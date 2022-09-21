Read full article on original website
Related
uppercumberlandreporter.com
Strong First Half Not Enough For Jets vs. Polk County
Though the Cumberland County Jets held a halftime lead against Polk County, it was the Wildcats who prevailed in Crossville Friday evening, 21-10. Polk County (4-2) used a strong third-quarter performance to pull away from the Jets (0-6). Cumberland County running back Drayton Hairston recorded his third 100-yard rushing game...
uppercumberlandreporter.com
Stone Memorial Wins Big at York Institute, 44-7
There are big wins, then there are statement wins. The AP No. 9 Stone Memorial Panthers made a statement Friday evening in Jamestown, defeating the York Institute Dragons, 44-7. “The boys came out and played well,” said SMHS head coach Derik Samber. “There were still some turnovers, but it was...
uppercumberlandreporter.com
PREVIEW: No. 9 Stone Memorial Travels to 4-1 York Institute
Two of the Upper Cumberland’s top football teams face off in Jamestown tonight as the AP No. 9 Stone Memorial Panthers travel to York Institute. The Panthers (5-0, 2-0) are fresh off a 15-14 win over the Upperman Bees, delivering UHS their first region loss in five years. SMHS is ranked No. 9 in the Associated Press Class 4A rankings.
uppercumberlandreporter.com
Second-Half Surge Leads Blue Devils Over Livingston
The Jackson County Blue Devils trailed 7-0 at halftime, but a second-half surge that saw them score 19 unanswered points led to a 19-7 victory for Jackson County over Livingston Academy on Thursday night. Livingston took the lead early with 44.1 seconds remaining in the first quarter, as Lochlan Hammock...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
uppercumberlandreporter.com
Cumberland County’s Jaxon Reed to Compete in TN Junior Cup
Cumberland County senior Jaxon Reed will compete in one of Tennessee Junior golf’s most prestigious tournaments this weekend, the Tennessee Junior Cup. The TN junior cup pits the top 10 boys in East Tennessee against the top 10 in the west and the top 4 girls on each side facing off.
wpsdlocal6.com
Tennessee deputy rams car speeding through homecoming parade route
LAFAYETTE, Tennessee (WSMV) -- The Macon County High School homecoming parade was halted after a driver being pursued by police was about to enter the parade route, according to school officials. Daniel Cook, Interim Director of Macon County Schools, said a Macon County Sheriff’s deputy rammed the driver of the...
uppercumberlandreporter.com
Clay County Falls To Westmoreland In Thriller
The Clay County Bulldogs suffered their first loss of the season, as they were narrowly edged out by Westmoreland 20-19 on the road on Friday. The Bulldogs first two drives saw them get deep into Eagle territory, but a turnover on downs and an interception prevented them from getting any points on either drive. It wasn’t until the second quarter when the Bulldogs would strike first, as Keaton Arms found Jimmy Burchett in the endzone for a diving touchdown catch.
Macon County SRO saves homecoming crowd from dangerous driver
Macon County High School in Tennessee was holding its homecoming parade this afternoon when a man behind in a black vehicle went speeding around the roadblocks and heading right for the large crowd.
IN THIS ARTICLE
215 years since this East TN town was capital for a day
215 years ago an East Tennessee town was the state capital for one day.
WDEF
The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice is asking Hamilton County Schools for the immediate removal of East Ridge SRD
The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice is asking Hamilton County Schools for the immediate removal of the East Ridge SRD involved in the recent student arrest. Local pastors are begging the question, Why wouldn’t the school first respond by giving the student that was unwilling to participate in class activities, a failing grade? or even suspension before taking the matter to the school disciplinary officer?
Savage Gulf named newest Tennessee State Park
Sitting on the Western edge of the Cumberland Plateau, Savage Gulf is one of Tennessee’s most incredible wilderness areas.
wvlt.tv
Cyclist killed in Roane County crash, THP says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Oliver Springs cyclist was killed in a crash in Roane County Wednesday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. A driver, identified as Sheldon Hickman, 33, of Harriman, struck a cyclist while traveling north on Harriman Highway around 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 21, according to a report obtained by WVLT News.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Great Pizza Places in Tennessee
Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. What do you usually order when you go out with your friends and family members? If your answer is a good, tasty pizza, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to pay these pizza places a visit next time you are in the area and try their food to see for yourself how good it is.
weatherboy.com
Residents Report Shaking from Overnight Earthquake in Eastern Tennessee
Only 16 hours after a weak earthquake struck not far away near Philadelphia, Tennessee, a stronger magnitude 2.3 earthquake struck near Tellico Plains, Tennessee in the eastern part of the state. The earthquake 10:16 pm Tuesday night at a depth of 12.2 km. USGS, the agency responsible for monitoring earthquake...
Authorities searching for missing Putnam County woman
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 46-year-old woman from Baxter, Tennessee.
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! WilCo Pow Wow Saturday, September 24 to Sunday, September 25, 10:00am-4:00pm 945 E Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN James E Ward Agricultural Center The WilCo Pow Wow began in 1991 when a local, Wilson County man with Native American heritage […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WDEF
Driver killed in morning crash in northern Hamilton County
GEORGETOWN, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Sheriff’s Office has released some information about a fatal wreck this morning on the north end of the Hamilton County. A single vehicle crashed around 7:30 AM on Highway 60 near B & K Ranch Road in the Georgetown area. First responders found...
Cyclist fatally struck by car in Harriman
A woman was pronounced dead Wednesday after she was struck by a car while riding a bicycle in Harriman.
Tennessee ranks 8th nationally for inbound residents — one of few states with consistent growth
The secret’s out about Tennessee-- it's a pretty great place to live. And even more people are catching on, according to a mid-year migration study.
Former Metro Nashville teacher shares final straw
Elementary teacher reflects on hardship during and after peak of pandemic.
Comments / 0