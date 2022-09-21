ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, TN

uppercumberlandreporter.com

Strong First Half Not Enough For Jets vs. Polk County

Though the Cumberland County Jets held a halftime lead against Polk County, it was the Wildcats who prevailed in Crossville Friday evening, 21-10. Polk County (4-2) used a strong third-quarter performance to pull away from the Jets (0-6). Cumberland County running back Drayton Hairston recorded his third 100-yard rushing game...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
uppercumberlandreporter.com

Stone Memorial Wins Big at York Institute, 44-7

There are big wins, then there are statement wins. The AP No. 9 Stone Memorial Panthers made a statement Friday evening in Jamestown, defeating the York Institute Dragons, 44-7. “The boys came out and played well,” said SMHS head coach Derik Samber. “There were still some turnovers, but it was...
CROSSVILLE, TN
uppercumberlandreporter.com

PREVIEW: No. 9 Stone Memorial Travels to 4-1 York Institute

Two of the Upper Cumberland’s top football teams face off in Jamestown tonight as the AP No. 9 Stone Memorial Panthers travel to York Institute. The Panthers (5-0, 2-0) are fresh off a 15-14 win over the Upperman Bees, delivering UHS their first region loss in five years. SMHS is ranked No. 9 in the Associated Press Class 4A rankings.
JAMESTOWN, TN
uppercumberlandreporter.com

Second-Half Surge Leads Blue Devils Over Livingston

The Jackson County Blue Devils trailed 7-0 at halftime, but a second-half surge that saw them score 19 unanswered points led to a 19-7 victory for Jackson County over Livingston Academy on Thursday night. Livingston took the lead early with 44.1 seconds remaining in the first quarter, as Lochlan Hammock...
LIVINGSTON, TN
uppercumberlandreporter.com

Cumberland County’s Jaxon Reed to Compete in TN Junior Cup

Cumberland County senior Jaxon Reed will compete in one of Tennessee Junior golf’s most prestigious tournaments this weekend, the Tennessee Junior Cup. The TN junior cup pits the top 10 boys in East Tennessee against the top 10 in the west and the top 4 girls on each side facing off.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Tennessee deputy rams car speeding through homecoming parade route

LAFAYETTE, Tennessee (WSMV) -- The Macon County High School homecoming parade was halted after a driver being pursued by police was about to enter the parade route, according to school officials. Daniel Cook, Interim Director of Macon County Schools, said a Macon County Sheriff’s deputy rammed the driver of the...
MACON COUNTY, TN
uppercumberlandreporter.com

Clay County Falls To Westmoreland In Thriller

The Clay County Bulldogs suffered their first loss of the season, as they were narrowly edged out by Westmoreland 20-19 on the road on Friday. The Bulldogs first two drives saw them get deep into Eagle territory, but a turnover on downs and an interception prevented them from getting any points on either drive. It wasn’t until the second quarter when the Bulldogs would strike first, as Keaton Arms found Jimmy Burchett in the endzone for a diving touchdown catch.
WESTMORELAND, TN
WDEF

The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice is asking Hamilton County Schools for the immediate removal of East Ridge SRD

The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice is asking Hamilton County Schools for the immediate removal of the East Ridge SRD involved in the recent student arrest. Local pastors are begging the question, Why wouldn’t the school first respond by giving the student that was unwilling to participate in class activities, a failing grade? or even suspension before taking the matter to the school disciplinary officer?
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Cyclist killed in Roane County crash, THP says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Oliver Springs cyclist was killed in a crash in Roane County Wednesday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. A driver, identified as Sheldon Hickman, 33, of Harriman, struck a cyclist while traveling north on Harriman Highway around 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 21, according to a report obtained by WVLT News.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
3 Great Pizza Places in Tennessee

Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. What do you usually order when you go out with your friends and family members? If your answer is a good, tasty pizza, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to pay these pizza places a visit next time you are in the area and try their food to see for yourself how good it is.
TENNESSEE STATE
weatherboy.com

Residents Report Shaking from Overnight Earthquake in Eastern Tennessee

Only 16 hours after a weak earthquake struck not far away near Philadelphia, Tennessee, a stronger magnitude 2.3 earthquake struck near Tellico Plains, Tennessee in the eastern part of the state. The earthquake 10:16 pm Tuesday night at a depth of 12.2 km. USGS, the agency responsible for monitoring earthquake...
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! WilCo Pow Wow Saturday, September 24 to Sunday, September 25, 10:00am-4:00pm 945 E Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN James E Ward Agricultural Center The WilCo Pow Wow began in 1991 when a local, Wilson County man with Native American heritage […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Driver killed in morning crash in northern Hamilton County

GEORGETOWN, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Sheriff’s Office has released some information about a fatal wreck this morning on the north end of the Hamilton County. A single vehicle crashed around 7:30 AM on Highway 60 near B & K Ranch Road in the Georgetown area. First responders found...
GEORGETOWN, TN

