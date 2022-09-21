The number of senior athletes recognized at Republic High School this week. The first two Senior Night celebrations honored players on the volleyball and softball teams. For volleyball, Kaemyn Bekemeier, Claire Esther, and Kailey Manes were recognized during a home win over Neosho. For softball, the only senior on the team, EmmaLee Essary, was honored after an 18-17, 10-inning loss to Webb City. More senior celebrations are scheduled for later this fall, including one Monday at home for the girls tennis team.

REPUBLIC, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO