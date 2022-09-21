Read full article on original website
Virginia Union stays perfect with gritty win over Fayetteville State
Virginia Union got down early against Fayetteville State, but its defense and running back Jada Byers saved the day. The post Virginia Union stays perfect with gritty win over Fayetteville State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Miami (Ohio) tops Northwestern 17-14 with late field goal
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Graham Nicholson kicked a tiebreaking 36-yard field goal with 21 seconds left in regulation, and Miami (Ohio) rallied late to stun Northwestern 17-14 on Saturday. It was the first win for the RedHawks (2-2) against against a Big Ten team since it beat Northwestern 44-14 in 2003. Miami went 13-1 that year and was ranked No. 10 in the final AP poll with Ben Roethlisberger leading the way. Nicholson had hit the upright on a previous field goal attempt and had another blocked. His game-winner capped a 13-play, 58-yard drive. It was Northwestern’s (1-3) third straight loss and second shocking one at home, following a 31-24 loss to Southern Illinois last week.
A Day for the Ages -- Cal's Jaydn Ott Runs for 274 Yards
He had the most yards ever by a Pac-12 true freshman in helping Cal beat Arizona
