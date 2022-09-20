Read full article on original website
Marshall Finishes Top-25 to Pace Huskers in New Mexico
Will Marshall fired a three-round score of 73-70-75 (+2) to notch his third career Top-25 finish (T-23rd) and his second in two efforts this year as Nebraska placed 10th at the William H. Tucker Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Nebraska as a team had a three-round score of 294-297-290 (+17)....
Huskers Post 9-1 Win at Omaha
Nebraska began its fall schedule with a 9-1 win at Omaha in a 14-inning game on Saturday afternoon. The Huskers totaled nine runs on 12 hits and an error, while the Mavericks had one run on 10 hits and three errors. Emmett Olson pitched the first two innings, followed by...
Huskers Begin Fall Slate at Omaha
Nebraska baseball opens its fall schedule with a road exhibition at Omaha on Saturday. The Huskers and Mavericks are set to play 14 innings, with first pitch set for 2 p.m. at Tal Anderson Field. Admission is free to the public, while a link to live stats is available on...
Huskers Come Up Short Against No. 9 Northwestern
Lincoln, Neb. – Despite outshooting the Wildcats, the Nebraska soccer team (3-4-3, 1-1-0 Big Ten) dropped a tough 4-2 loss to No. 9 Northwestern at Hibner Stadium on Thursday evening. The Husker outshot the Wildcats (8-1-1, 2-0-0 Big Ten) by a 14-12 margin and held a 6-3 advantage in...
Huskers Claim 10-0 Victory Over Lopers
The Nebraska softball team claimed a 10-0 victory over Nebraska-Kearney Thursday night. The Huskers tallied 10 hits including three home runs while holding the Lopers to only one hit. Talia Tokheim, Sydney Gray and Mya Felder all recorded home runs in NU's first fall softball game at Bowlin Stadium. Kaylin...
