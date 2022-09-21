ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio County, KY

Comments / 2

Related
wevv.com

Sheriff: Break-in suspect shot by deputy in Daviess County, Kentucky

Authorities were at the scene of an deputy-involved shooting in Daviess County, Kentucky on Friday morning. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says authorities were called to the 9000 block of US 60 West around 10:45 a.m. Friday after a person was reportedly running down the middle the road with a hammer, screaming and breaking several windows.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Two women missing from Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in two separate cases of women who went missing. On July 26, 2022 the sheriff was notified by the family of Sheila Henderson, that they had not seen or talked to her since the first week of May. Sheila’s last known location was in the 200 block of North Lafayette Street in Beaver Dam, where she was dropped off by a friend.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky woman killed when car hit tree, flips and catches fire

A Kentucky woman was killed last week after her car struck a tree, flipped and caught fire, state troopers reported. On Wednesday, just before 2 p.m., Kentucky State Police troopers were called by the Hart County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Hart County. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision located near the 4700 block of North Dixie Highway (US 31-W) in the Bonnieville community.
HART COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Olaton, KY
Ohio County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Ohio County, KY
14news.com

Affidavit: EPD responds to person with a gun, arrests Evansville man

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department responded to the 2800 block of Healing Street in regards to a person with a gun late Friday night. Officials say that happened around 11:35 p.m. According to an affidavit, the victim told officers the suspect ran into a nearby home. Officers...
14news.com

Hopkins Co. man arrested after inappropriate pictures found on phone

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Hopkins County man was arrested after police say they found pictures involving sexual activity and juveniles on his phone. According to a police report, Madisonville police searched the phone of 20-year-old Dalton Shadrick, and found the pictures. The jail’s website shows Shadrick is facing several...
wcluradio.com

Hart County crash kills Grayson County woman

BONNIEVILLE — A woman died in a single vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Hart County. State police responded to the incident just before 2 p.m. along the 4700 block of North Dixie Highway. The crash was near Bonnieville. A preliminary investigation conducted by police found Hope Davis, 26, of...
HART COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Matthews
k105.com

Grayson Co. man jailed after shooting up his home, telling police he was in shootout with burglars

A Grayson County man has been jailed after shooting up his own home and telling police he was in a shootout with burglars. Thursday night at approximately 8:35, Grayson County Deputies Nick Pruitt, Sean Fentress and Justin Cockerell were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of Pearman Road (off Wax Road) after the occupant, 44-year-old Dewayne W. Logsdon, reported to Central Dispatch that he and “possibly three subjects” exchanged gunfire as the burglars were attempting to break into the home, according to the arrest citation.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Two Missing Persons in Ohio County

Bowling Green Fire Department presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival, Sept. 24th. B.G.F.D. presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival. This will take place at the Greenwood Mall from 2-4PM on Sept. 24th. Warren County Area Technology Center purchased four heavy equipment simulators with a grant. Updated: 12 hours ago. High school student...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocso#Sr 505 N
WEHT/WTVW

WCSO: Remains of missing person located and identified

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) says discovered remains have been identified as Jamey Grant, 34, of Chandler. WCSO says it located human remains this morning in the area of South Center Road, north of State Road 261. Deputies say on September 17, WCSO received a report that Grant was […]
CHANDLER, IN
14news.com

Coroner names person killed in Henderson crash

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash involving a semi Thursday in Henderson. It happened around 11:30 a.m. near the weigh station along southbound Highway 41, north of the Twin Bridges. A car and an SUV were also involved. The Henderson County Coroner says 74-year-old Thomas Boyer,...
HENDERSON, KY
WBKO

Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.

Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Body discovered near riverfront in Tell City

Police in Tell City, Indiana, say a body was discovered near the Tell City Riverwalk on Thursday morning, just north of Sunset Park. A news released from the Tell City Police Department says that officers were called to a report of a body found around 9 a.m. on Thursday. They...
TELL CITY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

TCPD: Deceased man found near city river walk

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – On September 22, around 8:59 a.m., the Tell City Police Department (TCPD) responded to a report of a deceased individual near the city river walk just north of Sunset Park. Police say responding officers immediately confirmed the man was deceased. TCPD says detectives initiated a routine investigation with the assistance […]
TELL CITY, IN
WBKO

Police: Local IT specialist arrested for stealing clients’ information

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police have arrested a local business owner for allegedly stealing clients’ information. Matthew Burns owns and operates a computer services company and may have provided IT support for many companies in the area. Following an investigation, police say Burns stole or compromised several businesses’ information.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WEHT/WTVW

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Dog dumped at Evansville business

WARNING: Some may find this video disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Employees at Salvage Candy in Evansville are hoping the public can help find the person responsible for throwing a dog on their property. Surveillance video shows someone in a white Dodge Challenger pull up Friday night and throw a bag […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy