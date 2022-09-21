Read full article on original website
Watch: Kentucky Drops Hype Video for Northern Illinois Matchup
On Saturday night, the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats will look to improve to 4-0, as they welcome the Northern Illinois Huskies to Kroger Field. In the final buy game of the 2022 season, the Wildcats will look to put out a more complete performance following a lackluster 31-0 win over Youngstown ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky reveals uniform combination for Saturday's game against Northern Illinois
Kentucky dropped their uniform combination for this weekend’s tussle against Northern Illinois. Defensive lineman Octavious Oxendine gets the call to model off the threads. For the third time this year, Kentucky is going to with the blue helmet, blue jersey, white pants combination. While it doesn’t seem like a big deal and these uniforms have gotten the Wildcats into the top 10, there are some fans that were hoping for something a little different.
WKYT 27
West Jessamine QB Jacob Jones is the WKYT Athlete of the Week
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Jacob Jones has been a star in the making since day one at West Jessamine High School. He is a highlight waiting to happen. “That was really fun to watch,” said West Jessamine coach Scott Marsh. “It was kind of tough on our defense because they were back out there every third play. It’s just been fun. It’s been fun to call plays because we’ll call two or three plays at once say heck, you pick it man and go do what you think is best.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky football: 6 surprises who have helped fuel Wildcats' hot start
Kentucky is 3-0 and a massive favorite to move into the month of October with a 4-0 mark and a Top 10 ranking. Granted, a 10-win season would be the 3rd in 5 years for head coach Mark Stoops, but the 2022 season is off to an exciting start, even for a program on the uptick.
wdrb.com
Bellarmine preparing for first-ever home football game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Harold Davis has coached a lot of football in his career, but he’s adding one responsibility to his list of duties that very few coaches have experienced. “We weigh in on Tuesdays, which is not recorded. It’s kind of a warning day. They lift...
wymt.com
Trent Noah picks up third D-I offer
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Black Bear sharp shooter has another college option. Harlan County junior guard Trent Noah announced Thursday that he has received his third Division I offer, this one from Eastern Kentucky. Noah also has offers from Coastal Carolina and Northern Kentucky. The Black Bears are...
WKYT 27
WKYT High School Game Time, Week 6
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Results for week 6 of WKYT High School Game Time are in the books! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:. Week 6: High School Game Time Pt. 1 : Douglass at Scott County, Lexington Catholic at Tates Creek, Lafayette at Bryan Station, and North Hardin at Boyle County.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball recruiting: Class of 2025 names to know — 6-foot-11 center Malachi Moreno
It’s no secret Indiana needs to replenish its frontcourt, and while he’s still a few years away from college, 6-foot-11 Malachi Moreno is a player the IU staff has had eyes on for a while. A center in the class of 2025, Moreno attends Great Crossing H.S. in...
bourboncountycitizen.com
Former Greyhound football coach Homer Goins will toss the coin at Paris’ homecoming game
PARIS, KY – There will be an awfully familiar face at Blanton Collier Stadium next Friday night when Coach Tyquan Rice’s Paris Greyhounds return to action after their bye week for their homecoming game. Homer Goins, who guided the gridiron Hounds to their first of three state football...
Doug Proffitt gives induction speech for Melissa Forsythe into KY Journalism Hall of Fame
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville's best-known television journalists was posthumously inducted into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame Thursday afternoon. The late WHAS11 News anchor Melissa Forsythe is known for her trailblazing career as the first woman to be a TV reporter and then weekday anchor in Louisville from 1972 to 1991.
A different kind of senior prom
It's not exactly high school prom season, but that hasn't stopped some seniors from having the time of their lives.
WTVQ
Snake allegedly falls from Henry Clay High School ceiling onto teacher’s desk
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Fayette County Public School District is responding after a snake allegedly fell on a teacher’s desk this week. Nathan Spalding, a teacher at Henry Clay High School in Lexington, says a “baby rat snake” fell from his classroom ceiling Wednesday morning.
wdrb.com
WDRB's Keith Kaiser is now a grandpa
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Congratulations are in order for WDRB's Keith Kaiser. Pictured with this story is Keith's first grandson, Malachi. Congratulations from all of your WDRB family, Keith!. Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
cntraveler.com
How to Sip Your Way Through Kentucky's Lesser-Known Bourbon Trail
The distilleries of the official Kentucky Bourbon Trail, which stretches between Louisville and Lexington, have long been a popular draw. In fact, 2021 was one of the biggest years for visitors, with some 1.5 million tours given. But the story of the amber spirit isn’t limited to just one place. Northern Kentucky is considered to be bourbon’s original home. In the early days, the Ohio River served as the original “bourbon trail” as distillers shipped their products in barges to the big cities. And a local man was responsible for the Bottled-in-Bond Act, a law to show a spirit’s quality during a time when dangerous additives were sometimes used.
WKYT 27
Car crashes into Lexington home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A car crashed into a home in Lexington Thursday morning. It happened on Providence Lane around 9 a.m., not far from Christ the King. Investigators believe the driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, sending the car into a window. No one was hurt...
Wave 3
KSP: Investigation underway after Campbellsville man killed in Taylor County crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash that killed a man in Taylor County Friday morning. In a release, KSP said officers responded to a crash on Bengal Road around 8:18 a.m. Early investigation revealed a woman was driving east on Bengal Road in a 2013...
WLKY.com
Spooky Kentucky corn maze Field of Screams gets royal design this year
BRANDENBURG, Ky. — A spooky corn maze just outside of Louisville is ready for scares and as per usual, has a brand new design for the year. Field of Screams has been in Brandenburg, Kentucky, since 2002. Each year, they cut a different, wild design into their creepy corn maze.
WTVQ
Lexington firefighters fight a tractor, hay fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington firefighters were called out to fight a tractor and hay bale fire Wednesday evening around 7. According to the fire department, a tractor and hay bale caught fire at 2810 Dairy Road, near Georgetown Road. The fire happened on University of Kentucky-owned property. According...
clayconews.com
KY DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION ANNOUNCES TEACHERS OF THE YEAR IN FRANKFORT, KY
FRANKFORT, KY - Mandy Perez, a 6th-grade English and language arts teacher at Crittenden County Middle School, has been named the 2023 Kentucky Teacher of the Year. "I certainly wasn't prepared for that," Perez said. "I recently watched a video from our superintendent on opening day that left me with an inspiring message that said there’s a difference between wanting to be the best in the world and being what’s best for the world. I know each of us wake up everyday and we walk into our classrooms and do what’s best for our students.”
