University of Idaho CAFE Project takes another step forward with Land Board approval

Coeur d'Alene Press
Helping students become great doctors: Cd'A man's family has donated $14M to U of I for medical program scholarships
A building on the University of Idaho's Moscow campus has been named the D.A. Huckabay M.D. Medical Education Building to honor a local family that has provided immense support for medical students through the years. The Idaho WWAMI Medical Education building at 121 W. Sweetwater Ave. was dedicated during a...
Idaho Transportation Board approves unprecedented FY2023-2029 transportation plan
The Idaho Transportation Board approved the recommended FY2023-2029 Idaho Transportation Investment Program (ITIP) Thursday during its monthly meeting in Boise. The post <strong>Idaho Transportation Board approves unprecedented FY2023-2029 transportation plan</strong> appeared first on Local News 8.
idahobusinessreview.com
5 new-to-Idaho franchises come to Treasure Valley
There’s been a flurry of franchise activity in Treasure Valley as of late. At least five completely new-to-Idaho franchises have signed deals to open in Boise, Meridian and Eagle, and some of those businesses have already opened their doors. Two of those businesses fall under the “wellness” category, one being Perspire Sauna Studio, a “red-light therapy” ...
WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness
Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
For Sale: This World Famous House is Cheaper Than Any Boise Home
Real Estate and Boise, Idaho. Two "things" that just seem to go hand in hand these days and it isn't for any great reasons. In fact--it's a polarizing and for many, frustrating. If you grew up in the Treasure Valley, you probably recite cliche sayings like "I remember when that...
Box Of Gold From Failed Heist Could Still Lie South Of Twin Falls
Southern Idaho is rumored to hide an abundance of lost gold and artifacts from numerous botched 1800s coach robberies. Between Pocatello and Boise, there are well-known, documented cases of bandits stealing loads of valuables from stagecoach runs where the loot supposedly never turned up. I love a good buried treasure...
Public Health Advisory Issued for Spring Valley Reservoir in Latah County Due to Presence of Harmful Algal Bloom
LATAH COUNTY - The Idaho North Central District of Public Health has issued a health advisory for Spring Valley Reservoir in Latah County due to the presence of cyanobacteria, also known as harmful algal bloom. The advisory issued by public health officials was in cooperation with the Idaho Department of...
Ada County landlord refuses rent payment from third party assistance
ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Danette Brookshire received rental assistance from St. Vincent de Paul to pay her September rent bill, but her landlord refused the payment because it came from a third party. "The landlord actually called St. Vincent and said, 'I consulted with my lawyers and said we...
KHQ Right Now
Roshaun Johnson runs for two touchdowns as Idaho handles Northern Arizona on the road
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Idaho played a game of keep away on Saturday. Vandals quarterback Gevani McCoy was precise with the football, Roshaun Johnson ran for two touchdowns, and Idaho dominated possession in a 27-10 victory over Northern Arizona in a Big Sky Conference football game. The Lumberjacks (1-3, 0-1...
Police: Idaho chiropractor recorded patients undressing
Police arrested an Idaho doctor who’s been accused of recording his patients undressing. Garden City Police on Wednesday arrested Dr. Justin Anderson, of Boise, on two counts of video voyeurism, according to a news release from the police department. Police were dispatched to Optimal Spine & Posture in the 6700 block of North Glenwood Street in Garden City on Sept. 16 after a woman reported finding a recording device in a treatment room where she had changed her clothes. A call to Anderson’s office seeking comment was not immediately returned. Anderson’s arraignment was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police are encouraging other victims to come forward. The Garden City Police Department can be reached by calling 208-472-2950.
KIVI-TV
Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee resigns at the request of mayor
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee resigned Friday at the request of Mayor Lauren McLean. Lee's resignation is effective Oct. 14, 2022, according to a news release from city officials. McLean appointed retired officer Ron Winegar as acting chief, who will start Sept. 27, 2022. Lee will...
Idaho’s Best Sandwich Shop for a Tasty Lunch, According to Lovefood
Yum. Anybody want a sandwich? We can’t learn about the best sandwich shop in Idaho and NOT also start craving sandwiches haha! Thankfully, we’re in a great area for lots of different sandwich shops and options. When it comes to having great food and restaurant options, there’s definitely...
Democrat’s objective is to bring ‘Idaho values’ back to politics
Growing up on the land her family homesteaded six generations ago, Kaylee Peterson heard a lot of stories about how things used to be. She heard about the hard work and determination of those early settlers, about their willingness to pull together and help each other in times of need. From a young age, she was taught about community and collaboration, about grit and perseverance. ...
What Can Idaho Expect After War With Russia!
The good news is that Boise is probably the only place in Idaho on the Russian list for a target in an all-out nuclear war. The bad news for those of us outside Treasure Valley is that there are multiple possible targets in neighboring Washington State, Montana, and Utah. Russia...
Post Register
Idaho Press report more details in Boise mall shooting
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Press obtained a copy of the 465-page police report, detailing more of the events of that horrific day in Boise. The report uncovered a call made to an unknown person, suspected to be the shooter's father, that appears to have been in the middle of the attack. The shooter apparently blamed the person on the other end of the phone and the family, before saying "I have to go kill myself now."
Police: Boise chiropractor arrested after recording patient changing
BOISE, Idaho — A Boise chiropractor is facing felony charges after police say a woman found a recording device in a treatment room where she changed her clothes. Dr. Justin Anderson was arrested Wednesday on two counts of video voyeurism. The incident occurred on Sept. 16, according to the...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Fatal Crash on US95 East of Nyssa
NYSSA, OR – Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred, at 3:15 p.m. on September 19, 2022, southbound US95 at milepost 53.5, just east of Nyssa, Oregon, in Canyon County. A 50-year-old female, of Nampa, Idaho, was driving a 2018 Nissan Titan, northbound on US95. A...
KHQ Right Now
Recap and highlights: No. 15 Oregon stuns Washington State with late fourth-quarter comeback
PULLMAN – What appeared to be a dream start to the Washington State season turned to a nightmare in an instant. Oregon scored 22 unanswered points in the final four minutes and surged to a 44-34 win at Gesa Field. The Cougars (3-1) surrendered 626 yards of total offense...
KHQ Right Now
'You gotta execute in the biggest moments': Washington State falls flat in crunch time, suffers heartbreaking loss to No. 15 Oregon
PULLMAN – Midway through the fourth quarter, all signs pointed to victory for Washington State. The Cougars led by 12 points and seemed well in control – a huge win over a ranked opponent was theirs for the taking. About 6 minutes later, WSU was dealt a heartbreaking...
Weippe Woman Air Lifted to Hospital After Striking Low Boy Trailer That Drifted Into Her Lane on Highway 11
CLEARWATER COUNTY - On Thursday, September 22, 2022 at approximately 4:34 p.m., law enforcement and medical personnel were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision on State Highway 11, near milepost 3.25 in Clearwater County. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, a 2009 Peterbilt semi pulling a Low...
