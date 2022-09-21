Read full article on original website
By the Numbers – September 23, 2022
The number of senior athletes recognized at Republic High School this week. The first two Senior Night celebrations honored players on the volleyball and softball teams. For volleyball, Kaemyn Bekemeier, Claire Esther, and Kailey Manes were recognized during a home win over Neosho. For softball, the only senior on the team, EmmaLee Essary, was honored after an 18-17, 10-inning loss to Webb City. More senior celebrations are scheduled for later this fall, including one Monday at home for the girls tennis team.
Football Highlights – Republic vs Willard
We take you down on the sideline to experience Friday night’s game at field level – with the play-by-play call of key plays thrown in with the highlights. We even have a couple of touchdowns that were called back because of penalties. (Video by Will Schmidly)
Halftime “Encouragement” Turns Tigers Around in Win at Willard
Republic overcame a sluggish first half at Willard, scoring 28 unanswered points in the second half to win 49–22 Friday night on the road. Gunner Ellison rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns, and he also added an interception in the second half. Republic out-gained Willard 478 yards to 233.
Yocum Automotive Drive of the Game – Week 5
Republic had longer drives and more time-consuming drives against Willard, but none more important than the first drive of the second half. After a disastrous two-minute stretch before halftime allowed Willard to take a 22-21 lead, Daniel Phillips had a great kickoff return to set up a 43-yard scoring drive that let Republic retake control. It was our Yocum Automotive Drive of the Game!
Republic Wins #20 as Seniors Lead Senior Night Sweep
Republic’s three seniors led the way to a quick Senior Night sweep against Neosho Thursday. Republic beat Neosho 25-16, 25-12, 25-8 to improve to 20-7 overall and 2-0 in the Central Ozark Conference. The Lady Tigers’ three seniors — Kailey Manes, Kaemyn Bekemeier, and Claire Esther — each led...
