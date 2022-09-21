Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
How to earn more to afford gas and groceries in DetroitInstaworkDetroit, MI
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
Related
Detroit News
Oakland County pair charged in connection with downtown Detroit murder
Detroit − Two people from Oakland County are charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old Detroit man in in May in downtown Detroit, according to prosecutors. Detroit police heard gunshots just after 2 a.m. May 30 in the area of West Elizabeth and Clifford streets and...
Detroit News
Thieves break into American Coney Island, steal empty cash register
Thieves broke into Detroit's iconic American Coney Island Thursday morning but they didn't get much − only an empty cash register. The break-in, which may have been part of a string of break-ins downtown, happened around 5:35 a.m. at the restaurant on West Lafayette Boulevard. The cash register didn't contain any money since the business was closed when the break-in occurred, a restaurant spokesperson said.
Cars & Coffee Detroit to be held on Saturday, September 24th
Cars, Coffee & The Motown Sound will feature over 60 classic cars and the chance for Motown fans and car lovers to connect over their love of cars and Motown stars.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police, teens driving to dinner get fake AR-15 pointed at them
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A town hall with police and community leaders was held with Detroit's youth addressing gun violence Thursday. Afterward, as some teens were being taken to dinner by Detroit police, a suspect pulled alongside at a light and pointed what looked like an AR-15 at them. "In...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Block clubs, community patrols tackling issues of crime, blight in Detroit neighborhoods
Why does Detroit have so many block clubs, and what exactly do they do? Two of the issues members are more interested in addressing are issues of blight and crime.
fox2detroit.com
Teens going to dinner with Detroit police get a scare when stranger pulls fake gun them
The teenagers headed over to the DPD 9th precinct as officers hosted them for dinner, even giving them a ride in a marked police van. Then, the suspect with a fake AR-15 pointed it at them at a red light.
detroitfashionnews.com
Top 5 Men’s Clothing Stores in Metro Detroit
Fashion is for everyone, but sometimes it can be harder for some to find stylish, comfortable, and affordable clothing near them. In this piece, I’ll focus on men’s fashion by showing you some hidden gems across metro Detroit. JBrooks Menswear. Located in Farmington Hills, JBrooks Menswear offers a...
fox2detroit.com
Next phase of Joe Louis Greenway construction begins in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Joe Louis Greenway, a 27-mile path connecting four cities, is closer to completion. The second phase of the trail construction began Friday. Crews are now working on the half-mile section of a recreational loop from Fullerton to Grand River, otherwise known as the second major leg of the Joe Louis Greenway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
michiganchronicle.com
What’s Detroit Without Its Alleys? A City Without Community.
John George, president of Blight Busters in Detroit, third from left, and his wife, Alicia George, second from left, are helping lead many projects behind the Arts Alleys project alongside key players who are dedicated to improving District 8. Detroit’s hidden gems are right in plain sight. Alleys that crisscross...
ClickOnDetroit.com
State approves Missing Middle Housing Grant for families struggling with rent, mortgages in Detroit
DETROIT – The state of Michigan has approved the Missing Middle Housing Grant to help take some of the pressure off of Metro Detroit families struggling with the cost of rent or mortgages. It’s a first-of-its-kind investment to dent a significant problem in Detroit. “We’ve talked to people...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Canton woman, Oak Park man charged after 34-year-old murdered in Detroit
DETROIT – A Canton Township woman and an Oak Park man are facing charges after a 34-year-old was murdered in Detroit. Police were in the area of West Elizabeth and Clifford streets at 2:07 a.m. May 30 when they heard gunshots. They searched the area and found Akeem Stevens, 34, of Detroit, suffering from a gunshot wound.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Flags Lowered Across Michigan To Honor Detroit Firefighter
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and across all public buildings and grounds to be lowered to half-staff on Friday, September 23 to honor and remember Detroit Firefighter Shayne Raxter, who passed away in the line of duty. The flag lowering will coincide with the one-year anniversary of Raxter’s death.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox2detroit.com
Detroit garbage truck worker finds decomposed body in trash can
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A body was found by a garbage truck worker picking up trash Wednesday afternoon in Detroit. According to police, the employee was emptying cans in front of homes around 4 p.m. when he saw a body fall into the truck near Albion near Sturgis. Police said...
Detroit’s Good Cakes & Bakes expands into former abandoned building
The bakery will use the new space for a commercial kitchen, office, fulfillment center, and community baking classes
Michigan Woman Has Harsh Words for Brother Who Killed Their Mother
As Muhammad Altantawi was sentenced for killing his mother and staging her death in 2017, his sister shared harsh words in the Michigan courtroom where the sentencing took place. Nada Huranieh Found Dead Outside Her Home. The body of Nada Huranieh was found outside her Farmington Hills home in 2017....
planetdetroit.org
One of Detroit’s most powerful families is displacing east side residents
Co-published with BridgeDetroit. In May, a representative for Crown Enterprises, a real estate firm owned by the Moroun family, knocked on Savannah Lewis’ door and offered her $90,000 to move out of the home she has lived in for six decades. The 92-year-old said she was given three days’...
Detroit police chief seeks solutions to reduce crime
(CBS DETROIT) - For the first time, Detroit's police chief put law enforcement, clergy and community leaders in one room to find solutions to combat violent crime. Graveyard placards outside Detroit Edison Public School Academy Thursday evening served as a somber reminder of the lives lost at the hands of another in Detroit -- 221 lives as of Wednesday. "A lot of the violence that's being reported is senseless so what do we do?" Loretta Yancey, a Detroit resident, said in the school's auditorium.Yancey showed up for a town hall hosted by Detroit Police Chief James White, whose focus was to...
fox2detroit.com
Feds: Victims carjacked by men after tracking down juvenile who stole wallet at Detroit park
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three people who were carjacked in Detroit on Sunday were tracking down someone who stole a wallet when they returned and found a group of armed suspects surrounding their truck, according to court paperwork. Investigators say the three victims were playing basketball at a park at...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Decomposed body falls from trash bin during garbage truck pick-up in Detroit
DETROIT – A decomposed body fell out of a bin while a garbage truck was picking up trash Wednesday in Detroit. The discovery was made at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 21) in the 19600 block of Albion Avenue on the city’s east side. Officials said a garbage truck...
Vetra Stephens: This Is What Cannabis Success Looks Like
Stylemaker Profile: Vetra Stephens is defining what cannabis success looks like. She is one of BLAC’S favorite Detroit Stylemakers.
My Magic GR
Grand Rapids, MI
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mymagicgr.com
Comments / 0