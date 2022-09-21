Read full article on original website
Lions QB Jared Goff’s offensive line takes massive hit prior to Week 3 matchup vs. Vikings
The Detroit Lions are looking to get above .500 for the first time since the 2019 season. However, their quest for a winning record will have to occur without a starter on their offensive line. The Lions officially designated guard Jonah Jackson as out of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota...
Ben Johnson Discusses 'Huge Issue' with Lions' Offense
Detroit Lions have had offensive lulls in the first two weeks of the season.
Lions' Week 3 Thursday Injury Report: Walker, Hutchinson Out
Read more on the Detroit Lions' Week 3 injury report released Thursday.
Ravens elevate WR Webb and LB Copeland from practice squad
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have promoted wide receiver Raleigh Webb and linebacker Brandon Copeland from the team's practice squad.The Ravens made the announcement Saturday evening on the team's Twitter account.Copeland, 31, is a Carroll County native. He signed with the Raven's practice squad a few days ago.Head coach John Harbaugh said during a press conference on Sept. 21 that Copeland was "one who kind of sort of got away."Copeland spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, playing 16 games, three of them starts, and recording 39 combined tackles, two quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.In his six-year career, Copeland played for the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and New England Patriots before joining Atlanta in 2021.A native of Sykesville, Copeland starred at the Gilman School before going on to play with the Penn Quakers at the college level.The Ravens signed Copeland as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and placed him on the practice squad coming out of training camp, but he was released in September and caught on with the Tennessee Titans.
College Football World Reacts To Awesome Lloyd Carr News
On Thursday afternoon, the University of Michigan announced the tunnel of Michigan Stadium will be named after former coach Lloyd Carr. Michigan also announced when the change will officially happen. "The Lloyd Carr Tunnel at Michigan Stadium will be formally dedicated prior to the Penn State game on Saturday, Oct. 15," a statement said.
Detroit Pistons Land Kristaps Porzingis In Major Trade Scenario
Every NBA team does not enter every NBA season with the same intentions. Whether we like it or not, tanking is a real strategy. Moreover, you can hardly blame front offices for using it. The league’s lottery system rewards it. If you can increase your odds of landing a better lottery pick by losing games, and you’re a young team that’s clearly not in the running for a title, why wouldn’t you?
Detroit Pistons add ex-NBA players Rashard Lewis, Keith Bogans to coaching staff
The Detroit Pistons announced Friday a plethora of staff promotions and changes, including the addition of two former NBA players to Dwane Casey's coaching staff. Rashard Lewis and Keith Bogans, who have a combined 27 seasons of NBA playing experience, were announced as assistant coach/player development coach, as was Brandon Bailey, who had...
Biggest Winners & Losers from Bojan Bogdanovic Trade to Pistons
Who came out ahead in the Utah Jazz's recent trade with the Detroit Pistons?
