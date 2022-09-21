ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

mageenews.com

Prayers for Patrice

Patrice Boykin's mother passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.
MOUNT OLIVE, MS
The Daily South

This Legendary Laurel, Mississippi, Drive-In Is Beloved By Ben and Erin Napier

Every great Southern town has its tried-and-true eateries. The places where you can't make a reservation, but you can always count on a line out the door. Where things have been done the same way for 50 years with no signs of changing. And where you're guaranteed to get a great meal at a great price with the best service. In Laurel, Mississippi, that spot is Phillips Drive-In—better known to locals as PDI.
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Here are the upcoming Halloween events in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the Halloween season quickly approaching, many cities and organizations across the Jackson-metro are and the Pine Belt plan to host events. Here are some of the events that you can look forward to in 2022. Central Mississippi: Krew of Boo Spooky Parade – Downtown Bolton, Oct. 1 starting at 5 […]
JACKSON, MS
State
Mississippi State
County
Simpson County, MS
Local
Mississippi Society
mageenews.com

“Angels In Adoption” Honorees

PHOTO (left to right): Senator Hyde-Smith with Hannah Gray, Christopher Gray, Andrea Gray, Ava Gray, Jewell Faye Gray, Michael Gray, Rivers Gray, and Skye Gray. WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today lauded Christopher and Andrea Gray, a Brandon couple honored this week as 2022 “Angels in Adoption” for their advocacy work for adopted and foster children.
BRANDON, MS
Jackson Free Press

Thalia Mara Hall, Innovate Jackson, MedeAnalytics and Ryan's Closes in Pearl

Business is booming at Thalia Mara Hall (255 E Pascagoula St., 601-960-1537), with the venue selling out shows like never before. Michael Raff, deputy director of the Department of Human and Cultural Services for the City of Jackson and manager of Thalia Mara Hall, said the venue's revenues have tripled during the last fiscal year, going from an average of $75,000 to more than $178,000.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi for Sept. 23-25

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –  Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 23-25) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: WellsFest 2022 – Saturday – Jackson This free event will feature music, a pet parade, games, inflatables, food and dessert […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
thewestsidegazette.com

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Makes Fun of Jackson As Water Crisis Continues

The Mississippi Governor said, “it’s a great day not to be in Jackson,” at a groundbreaking ceremony in Hattiesburg. After seven weeks, a boil notice has been lifted in Jackson, Mississippi, but there are still concerns about copper and lead levels within the water supply. Unfortunately, there are still repairs going on at the city’s main water treatment facility, and it may be only a matter of time before another interruption will happen again.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Person
Jesus
WJTV 12

Pastor, wife saved from church fire in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A fire broke out at a church on Texas Avenue in Jackson while a pastor and his wife were still inside on Thursday, September 22. According to Jackson Fire Department officials, the fire at Spoken Word Ministries was reported at 1:59 p.m. A neighbor saw smoke and went inside the church […]
JACKSON, MS
styleblueprint.com

A Guide to Mississippi’s Not-So-Square Town Squares

Nothing epitomizes Southern charm more than a courthouse square. It’s a place where locals gather to reminisce, relax, connect, celebrate, and feel part of a community. It’s where the past, present, and future of a town intersect and its very heart is revealed. You’ll find some of the South’s best downtown squares in Mississippi. Not only have these historic squares stood the test of time, but they’ve evolved into hip and happening destinations. Here are a few of our favorites to visit!
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Stokes wants burned Jackson building torn down

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Wad 3, held a news conference in front of the burned down abandoned building on Palmyra and Monument streets on Friday. Stokes explained just how bad the fire could have been for Jackson neighbors. Plastic, tires and various car parts were inside the building. The building […]
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

2022 Copiah-Lincoln CC Homecoming Court

HOMECOMING COURT- Copiah-Lincoln Community College is pleased to announce 2022 Homecoming Queen Ty'China Byrd of Brookhaven and her court. From left, freshman maids Marley Lott of Magee, Carmen Verser of Natchez, Kaytlin Humphreys of Brookhaven, Madelyn Barrentine of Crystal Springs; Queen Ty'China Byrd; sophomore maids Hayley Freeny of Brookhaven, Cassie Whatley of McComb, Mercy Bishop of Magee, and Alexis Woods of Natchez.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

46 Mississippi high schools receive College Success Award

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced that 46 high schools in the state received the prestigious 2022 College Success Award from GreatSchools.org. “This is a unique award, and it’s an award that uses strictly data to come up with schools that are doing an exceptional job at preparing kids for […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Iconic Jackson businesses committed to serving the capital city

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you live, work or play in the city of Jackson you have probably heard about two of the oldest restaurants in the area, Big Apple Inn and Stamps Super Burgers. For decades, the owners say they have been able to overcome challenges including the recent...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Gofundme campaign established for Jeremiah Howard, Jr.

A gofundme campaign has been set up by the family of 15-year-old Jeremiah “Scooby” Howard, Jr. to help cover funeral expenses. “The family is struggling to find the resources to cover his funeral expenses. Therefore, we’re appealing to you for any contribution you can make. No amount is too small. Thanks in advance for your prayers, love, and support as we prepare to lay Scooby to rest.”
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Miss Mississippi USA heads to Miss USA national stage

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - From a small town in Mississippi to a national stage, Hailey White is on her way to competing for the title of Miss USA. “You can do it all,” said White. “You can be it all - wedding planner, horse trainer, pageant girl. You can do whatever you set your mind to, and as cliché as it sounds, it’s true.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Corbin Dane Hosey, 21 of Mendenhall, Mississippi

Corbin Dane Hosey, 21 of Mendenhall, MS passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022. He was born Monday, August 6, 2001 in Hinds County Mississippi.
MENDENHALL, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Livestock theft in LaSalle Parish leads to arrest of Mississippi Man

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 21, 2022, agents with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture arrested a Mississippi man in Copiah County. An investigation by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission led to the arrest based on a warrant issued by LaSalle Parish, Louisiana. John Colter Pyron, 34, of […]
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

Mississippi Think Tank Wins Two Top Awards

(Jackson, MS): Mississippi's free-market think tank, the Mississippi Center for Public Policy, won two national awards at the State Policy Network annual conference in Atlanta yesterday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

