 233 years, Native American, Native Alaskan, Native Hawaiian all in U.S. House
For the first time in 233 years, a Native American, a Native Alaskan and a Native Hawaiian are all members of the U.S. House of Representatives
Judge says Jan. 6 committee can see Kelli Ward's phone records; Mesa offers lifetime medical benefits; Arizona State Fair 2022 guide
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. A federal judge said that the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol can subpoena the phone records of Kelli Ward. Mesa brings back a rare retirement benefit it suspended during the...
