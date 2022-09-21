Read full article on original website
Deadline Looms for Ohio Nonmedical Home Health/Personal Care Licensure
Agencies must have applications completed by October 1 to be in compliance with Ohio law. — Ohio nonmedical home health/personal care agencies, which must now be licensed, must have theircompleted applications for licensure submitted to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) by October 1. Agencies must have applications to...
Maine to walk away from multi-million dollar Juul settlement
The Maine Attorney General’s Office on Friday decided to walk away from an $11 million agreement with electronic cigarette manufacturer Juul after objecting to certain conditions from the company. Maine was set to receive about $11 million over the next six to 10 years as part of a nearly...
Two MaineHealth entities seek to integrate medical staffs, hospital licenses
Two southern Maine health organizations, already part of the MaineHealth system, aim to share medical staffs and hospital licenses under a plan announced Thursday. Maine Medical Center, the state's largest with 700 beds in Portland and more than 9,600 employees, and York County-based Southern Maine Health Care said they will advance the proposal to their respective boards.
From health care to land conservation, LePage has a hard time outrunning his past
The Mills administration this week championed a significant drop in the state’s rate of uninsured residents, an improvement stemming from Democrats’ hard-fought battle with former Republican Gov. Paul LePage to expand Medicaid coverage to low-income Mainers. That yearslong fight could also serve as a point of contrast in...
Two rural Maine dental practices to close amid workforce shortage
Workforce shortages have led to the closures of two dental offices in Maine. Community Dental says it’s closing two of its six locations in Maine. The Rumford Center and Monson dental clinic will be closing on November 23rd. According to CBS 13 news, Community Dental said it’s been unable...
DHHS is providing grants to help Mainers with disabilities
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - $11 million is coming to home and community based service providers that help Mainers with disabilities remain in their communities. It’s the latest round of support from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Earlier this week,...
Maine public defender seek $13.3M pay raise
(The Center Square) – The agency that represents indigent suspects in Maine’s court system is seeking more than $13 million in “emergency” funding from the state to give its public defenders substantial pay raises. The Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services has asked lawmakers for a...
Head of Maine's court-appointed attorneys agency warns legislators of "emergency" situation
The head of the state agency that oversees Maine's system of court-appointed attorneys is calling on the Legislature to hold a special session to take up an emergency budget request aimed at bringing in more lawyers. Justin Andrus, who heads the Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services, is asking for...
The impacts of isolation on the mental health of older Mainers, and how to help
SACO, Maine — Suicide in older Mainers rises every year, and experts say the pandemic has made isolation and depression even worse. According to the National Council on Aging, the primary reason older people take their own lives is because they report feeling lonely. When the pandemic started, older...
With sky-high fuel prices, more Mainers are applying for heating assistance
With colder temperatures on the way, high fuel costs are pushing more Mainers to apply for heating assistance. Community action agencies have taken in a little more than 18,000 applications for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) since mid-July, according to MaineHousing. That's almost triple the number of applications —...
299 newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
Maine (WABI) - There are 299 newly recorded coronavirus cases, according to the Maine CDC. There is also one additional death. A resident of Aroostook County died with the virus. That raises the overall COVID related death toll for the Maine CDC to 2,570.
N.H. hospital beds are filling up – but not with COVID-19 patients
This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. When COVID-19 hospitalizations hit 433 in January, hospitals were so desperate for space they treated some patients in hallways and sent others to neighboring states. But even as the number of COVID-19 patients has plummeted, hospital beds remain in high demand.
Maine has approved the first religious school to receive public funding since court decision
Maine has approved the first religious school application to receive public tuition funds, in the wake of a consequential U.S. Supreme Court case earlier this year. Portland's Cheverus High School was approved to take part in Maine's "town tuitioning" program, according to a document posted earlier this week by the Maine Department of Education.
25 of the Best Names for Cannabis Shops in Maine Ranked
Maine has seen a boom of medicinal and recreational marijuana shops all over the state since the state legalized the sale of recreational marijuana. According to a Bangor Daily News Article from 2020, there were 216 vendors at the time, waiting for their license to sell recreational marijuana. Ever since...
Maine sees change in housing market trend
STATEWIDE — The Maine Association of Realtors reports a drop in sales during August. According to the August 2022 Housing Report, single-family existing homes across the state dipped by 9.89% compared to sales in August of 2021. Although there is a drop in sales, the home values remain high.
First fall statewide poll favors Janet Mills in Maine governor’s race
The first publicly released statewide poll this fall in the Maine governor’s race between incumbent Democrat Janet Mills and Republican Paul LePage indicates Mills has a higher preference among Maine voters as the candidates enter the final six weeks of the campaign. At the same time, the state’s preeminent...
Government Oversight Committee votes to subpoena Maine DHHS for child death records
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine Legislature’s Government Oversight Committee voted Tuesday to subpoena the Department of Health and Human Services for the child protection case files of four Maine children who were allegedly killed by their parents in the summer of 2021. Maine DHHS denied a request by lawmakers...
The long-term climate-changed hurricane forecast for Maine
Floodwaters tore out this stone bridge in Ware, Massachusetts during the unnamed New England hurricane of 1938, also known as the Long Island Express. Credit: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to...
Know Your Rights When You Enter a Sobriety Checkpoint on a Maine Road
Over the previous Labor Day weekend, many police departments throughout Maine conducted sobriety checkpoints. These are roadblocks that the police set up in an effort to keep the roads safe from those who may be driving while under the influence. For those drivers that have not been drinking, this can not only be an inconvenience but can also put them in an uncomfortable position.
