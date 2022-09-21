Read full article on original website
Students contemplate football team's DoorDash spending, Athletics' budget
The Rutgers football team accumulated more than $450,000 worth of DoorDash deliveries from May 2021 to June 2022, according to an ongoing inquiry by NorthJersey.com. The inquiry uncovered that this spending took place while Rutgers Athletics Department is at a $73 million deficit over 2020 and 2021. In a statement...
Targum sports desk gives predictions for Rutgers-Iowa
The Rutgers football team is set for a showdown under the lights tomorrow against Iowa. The last time the Scarlet Knights (3-0, 0-0) hosted a primetime game against a Big Ten opponent was in 2017 against Ohio State, so it is safe to say the campus is buzzing with excitement.
Marcelo Remond
Marcelo Remond is a junior majoring in civil engineering in the School of Engineering and minoring in urban planning and design in the Bloustein School of Public Policy. His column, "Unironically Utopian", runs every other Thursday.
No. 19 Rutgers field hockey hosts No. 23 Ohio State, No. 8 Michigan this weekend
The Rutgers field hockey team will be spending its weekend at home, hosting two ranked Big Ten competitors. The No. 19 Scarlet Knights (5-3, 1-0) will be taking the field alongside Ohio State tomorrow and Michigan on Sunday. The No. 23 Buckeyes (3-3, 0-1) will face off against Rutgers to...
No. 4 Rutgers women's soccer drops 1st game of season to Penn State
After a 9-0-0 start to the 2022 season, Rutgers women’s soccer faced its first loss of the campaign, losing 2-0 to Penn State tonight. The No. 4 Scarlet Knights (9-1-0, 1-1-0), who entered the game outscoring opponents 29-5, scored 0 goals in a contest for the first time this year.
Game week opponent profile: Iowa
The Rutgers football team will play Iowa under the lights in Piscataway with fans for the first time since Greg Schiano returned as head coach. The season really gets started starting Saturday, as it will be the first Big Ten matchup for both teams. The Scarlet Knights (3-0, 0-0) and...
REMOND: Congestion pricing might not be what New York City wants, but it is what it needs
If you are from the tri-state area, you have probably heard about a really controversial program (unless you have been living under a rock) happening in New York City: the Central Business District Tolling Program, also known as congestion pricing. For those who do not understand what congestion pricing is, it is a way to harness the power of the market and reduce waste related to traffic congestion.
