(CBS DETROIT) - For the first time, Detroit's police chief put law enforcement, clergy and community leaders in one room to find solutions to combat violent crime. Graveyard placards outside Detroit Edison Public School Academy Thursday evening served as a somber reminder of the lives lost at the hands of another in Detroit -- 221 lives as of Wednesday. "A lot of the violence that's being reported is senseless so what do we do?" Loretta Yancey, a Detroit resident, said in the school's auditorium.Yancey showed up for a town hall hosted by Detroit Police Chief James White, whose focus was to...

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO