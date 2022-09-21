Read full article on original website
Towne Square Apartments
Towne Square Apartments offers one and two bedroom Garden Style Apartments in a convenient setting . This gated community offers designer carpeting, 24- hour individually monitored intrusion alarms, and locked foyer entry. Our friendly peaceful community is within the heart of Northland shopping Mall, entertainment and minutes from Detroit's freeways. ** Currently running a GREAT SPECIAL !
Oakwood Flats
Don't miss the opportunity to call these spacious apartments home. Oakwood Flats consists of 24 - 1 and 2 bedrooms apartments that sit on Oakwood Boulevard at I-94 and are walking distance to Henry Ford Museum, Ford Dearborn Development Center and Oakwood/Beaumont Hospital and Medical Center in addition to plenty of shopping and restaurants. These apartment feature , refrigerator, separate hot water heater, in building laundry and more. Water is a flat rate of $45/month. Pets welcome breed restrictions apply. $25 application fee per adult. 1 Month Security Deposit. For more information please contact Alysse at 734-369-6117.
15796 Petoskey Ave
Large, clean, ready to move in 4 bedroom deluxe. Remodeled kitchen, fairly new cabinetry, ceramic kitchen and bathroom floors, freshly painted throughout, full basement, wood floors, ceiling fans, window treatments. If you are not a good housekeeper, or you cannot control your household, do not apply. NO PETS!!!. Call for...
Irongate of Birmingham
Hazel Junction - Luxury Living in Birmingham - Irongate of Birmingham is located in the historic rail district. This location offers you an urban setting with an abundance of nightlife, amazing shopping, and fine dining. Irongate of Birmingham offers elegance and designer features creating a fashionable home. The Hazel Junction...
22889 Beechwood Ave
Charming Eastpointe house for rent. This house has a giant front yard offering plenty of privacy. The home has one large bedroom and one smaller room to the side that could be perfect for an office or den. The living room has fresh new carpet and paint. Book a showing...
Maplecrest Apartments - Birmingham Apartments
Well maintained facilities with park like settings, carports, intercom buildings, central air and on site laundry. The property is made up of 6 buildings with 64 one bedroom and one bathroom and 4 two bedroom and one bathroom units. Five of the buildings are three floors, first floor is considered garden level, one building has two floors with handicap accessibility. Most units come with an assigned carport, and additional off street parking is available.
34904 Bunker Hill Dr
Stunning updated home in farmington hills! This home is set deep in the neighborhood with a beautiful backyard with a pond! This home features 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths, master bed room with walk-in closet and full bath. Family room with wood floors and fire place. Finished basement with a spacious rec room. 2 car attached garage. Nice deck in the backyard to enjoy the pond view! Don't miss out this one will not last.
