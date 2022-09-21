Read full article on original website
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Graham Nicholson kicked a tiebreaking 36-yard field goal with 21 seconds left in regulation, and Miami (Ohio) rallied late to stun Northwestern 17-14 on Saturday. It was the first win for the RedHawks (2-2) against against a Big Ten team since it beat Northwestern 44-14 in 2003. Miami went 13-1 that year and was ranked No. 10 in the final AP poll with Ben Roethlisberger leading the way. Nicholson had hit the upright on a previous field goal attempt and had another blocked. His game-winner capped a 13-play, 58-yard drive. It was Northwestern’s (1-3) third straight loss and second shocking one at home, following a 31-24 loss to Southern Illinois last week.
Virginia Union got down early against Fayetteville State, but its defense and running back Jada Byers saved the day. The post Virginia Union stays perfect with gritty win over Fayetteville State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Kentucky linebacker Jacquez Jones spoke to the media following No. 8 Kentucky's 31-23 win over Northern Illinois on Saturday night in Lexington. Jones spoke about how the defense handled NIU, his emotions as he now looks ahead to playing his former team next week and more. The Ole Miss ...
Jefferson (Ga.) standout linebacker Sammy Brown is more than familiar with Tennessee as he has frequently visited Knoxville since becoming a coveted recruit. He returned to campus on Saturday for Tennessee's clash against Florida, and he discusses the visit and more here. “Electric," Brown ...
