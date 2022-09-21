Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
‘It’s scary times:’ City leader shares concerns with dispatcher shortage
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As Lexington city leaders face mounting pressure from the community and first responders about staffing shortages, one councilmember is sharing his firsthand experience of seeing the challenges. Council at-Large Richard Moloney spoke out at Wednesday night’s Urban County Council meeting. This comes after a WKYT investigation...
WTVQ
Snake allegedly falls from Henry Clay High School ceiling onto teacher’s desk
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Fayette County Public School District is responding after a snake allegedly fell on a teacher’s desk this week. Nathan Spalding, a teacher at Henry Clay High School in Lexington, says a “baby rat snake” fell from his classroom ceiling Wednesday morning.
WKYT 27
A chance to win Lexington’s St. Jude Dream Home means giving hope to some of the sickest children
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the last several months we have been showing you the progress on this year’s St. Jude dream home being built here in Lexington. This weekend, you’ll be able to tour that home for the first time when the house opens to the public.
WKYT 27
Missing Powell County teen located
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The teens mother tells WKYT he has been located safe. ORIGINAL: The Powell County Sheriff’s Department has been trying to locate a missing teen. 17-year-old Hunter Collins has been missing for over 48 hours as of Saturday morning. According to relatives, he was...
spectrumnews1.com
After nearly 40 years of service, 'Heart of Danville' to end operations
DANVILLE, Ky. — At the end of this year, after almost 40 years, the Heart of Danville, one of the city’s leading nonprofits, will say goodbye. The Heart of Danville is sun-setting its operations after nearly 40 years of service. A few of the Heart’s leaders reflected on...
WKYT 27
Lexington police recover state representative’s stolen vehicle
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has assisted a Kentucky politician in recovering her stolen car. Kentucky State Representative Cherlynn Stevenson reportedly had her Chevrolet Tahoe SUV stolen several weeks ago. According to Lexington Police, they received a call from a resident of the Bridle Creek apartments on...
WTVQ
Lexington firefighters fight a tractor, hay fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington firefighters were called out to fight a tractor and hay bale fire Wednesday evening around 7. According to the fire department, a tractor and hay bale caught fire at 2810 Dairy Road, near Georgetown Road. The fire happened on University of Kentucky-owned property. According...
WKYT 27
Winchester neighborhood fighting against zoning change
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of Winchester neighbors are concerned about a possible facility coming to their neighborhood. Now, they’re trying to get ahead of any zoning changes. One couple said they may have to move if another industrial plant calls their street home. “This is just some of...
WTVQ
Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
Wave 3
KSP: Investigation underway after Campbellsville man killed in Taylor County crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash that killed a man in Taylor County Friday morning. In a release, KSP said officers responded to a crash on Bengal Road around 8:18 a.m. Early investigation revealed a woman was driving east on Bengal Road in a 2013...
WKYT 27
‘It’s just so disheartening:’ Lexington business burglarized
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington family has been hit not once, but twice, by burglars at their local businesses. Java Jukebox on Maxwell Street was hit early Thursday morning. Local musician Lane Allen opened his Java Jukebox Café and Eatery back in July with a main goal in mind....
clayconews.com
KY DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION ANNOUNCES TEACHERS OF THE YEAR IN FRANKFORT, KY
FRANKFORT, KY - Mandy Perez, a 6th-grade English and language arts teacher at Crittenden County Middle School, has been named the 2023 Kentucky Teacher of the Year. "I certainly wasn't prepared for that," Perez said. "I recently watched a video from our superintendent on opening day that left me with an inspiring message that said there’s a difference between wanting to be the best in the world and being what’s best for the world. I know each of us wake up everyday and we walk into our classrooms and do what’s best for our students.”
WKYT 27
WATCH | Police investigating deadly Lexington shooting
RAW VIDEO | Ky. student nearly hit getting off school bus. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on September 19 on Louisville Road as a 9th grader was getting off of the bus. WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 14 hours ago. WATCH | Fayette Co. student...
WKYT 27
Car crashes into Lexington home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A car crashed into a home in Lexington Thursday morning. It happened on Providence Lane around 9 a.m., not far from Christ the King. Investigators believe the driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, sending the car into a window. No one was hurt...
clayconews.com
Marijuana Odor during Traffic Stop on Interstate 75 near Exit for KY 80 in London results in Cocaine & Heroin Seizure and Conspiracy Arrest of a Lexington, Kentucky Man
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Brian France along with Detective Jake Miller arrested David Hale age 45 of Harmon Way, Lexington, KY on Wednesday morning September 21, 2022 at approximately 4:30 AM. The arrest occurred on I–75 near the intersection...
WKYT 27
Free screening program at Markey Cancer Center helping to detect ovarian cancer earlier
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, and it is often considered a silent killer among women. In this month’s Link to Hope we’re showing you a program at the University of Kentucky that aims to save lives by getting more women screened earlier. Every...
Kentucky bourbon distillery cleans up 600 pounds of debris from Salt River
LAWRENCEBURG, Kentucky — A team of Four Roses employees helped clean hundreds of pounds of debris from a riverbank in Lawrenceburg, Ky. Water from the river is a key part of the distillery's bourbon production. According to a press release, employees volunteered in the company's 6th Annual Salt River...
