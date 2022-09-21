Read full article on original website
Watch: Jacquez Jones Talks Win Over NIU, Looks Ahead to Ole Miss
Kentucky linebacker Jacquez Jones spoke to the media following No. 8 Kentucky's 31-23 win over Northern Illinois on Saturday night in Lexington. Jones spoke about how the defense handled NIU, his emotions as he now looks ahead to playing his former team next week and more. The Ole Miss ...
Elite LB Sammy Brown Enjoys 'Electric' Atmosphere on Rocky Top
Jefferson (Ga.) standout linebacker Sammy Brown is more than familiar with Tennessee as he has frequently visited Knoxville since becoming a coveted recruit. He returned to campus on Saturday for Tennessee's clash against Florida, and he discusses the visit and more here. “Electric," Brown ...
Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
WVU, Texas Kickoff and TV Announced
Kickoff and TV for the game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Texas Longhorns have been released
Takeaways: After rush to give Tucker megadeal, MSU slips
Michigan State blew up the market for college football coaches last year by giving Mel Tucker a massive 10-year contract as the Spartans charged out to a 9-1 start in his second season. It was a bit puzzling at the time. Tucker’s overall record as a head coach was 16-13 at that point, covering not even three full seasons at Colorado and Michigan State, but things looked promising in East Lansing. And there were already rumors that LSU and maybe even some NFL teams were plotting to lure the 50-year-old coach away from the Spartans. Since that 9-1 start, Michigan State is 4-3, including Saturday’s 34-7 loss to Minnesota, a thorough beatdown coming on the heals of a decisive loss last week to Washington.
Iowa D Turns Out Lights on Scarlet Knights
Hawkeyes Tally Pick-6, Scoop-And-Score in Downing Rutgers, 27-10
Ravens elevate WR Webb and LB Copeland from practice squad
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have promoted wide receiver Raleigh Webb and linebacker Brandon Copeland from the team's practice squad.The Ravens made the announcement Saturday evening on the team's Twitter account.Copeland, 31, is a Carroll County native. He signed with the Raven's practice squad a few days ago.Head coach John Harbaugh said during a press conference on Sept. 21 that Copeland was "one who kind of sort of got away."Copeland spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, playing 16 games, three of them starts, and recording 39 combined tackles, two quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.In his six-year career, Copeland played for the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and New England Patriots before joining Atlanta in 2021.A native of Sykesville, Copeland starred at the Gilman School before going on to play with the Penn Quakers at the college level.The Ravens signed Copeland as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and placed him on the practice squad coming out of training camp, but he was released in September and caught on with the Tennessee Titans.
