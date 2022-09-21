Read full article on original website
Take A Trip To See Where Elvis Stayed & Played While In Duluth
With the new Elvis movie streaming, I decided to see what it was like when Elvis Presley was in Duluth, Minnesota back in the 70s. The movie which you can find on HBO Max or Amazon Prime is about the rise to fame of the rock n' roll king himself, Elvis. I saw the movie and though Austin Butler did an outstanding job as "The King". Tom Hanks also did well as his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Check out the trailer below:
rejournals.com
Kraus-Anderson converting former Duluth school into apartment building
Kraus-Anderson Duluth has begun an extensive $29.7 million renovation that will convert Historic Old Central High School in Duluth, Minnesota, into a mixed-use residential apartment building. The building at 215 North First Avenue East in downtown Duluth was built in 1892 as Duluth Central High School. It is listed on...
WDIO-TV
Apartments taking shape inside Historic Old Central High School
Every day, and every hour, crews are changing the Historic Old Central High School more and more. The project and future building will be known as the Zenith DCHS, a nod to the name of the yearbook at the original school. It’s been being converted into 122 apartments. Kraus-Anderson...
WDIO-TV
Around Town – Sept. 23, 2022
Rangers love to ride, and this weekend the Run-a-Muck ATV Club is having its second annual Fall Fest. Bring your four-wheelers to Pengilly on Saturday morning for games, music, a raffle, and of course an ATV ride. Proceeds will support building trails to connect Iron Range communities. Across the Range...
FOX 21 Online
Old Central High School To Become Apartment Complex With Historical Elements
DULUTH, Minn. — The Historic Old Central High School of Duluth is under restoration and the once classrooms will become into 122 apartment units. The building was originally built in the 1890’s and has since undergone multiple renovations. Now for the first time, it will be an apartment...
Some Hermantown Residents Concerned Over New Apartment Complex
It seems everywhere you turn in the Northland you see land being cleared for some type of new construction. If you drive on Central Entrance in Duluth across from Cub foods you can see a huge area of land cleared out that used to be littered with houses and trees. That is going to be a huge new retail area. And on Arrowhead Road next to the Kenwood plaza a massive amount of land was cleared there as well.
Loop Road Closed At Highway 61 North Of Duluth Until Mid October
That ongoing bridge replacement project up the North Shore has resulted in a temporary road closure to allow for the necessary road alignment. Loop Road - also known as Silver Creek Township Road 613 - has been closed at its connection to Highway 61. As mentioned, the closure will allow for the eventual road realignment that's tied to the Silver Creek Bridge that's located to the north of Two Harbors.
WDIO-TV
GoFundMe for man who lost all in fire
Mark Winans lost everything in a fire last week at the Lake Superior Medical Equipment. His friend has set up a GoFundMe to help the Navy veteran. He is also a food manager and cook at the Arrowhead House East Intensive Residential Treatment in Duluth, and helps serve adults with mental health issues.
cbs3duluth.com
City by City: Ashland, Superior, Iron Range
Ashland, WI- Kreher Park is getting a new playground! The 25-year-old playground has been removed and installation of the new set-up could start as early as next week. The Ashland Parks and Recreation Department hopes to have the playground open by October 1. The playground was funded in part by the Chequamegon Bay Area Community Fund of the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation. Local elementary students picked the design last spring.
WDIO-TV
Leaders celebrate new meat processing facility at NERCC
A celebration at the Northeast Regional Corrections Center included meat processed right on-site. After all, the event marks the completion of the new meat processing facility. It’s been in the works for years, and was funded through bonding money requested over several sessions. Leaders from Arrowhead Regional Corrections joined...
Two New Roundabouts Announced For Busy Duluth Road
Love them or hate them, they're here to stay in the Northland. Another set of roundabouts - two specifically - have been announced as part of the plans to reconstruct a busy Duluth roadway. The St. Louis County HIghway Department has announced plans for a reconstruction project along Rice Lake...
dukefmduluth.com
Duluth-Superior Film Festival Opens
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The 2022 Duluth-Superior Film Festival gets underway on Thursday with the northern Minnesota premiere of the Paramount Pictures film called “The Infernal Machine.”. The film was written and directed by Minnesota based filmmaker Andrew Hunt. It was shown Wednesday at the Twin Cities Film...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Football: Cloquet Holds Off Duluth East, Hermantown Handles Denfeld, Northwestern Stays Unbeaten
DULUTH, Minn.- The Cloquet football team would pick up their 3rd win of the season on Friday, defeating Duluth East 14 to 8. In other football action, Hermantown would improve to 2-2 after topping Duluth Denfeld 54 to 13. And in Wisconsin, Northwestern stays unbeaten with a 50 to 0...
A mistake leads to new drinks from Duluth cidery, distillery
A cidery and a distillery, both from Duluth, are teaming up to bring some brandy-based beverages to shelves. The collaboration between Wild State Cider and Vikre Distillery will see the Wild State "Day Dream" and the Vikre "Reve" cider-based cocktails launched at a party on Thursday, Sept. 22 at Wild State's taproom in Duluth.
cbs3duluth.com
Cloquet middle, high school on lock down
CLOQUET, MN -- Cloquet school leaders confirmed the district’s middle and high schools are on lockdown Wednesday morning. District leaders confirmed that information around 10:46 a.m. They were not able to share why the schools are on lockdown. Cloquet Police were not able to comment on the situation. Schools...
Wisconsin Police Department Warns Of Rogue Alligator In Pond
Well, this is certainly not something we'd probably ever have to deal with in Minnesota. A police department in Wisconsin just issued a very odd warning to residents in the area about an alligator. Yup. There have been many animal stories making headlines lately, most of them of the cute...
bulletin-news.com
Workman killed in St. Louis County gravel pit accident
Coworkers of a 40-year-old guy discovered him dead in a gravel quarry in northern Minnesota. According to a press statement from the St. Louis County sheriff’s office, Brad Lewis Wojtysiak of Culver Township was discovered dead on Wednesday after conducting maintenance on a conveyor at the Northland Construction gravel mine close to Minnesota 33 and Sunset Lake Drive.
FOX 21 Online
Bus Driver Shortage Reaches Northland Schools
DULUTH, Minn. — Millions of parents count on the yellow bus to get their kids to and from school everyday. So what happens when there are not enough drivers to match the demand?. Some bigger school districts in the northland, like Duluth and Superior, say they’re fully staffed behind...
FOX 21 Online
Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office Searching For Man Stealing Vehicles
BAYFIELD, Wis. — The Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking for Wisconsin resident’s to be on the lookout for a man who is allegedly stealing cars and fleeing from the police. Thursday around 4 p.m., the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a police pursuit...
dukefmduluth.com
Enrollment Up Again This Fall At UWS
SUPERIOR, WI (KDAL) – For the second consecutive year, the University of Wisconsin-Superior is reporting enrollment growth and is one of just three UW System schools with an increase in total enrollment for fall 2022. Enrollment data, based on tenth day of class figures, shows UW-Superior with a total...
