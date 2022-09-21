Read full article on original website
Lawmakers point to financial returns of mental health care investment
Exploring the Top Questions Around Managing Value-Based Care
The current landscape of value-based programs can be summarized in two words: growth and complexity. More contracts are being created across the country in efforts to meet large goals to have 100% of Medicare and 50% of Medicaid and Commercial reimbursements tied to value-based care contracts by 2025. Yet as...
How a hospital chain used a poor neighborhood to turn huge profits
Emory Nursing School celebrates ribbon cutting of new nursing learning center in Decatur
#1 — New Legislation Would Expand Authority for APRNs Treating Medicare and Medicaid Patients. The bill doesn't provide full practice authority, but it does recognize the role APRNs have in the U.S. healthcare system. ... #2 — 62 Studies Don't Lie: Little Differentiation Between Medicare and MA. With...
ATA Recruits Patient Advocates to Help Lobby for Telehealth Expansion
The Patient Voices for Telehealth Coalition, launched by the American Telemedicine Association's ATA Action, aims to add the patient and patient advocates to the effort to make pandemic telehealth waivers permanent. — The American Telemedicine Association is enlisting patients in its effort to make pandemic telehealth waivers permanent and expand coverage for and access to virtual care.
Taking the Guesswork Out of Healthcare Staffing
The ability to predict healthcare staffing supply and demand changed dramatically for hospitals and health systems during the pandemic, when forecasting algorithms based on historical trends failed. — Now, facilities are turning to predictive modeling through machine learning for more accurate predictions as they anticipate future workforce needs. “Our industry is becoming more advanced, and there is a greater desire to make data-driven decisions rather than rely only on what happened in the past,” said Scott Armstrong, senior director of client growth, and Jason Lander, EVP of product and service innovation at Medical Solutions. Below, the two discuss why predictive staffing models, in partnership with a total healthcare workforce ecosystem, are more timely, efficient, and cost-effective.
No Surprises Act Could Lead to Uptick in Emergency Department Visits
Research shows patients are more willing to utilize emergency services when unexpected bills are not a concern. — The No Surprises Act may have the unintended effect of causing millions more emergency department (ED) visits, according to a study from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. Since going...
