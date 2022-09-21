Well maintained facilities with park like settings, carports, intercom buildings, central air and on site laundry. The property is made up of 6 buildings with 64 one bedroom and one bathroom and 4 two bedroom and one bathroom units. Five of the buildings are three floors, first floor is considered garden level, one building has two floors with handicap accessibility. Most units come with an assigned carport, and additional off street parking is available.

BIRMINGHAM, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO