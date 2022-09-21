Read full article on original website
By the Numbers – September 23, 2022
The number of senior athletes recognized at Republic High School this week. The first two Senior Night celebrations honored players on the volleyball and softball teams. For volleyball, Kaemyn Bekemeier, Claire Esther, and Kailey Manes were recognized during a home win over Neosho. For softball, the only senior on the team, EmmaLee Essary, was honored after an 18-17, 10-inning loss to Webb City. More senior celebrations are scheduled for later this fall, including one Monday at home for the girls tennis team.
Republic Wins #20 as Seniors Lead Senior Night Sweep
Republic’s three seniors led the way to a quick Senior Night sweep against Neosho Thursday. Republic beat Neosho 25-16, 25-12, 25-8 to improve to 20-7 overall and 2-0 in the Central Ozark Conference. The Lady Tigers’ three seniors — Kailey Manes, Kaemyn Bekemeier, and Claire Esther — each led...
Volleyball District Schedule
Republic will host Class 5 District 6 volleyball tournament in October. The schedule is set, although teams have not been seeded yet. Teams will play the quarterfinals on Saturday, October 22, starting at 3:00. Semifinals are scheduled for Monday, October 24, starting at 6:00. The championship match will be played October 25 at 6:00.
Softball District Schedule Set
The schedule for Class 5 District 5 softball is set. Games will be played at Springfield Central. (Their field is near the Cooper Soccer/Tennis complex.) Quarterfinals will be played October 11 at 1:00, 3:00, 5:00, and 7:00. Semifinals are scheduled for October 12 at 4:30 and 6:30. The championship game...
Photos: Volleyball Senior Night vs Neosho
Volleyball Senior Night vs Neosho (September 22, 2022)
Repmo Football Show – September 22, 2022
Coach Ryan Cornelsen sits down to talk Tiger football as we near the midway point of the season. We look back at the win over Neosho, look ahead to a game at Willard Friday — and we also discuss the 4-0 start of the Republic freshmen and how to fit that into the context of the entire program.
KYTV
VIDEO: See the new Thunder Ridge Nature Arena ahead of Thunder Days
RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - Pro Bull Riding professionals will appear this weekend at the new Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale. The 50,000-seat arena, home to the brand-new Professional Bull Riding Team Missouri Thunder, will reopen to the public for the first time with the highly anticipated three-day PBR Team Series event “Thunder Days” from September 23-25. CLICK HERE for tickets: https://pbr.com/thunder-days/overview/
3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
What's one thing that you could eat every day? If your answer is a good pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known to serve pizza so good that will make you think you have teleported all the way to Italy.
Parking for Garth Brooks show at Thunder Ridge explained
Bass Pro Shops and Thunder Ridge Nature Arena are clarifying some information about parking for the Garth Brooks concerts scheduled for Sept. 30, Oct, 1 and Oct. 2.
ksgf.com
New Missouri State Park To Open Friday
(KTTS News) – Missouri is adding a new State Park this week. Bryant Creek State Park will open to tourists at 11 am Friday and will offer multiple trails and scenic overlooks. Park developers say the park is still in the process of being developed, and once completed will...
The Big 3: fire engulfs apartment building, escapee still at large, 88 Strong pass it on and unclaimed lottery money
BIG STORY #3: JOPLIN, Mo. – Just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning Joplin E-911 Dispatch received multiple reports of an apartment building fire at 1921 E 9th. Flames were visible above the neighborhood that lies along the north side of the railroad tracks at 9th and Connecticut. Kids in this neighborhood attend Eastmorland Elementary School. If you’d like to read more about this story, click here.
ksgf.com
Legendary Broadcaster Art Haines Hospitalized
(KTTS News) – Legendary broadcaster and voice of the Missouri State Bears, Art Haines, has been hospitalized. Doctors say that 66-year-old Haines is suffering from the immune disease Guillain-Barré syndrome and is in critical condition. Family members posted Thursday that Haines is in ICU and on a ventilator....
Red Hot & Blue, staple of Joplin’s Rangeline restaurants to close
JOPLIN, Mo. — News has spread fast that a longtime Joplin restaurant on South Rangeline is coming to an end. “After 25 years the family-owned business of Red Hot & Blue Joplin will be smoking BBQ for the last time.” — RED HOT & BLUE. They made the...
FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022.”...
Bill Self in Springfield for Steak and Steak
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Jayhawk is crossing enemy lines, but it’s all for a good cause. Kansas, and hall of fame, head coach Bill Self made a stop in Springfield on Tuesday for the benefit dinner and auction that helps raise money for the Boys & Girls Club of Springfield. It’s the first time the […]
greenecountycommonwealth.com
Steam-O-Rama returns for possible final whistle
The Ozark Steam Engine Association (OSEA) held Steam-O-Rama, their 60th annual steam engine show at the Steam-o-Rama grounds in Republic from Thursday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 18. The well-known draw featured tractor pulls, various craft and food vendors, demonstrations of the use of farming equipment from the early 20th century and more. About 200 tractors and steam engines, many over 100 years old, were also on display during the event. This year may very well be the final year that Steam-O-Rama will be held in Republic, as the OSEA plans to move the event to a new location, south of Halltown, as soon as next year.
Woman wanted in Springfield, Mo. has ties to Joplin
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A woman with Joplin ties is being sought by authorities in Greene County and the Springfield Area Crime Stoppers features her as the Fugitive of the Week. Randi Joann Gross, 33, “active felony Greene County warrant for, failure to appear – stealing a firearm / unlawful use of weapon and possession of a controlled substance along...
Explorers Find Abandoned ‘Adult’ Theater in the Woods near Joplin, Missouri
They could tell by the shape of the building that if this place showed movies, it likely didn't show just any type of videos. Explorers found what appears to be an abandoned 'adult' movie theater buried deep in the woods of Missouri. Exploring locations where people no longer are is...
Comments / 0