or you are teaching your child to cry for what he wants. and he's also learning that it's okay to play with "dirty" diapers. right idea wrong solution
A dirty diaper? How did he get it? Take it away, tell him it’s dirty and he can’t play with diapers then let him throw a tantrum. He’ll get over it! Kids need to be taught that they can’t have everything they want.
How in the world does he even get a hold of a dirty diaper in the first place doesn’t she have a garbage can right next to the changing table. As soon as my girls could walk I changed their diapers while they sat on the toilet , with wipes and a new diaper on hand and being able to put any solid right in the toilet it was easy . It didn’t really help with potty training but having to lift up a two year old a few times a day on to a table saved my back a bit.
Comments / 29