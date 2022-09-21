ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. APARTMENT AND RETAIL BUILDING: 128 E. Third St., Bethlehem. The Bethlehem Historic Conservation Commission granted a "COA" or certificate of appropriateness to Rocco Ayvazov's plan for...
BETHLEHEM, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Garlic Lovers Return to Centre Square in Downtown Easton to Eat, Drink, & Stink at Easton Garlic Fest

EASTON, PA – September 22, 2022 – Road construction in Easton’s Centre Square won’t stop Easton Garlic Fest from bringing the stink for its nineteenth year on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2. A family-friendly event, it is free to attend from 10 am – 6 pm both days, rain or shine. This year’s Headline Chef is Karnail Singh of Tandoor Grill in downtown Easton. Highlights include:
EASTON, PA
Pocono Update

Two Local Farms To Take Part In The 16th Annual National Alpaca Farm Days

This weekend will mark the 16th Annual National Alpaca Farm Days, to celebrate two local farms are inviting the public to learn more about these furry friends. MONROE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA | On Saturday, September 24, and Sunday, September 25, 2022, the 16th Annual National Alpaca Farm Days is set. In observance, The Eredita farm in Saylorsburg and Pohopoco Creek Alpacas in Effort are opening their doors, inviting the public to experience alpacas up close.
SAYLORSBURG, PA
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Pennsylvania

While not all of us can travel full-time, most of us can plan a short getaway from time to time so we can recharge our batteries. If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for a place where you can go and relax for a few days, or even longer if you have the time for it, then here are three ideas for an affordable and definitely fun weekend getaway in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MONTCO.Today

Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County

As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a standout...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
lvpnews.com

Miss Lehigh Valley finds fulfillment as St. Luke’s physician assistant

Miss Lehigh Valley, a physician assistant at St. Luke’s University Health Network, has found meaning and reward in both arenas. The glamour of competing in beauty pageants might not seem compatible with the reality of working with under-served populations in one of the most economically-challenging areas in the region, but for Physician Assistant Riley Slate, it’s a perfect fit.
ALLENTOWN, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Citywide ramps, possible luxury apartments: an update from City Council

The Bethlehem City Council convened Sept. 20 to discuss topics such as the implementation of ramps for accessiblity access and the possibility of building a luxury apartment building in Historic Moravian Bethlehem known as the Skyline West Project. City Ramps. The city of Bethlehem is constructing new ramps and renovating...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WBRE

WATCH: Family of bears break into home for a quick snack

POCONO LAKE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A homeowner in Monroe County received an unusual alert on his Ring doorbell earlier this month, a mother bear and her cubs impatiently waiting for him to open the door. By the time anyone was able to make it back to the house, it seems the family of bears couldn’t […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Day after 6th birthday, Berks boy loses cancer battle

SPRING TWP., Pa. — A young Berks County boy lost his hard-fought battle with a cancerous brain tumor Thursday night, a day after celebrating his 6th birthday. The family of Ryder Knechtle announced his death Friday morning on the Rally for Ryder Facebook page. "We are so sad," his...
BERKS COUNTY, PA

