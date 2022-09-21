Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New JerseyTravel MavenFlemington, NJ
Popular local grocery store in Lehigh County set to close this monthKristen WaltersLehigh County, PA
This is the Best Diner in Pennsylvania According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Allentown’s Liberty Bell Museum to Celebrate 60th AnniversaryLauren JessopAllentown, PA
DAR Chapter Celebrates Constitution Day in Easton, PALauren JessopEaston, PA
Related
Celtic Classic 2022: Bethlehem set for upcoming weekend of haggis, cabers and tartans
Now that the fall season has officially arrived, it’s time for the Lehigh Valley’s sons and daughters of Erin to turn their attention to the most Irish/Welsh/Scottish weekend on the region’s calendar. The Celtic Cultural Alliance routinely throws one heck of a party for the Celtic Classic...
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. APARTMENT AND RETAIL BUILDING: 128 E. Third St., Bethlehem. The Bethlehem Historic Conservation Commission granted a "COA" or certificate of appropriateness to Rocco Ayvazov's plan for...
thevalleyledger.com
Garlic Lovers Return to Centre Square in Downtown Easton to Eat, Drink, & Stink at Easton Garlic Fest
EASTON, PA – September 22, 2022 – Road construction in Easton’s Centre Square won’t stop Easton Garlic Fest from bringing the stink for its nineteenth year on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2. A family-friendly event, it is free to attend from 10 am – 6 pm both days, rain or shine. This year’s Headline Chef is Karnail Singh of Tandoor Grill in downtown Easton. Highlights include:
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Sept.23-29)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “Starstruck: An American Tale,” works by artist-in-residence Shimon Attie, through Dec. 3. Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave. luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/starstruck-american-tale, 610-758-3615. “The Works of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Big changes coming to Allentown’s 2022 Halloween parade. Is Lights in the Parkway next?
A new administration is overhauling the 2022 Allentown Halloween Parade and is also taking a look at the city’s Christmastime Lights in the Parkway. Billed as one of the oldest Halloween parades in the country, the Allentown parade was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus, but returned in 2021, albeit with a steeper price tag.
Two Local Farms To Take Part In The 16th Annual National Alpaca Farm Days
This weekend will mark the 16th Annual National Alpaca Farm Days, to celebrate two local farms are inviting the public to learn more about these furry friends. MONROE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA | On Saturday, September 24, and Sunday, September 25, 2022, the 16th Annual National Alpaca Farm Days is set. In observance, The Eredita farm in Saylorsburg and Pohopoco Creek Alpacas in Effort are opening their doors, inviting the public to experience alpacas up close.
wlvr.org
35th Celtic Classic to bring culture, festival and crownings to Historic Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Celtic Classic is coming back to Historic Bethlehem this weekend, bringing the historic cultures of the British Isles, competitions, food, music and vendors for the event’s 35th anniversary. The event, on the grounds under the Hill to Hill Bridge and historic Bethlehem, will be 4-10...
This Long-Awaited Japanese Restaurant Will Be Opening In Bucks County This Week
A new sushi restaurant will be opening in Bucks County this week, with local and visitors anxiously awaiting the establishment’s first day. Nozomu Sushi will open in New Hope this Friday. Located at 9 W. Mechanic St., the eatery will offer Japanese classics and every type of sushi imaginable.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Visiting Pennsylvania This Fall? Where to Go, What to See
Say, you have a long weekend in Pennsylvania. Not a whole lot of time to cover an entire state, but still plenty of time to explore. Here are a handful of recommendations of where to go and what to see, covering everything from history to culture, nature and food.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Pennsylvania
While not all of us can travel full-time, most of us can plan a short getaway from time to time so we can recharge our batteries. If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for a place where you can go and relax for a few days, or even longer if you have the time for it, then here are three ideas for an affordable and definitely fun weekend getaway in Pennsylvania.
Castle in Doylestown Set For A Large Makeover, With a Community Center Being Added to Property
The castle will undergo needed renovations to keep it in top shape for all visitors. A popular castle that doubles as a museum will soon have its property revamped with much-needed add-ons and refurbishments. Bo Koltnow wrote about the Bucks County estate for WFMZ 69. Fonthill Castle, a regal estate...
Another Fast-Food Restaurant Coming to West Chester’s Paoli Pike-Gay Street Corridor
Capital Enterprises plans to add another fast-food restaurant near where four already sit along the Paoli Pike-Gay Street corridor. Capital Enterprises, the owner of the West Goshen Shopping Center, plans to add a new fast-food restaurant to the Paoli Pike-Gay Street corridor, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Fairy Tale Preserve in Pennsylvania is like Something from a Dream
Pennsylvania is home to 121 state parks, but very few are as beautiful and wondrous as the Austin T. Blakeslee Natural Area. Known as being one of the best nature preserves in Pennsylvania, you're going to want to spend the entire day here exploring and taking in all its natural beauty. Keep reading to learn more about this dreamy park.
Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County
As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a standout...
lvpnews.com
Miss Lehigh Valley finds fulfillment as St. Luke’s physician assistant
Miss Lehigh Valley, a physician assistant at St. Luke’s University Health Network, has found meaning and reward in both arenas. The glamour of competing in beauty pageants might not seem compatible with the reality of working with under-served populations in one of the most economically-challenging areas in the region, but for Physician Assistant Riley Slate, it’s a perfect fit.
thebrownandwhite.com
Citywide ramps, possible luxury apartments: an update from City Council
The Bethlehem City Council convened Sept. 20 to discuss topics such as the implementation of ramps for accessiblity access and the possibility of building a luxury apartment building in Historic Moravian Bethlehem known as the Skyline West Project. City Ramps. The city of Bethlehem is constructing new ramps and renovating...
Do not approach elk loosed by wind in Northampton County, cops say
Lehigh Township police early Saturday alerted residents to an elk loose in the Northampton County community. The police department posted at 1:47 a.m. to Facebook about the elk roaming the township after wind took down a tree that damaged its owner’s fence. A photo with the post showed a...
WATCH: Family of bears break into home for a quick snack
POCONO LAKE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A homeowner in Monroe County received an unusual alert on his Ring doorbell earlier this month, a mother bear and her cubs impatiently waiting for him to open the door. By the time anyone was able to make it back to the house, it seems the family of bears couldn’t […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Day after 6th birthday, Berks boy loses cancer battle
SPRING TWP., Pa. — A young Berks County boy lost his hard-fought battle with a cancerous brain tumor Thursday night, a day after celebrating his 6th birthday. The family of Ryder Knechtle announced his death Friday morning on the Rally for Ryder Facebook page. "We are so sad," his...
Looking To Recycle Your Old Electronics? Bring Them To This Bucks County High School
A local politician is hosting an electronics recycling event at a Bucks County high school for community members to partake in. Senator Steve Santarsiero will be hosting an Electronics Recycling & Food Drive at Central Bucks High School East on Sept. 24. The event will be held from 10 AM to noon.
Comments / 0