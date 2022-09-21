ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, KY

saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky reveals uniform combination for Saturday's game against Northern Illinois

Kentucky dropped their uniform combination for this weekend’s tussle against Northern Illinois. Defensive lineman Octavious Oxendine gets the call to model off the threads. For the third time this year, Kentucky is going to with the blue helmet, blue jersey, white pants combination. While it doesn’t seem like a big deal and these uniforms have gotten the Wildcats into the top 10, there are some fans that were hoping for something a little different.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

West Jessamine QB Jacob Jones is the WKYT Athlete of the Week

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Jacob Jones has been a star in the making since day one at West Jessamine High School. He is a highlight waiting to happen. “That was really fun to watch,” said West Jessamine coach Scott Marsh. “It was kind of tough on our defense because they were back out there every third play. It’s just been fun. It’s been fun to call plays because we’ll call two or three plays at once say heck, you pick it man and go do what you think is best.”
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Bellarmine preparing for first-ever home football game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Harold Davis has coached a lot of football in his career, but he’s adding one responsibility to his list of duties that very few coaches have experienced. “We weigh in on Tuesdays, which is not recorded. It’s kind of a warning day. They lift...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Trent Noah picks up third D-I offer

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Black Bear sharp shooter has another college option. Harlan County junior guard Trent Noah announced Thursday that he has received his third Division I offer, this one from Eastern Kentucky. Noah also has offers from Coastal Carolina and Northern Kentucky. The Black Bears are...
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

WKYT High School Game Time, Week 6

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Results for week 6 of WKYT High School Game Time are in the books! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:. Week 6: High School Game Time Pt. 1 : Douglass at Scott County, Lexington Catholic at Tates Creek, Lafayette at Bryan Station, and North Hardin at Boyle County.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

WDRB's Keith Kaiser is now a grandpa

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Congratulations are in order for WDRB's Keith Kaiser. Pictured with this story is Keith's first grandson, Malachi. Congratulations from all of your WDRB family, Keith!. Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
LOUISVILLE, KY
cntraveler.com

How to Sip Your Way Through Kentucky's Lesser-Known Bourbon Trail

The distilleries of the official Kentucky Bourbon Trail, which stretches between Louisville and Lexington, have long been a popular draw. In fact, 2021 was one of the biggest years for visitors, with some 1.5 million tours given. But the story of the amber spirit isn’t limited to just one place. Northern Kentucky is considered to be bourbon’s original home. In the early days, the Ohio River served as the original “bourbon trail” as distillers shipped their products in barges to the big cities. And a local man was responsible for the Bottled-in-Bond Act, a law to show a spirit’s quality during a time when dangerous additives were sometimes used.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Car crashes into Lexington home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A car crashed into a home in Lexington Thursday morning. It happened on Providence Lane around 9 a.m., not far from Christ the King. Investigators believe the driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, sending the car into a window. No one was hurt...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Lexington firefighters fight a tractor, hay fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington firefighters were called out to fight a tractor and hay bale fire Wednesday evening around 7. According to the fire department, a tractor and hay bale caught fire at 2810 Dairy Road, near Georgetown Road. The fire happened on University of Kentucky-owned property. According...
LEXINGTON, KY
clayconews.com

KY DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION ANNOUNCES TEACHERS OF THE YEAR IN FRANKFORT, KY

FRANKFORT, KY - Mandy Perez, a 6th-grade English and language arts teacher at Crittenden County Middle School, has been named the 2023 Kentucky Teacher of the Year. "I certainly wasn't prepared for that," Perez said. "I recently watched a video from our superintendent on opening day that left me with an inspiring message that said there’s a difference between wanting to be the best in the world and being what’s best for the world. I know each of us wake up everyday and we walk into our classrooms and do what’s best for our students.”
FRANKFORT, KY

