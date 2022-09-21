Read full article on original website
September 23, 2022
On September 22, 2022, at approximately 4:35 p.m., a three-vehicle traffic collision occurred on Bear Valley Parkway at Birch Avenue. A 41-year-old man from Valley Center was riding a black Harley Davidson Street Glide in the northbound lane of Bear Valley Parkway, approaching the intersection of Birch Avenue. At the same time, a 43-year-old woman from Escondido was driving a […]
On September 22, 2022, at approximately 4:35 p.m., a three-vehicle traffic collision occurred on Bear Valley Parkway at Birch Avenue. A 41-year-old man from Valley Center was riding a black Harley Davidson Street Glide in the northbound lane of Bear Valley Parkway, approaching the intersection of Birch Avenue. At the same time, a 43-year-old woman from Escondido was driving a silver Hyundai Sonata in the eastbound lane of Birch Avenue at the intersection of Bear Valley Parkway. An unoccupied Hyundai Accent was parked along the right curb of Bear Valley Parkway north of Birch Avenue. Standing on the sidewalk near the parked Hyundai were two pedestrians a 33-year-old woman from Escondido and 45-year-old man from San Diego.
CRIMINALS AND FUGITIVES AMONG HOMELESS HOUSED THROUGH COUNTY’S MOTEL VOUCHER PROGRAM IN EL CAJON
September 23, 2022 (El Cajon) Some people placed in El Cajon motels under the County of San Diego’s motel voucher program for the homeless had extensive criminal histories or were fugitives with arrest warrants, according to a statement issued by El Cajon Police Department. ECPD made the discovery after reviewing arrest records tied to the program.
Rancho San Diego man arrested for alleged indecent exposure
A Rancho San Diego man was arrested this week on suspicion of exposing himself to women in Encinitas on three occasions last month.
September 23, 2022 (El Cajon) Some people placed in El Cajon motels under the County of San Diego’s motel voucher program for the homeless had extensive criminal histories or were fugitives with arrest warrants, according to a statement issued by El Cajon Police Department. ECPD made the discovery after reviewing arrest records tied to the program.
A motorcyclist was killed in a three-vehicle crash Thursday in an Escondido neighborhood, authorities said.
14 Best Restaurants in Temecula, CA
Temecula is home to over 40 wineries and excellent up-and-coming restaurants, including artisan eateries and upscale fine dining establishments. So whether you are looking for a casual evening out or a fine dining experience, Temecula is sure to have the restaurant you are looking to experience. With so many unique and innovative restaurants, there is something for everyone to enjoy for dinner. Below are some of the best restaurants in Temecula for you to enjoy:
A person suffers major injuries after a golf cart crash in La Quinta
Authorities said today that a crash involving a golf cart sent one person to a hospital with major injuries. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said the accident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Friday on Shoal Creek Street south of Riviera Street within the PGA West community in La Quinta. The cause of the crash is under The post A person suffers major injuries after a golf cart crash in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
Woman Seriously Injured When Pickup Sideswipes Her Ducati in Balboa Park
A 31-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured Wednesday when she was struck by a pickup truck in Balboa Park. The woman was riding a 2020 Ducati motorcycle southbound on 1900 Pershing Drive about 2:20 p.m. when a 75-year-old man driving a 2015 GMC pickup truck “failed to see and sideswiped the female,” according to the San Diego Police Department.
Chula Vista robbery ends in East County standoff, 2 suspects arrested
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A robbery that began in Chula Vista ended in a standoff in El Cajon early Friday morning, authorities said. Chula Vista police responded to a reported robbery around 3 a.m. in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue. Officers say two suspects fled the scene with cash that included a tracking device.
Sandra Bullock Unloads $6 Million San Diego County Ranch With a Chicken Coop & a Citrus Grove
Sandra Bullock has been making all sorts of moves with her large real estate portfolio over the last year. She got rid of her coveted Sierra Towers condo while making one of her Malibu beach houses available to rent. Now, she’s listing her Valley Center, California ranch in San Diego County for $6 million.
Woman arrested on suspicion of deadly hit-and-run crash
A woman was arrested Friday on suspicion of fleeing the scene of a deadly crash near Santee, California Highway Patrol announced.
Horse rescued from empty pool at Jamul home
The San Diego Humane Society's emergency response team had to rescue a horse from an empty pool after the owner couldn't get him out.
The slavery case in San Diego County riveted the nation
Seventy-five years ago, in the summer of 1947, slavery was remembered vaguely as a Southern thing, vanquished by the Civil War nearly a century earlier and buried in the dust of Dixie. Then Alfred and Elizabeth Ingalls got arrested in Coronado. Click the arrow above to watch the full segment.
Free San Diego County Sheriff's Department program lets elderly, disabled and shut-in residents to know they are never alone
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department offers a free service program for elderly community members within the jurisdiction with its “You Are Not Alone” program. The program offers peace of mind and a sense of security for those who enjoy their independence but have no friends or family to check on them regularly. People in the YANA program can take care of their day-to-day needs, but recognize that a medical crisis could render them helpless.
San Diego County pays $1.35M to mother whose son died during 2018 arrest in Fallbrook
Deputies used a stun gun on 29-year-old Marco Antonio Napoles and placed him in a restraining device called a "Wrap". Napoles died 36 hours later.
Injury crash on I-215 caused by motorist speeding, losing control
A motorist who suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision with a pickup truck on Interstate 215 in Murrieta, causing an hourslong shutdown of lanes, was allegedly going too fast and making abrupt turns, triggering the wreck, the California Highway Patrol said Thursday. Conner Campos, 18, of Menifee suffered major injuries...
Hit-and-run driver kills woman crossing street
A woman crossing the street in the Talmadge area Friday night was killed by a hit-and-run driver, authorities said.
Driver in critical condition after crashing into Harveston Lake
One person is in critical condition Thursday after crashing their car into a lake in Temecula.Firefighters were called to Harveston Lake in the 29000 block of Lake House Road at about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday on the report of a submerged vehicle. At the scene, they found one vehicle fully submerged in the lake.Divers went in and pulled on person from the car. That person, presumably the driver, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.It's not known how the car ended up crashing into the lake.Harveston Lake is nestled within an area of Temecula near where the 215 Freeway meets Winchester Road.
Family receives $1.3M settlement for man’s death after arrest
San Diego County has settled a lawsuit for the family of Mexican National Marco Antonio Nápoles-Rosales, who died after being apprehended by San Diego County Sheriff's on Aug. 16, 2018.
