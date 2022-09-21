Read full article on original website
Related
AfrikFest Las Vegas celebrates arts, culture, and food
AfrikFest Las Vegas celebrates arts, culture and food
Police certify ‘crime-free’ apartments in Las Vegas
Cheyenne Trails Apartments Property Manager Gloria Lopez has a simple goal. She wants a quiet community for all her residents.
The real ghosts of Lake Mead?
It was just a matter of time - ghost hunters have arrived at Lake Mead. And why not, just this year at least five sets of human remains have been discovered and many expect more to be found as water levels continue to drop over the next year.
Powered paragliding taking off in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s… paragliders? Powered paragliding, also known as paramotoring or PPG, is gaining popularity across the nation. The sport takes traditional paragliding and adds an ultralight backpack motor and seat for fliers. This allows them to stay in the air for up to five hours. It’s […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Liz Cheney speaks at Nevada State Dinner Gala
Congresswoman Liz Cheney was the guest speaker at Thursday night's Nevada State Dinner Gala, hosted by the Vegas Chamber in Washington, DC.
Fox5 KVVU
How the Aces success changes the sports landscape in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Aces brought home the first major professional sports championship trophy to Las Vegas, and UNLV sports management professor Nancy Lough said it is setting the tone for the future of Las Vegas sports. “We’re looking at a legacy that’s starting here in this city,”...
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Non-Profit Founder Gambles Away Donation Money
Las Vegas non-profit New Leaf Community announced recently that it will dissolve its organization. The reason behind the choice was misconduct by one of its founders, Joseph Lankowski. Ironically, I wrote about this same man last month in an article highlighting mistreatment of the organization by Nevada officials. But now it turns out that might have been bad karma for Lankowski. Unfortunately, that karma landed on our city’s homeless population.
KTNV
Expect Traffic near T-Mobile Arena during iHeart Radio Music Festival
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The two-day iHeart Radio Music festival kicks off tonight at T-mobile Arena, with day and night performances. Heavy traffic is expected in the area. Drivers are encouraged to avoid traveling near T-mobile Arena Friday and Saturday during peak traffic times, and to use an alternate route around streets like Tropicana Ave., Frank Sinatra Drive, and the I-15 North and South near Tropicana Avenue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
vegas24seven.com
Next Level Bacon: Bacon Nation at the D Las Vegas Announces Menu Offerings
NEXT LEVEL BACON: BACON NATION AT THE D LAS VEGAS ANNOUNCES MENU OFFERINGS. Bacon Flights, Inventive French Toast Boxes and Adult Milkshakes Coming to New Downtown Las Vegas Restaurant This Fall. Bacon Nation, the new 24/7 hotspot coming to the D Las Vegas this fall, is revealing its menu –...
jammin1057.com
9 Halloween Attractions You Must-Visit In Las Vegas
The last Saturday of October is coming sooner than one might expect. Halloween being only 39 days away sets the tone to start jumping into the festivities of the orange and black holiday. The best part about the end of September and beginning of October in Vegas is that the...
lasvegasmagazine.com
Christopher Cross sails into Las Vegas
Christopher Cross entered the studio in the summer of 1979, a few months after Billboard magazine replaced the categorical term Easy Listening with Adult Contemporary. The San Antonio singer-songwriter’s eponymous album released in December of that year made him AC’s first new superstar and earned him four GRAMMYs in 1981. This year he’s finally able to bring his 40th anniversary tour to Las Vegas after the lifting of COVID restrictions.
Las Vegas Weekly
Chef Matt Meyer transforms his Served spot into an ambitious Henderson steakhouse
Matt Meyer is ready to take things to the next level, and if you’ve ever dined at his Henderson restaurant Served Global Dining, you should be excited about what’s coming. Served was all about huge flavors and maximum satisfaction, whether it was breakfast, lunch or dinner. “That’s still going to be my philosophy on cooking and the way I cook. It’s always going to be like that,” he says. “It’s always going to be as much flavor as I can possibly muster and get into something, but now I’m trying to be a bit more focused with our brand and what we’re offering, so it can be cohesive. But I can’t think of food any other way.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox5 KVVU
San Gennaro Feast to be held in Las Vegas this week for 42nd year
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Italian food lovers, rejoice! The beloved San Gennaro Feast is returning to Las Vegas this week. The event, which opened on Wednesday and runs through Sunday, marks the 42nd year of the popular event. According to organizers, the San Gennaro Feast is held bi-annually in...
cdcgamingreports.com
Bally’s weighs “significant redevelopment” of Tropicana Las Vegas
Bally’s Corp. received approval Thursday to take over the operations of the Tropicana Las Vegas and the company said it’s evaluating “the potential for a significant redevelopment” of the Strip property to make it more competitive. The Nevada Gaming Commission’s go-ahead allows Bally’s to close immediately...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
WinCo wants shoppers with electric vehicles to charge up and shop
WinCo Foods and EVgo Inc. on Thursday announced the opening of the first EVgo public fast-charging station for the grocery chain in Nevada. The charging station is located at 6101 N. Decatur Blvd. in Las Vegas. “WinCo is happy to play our part in the reduction of carbon emissions in...
963kklz.com
Top 5: Most Dangerous Intersections In Las Vegas
What are the most dangerous intersections in Las Vegas? The reason we bring this is up is because being the first day of fall: Remember to slow down and be a little more careful on the roads because there tend to be more CAR CRASHES today. The Mike & Carla Morning Show pointed out to those driving to work to be a bit more careful driving to and from work today.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas realtors ‘catfished’ by man posing to be a wealthy buyer
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Several real estate agents in the valley are saying they’re being targeted by a man posing to be a wealthy homebuyer but then backs out of deals leaving everyone scratching their heads as to who he is and what his motives are. To catfish...
antiMUSIC
When We Were Hungry Fest Canceled
Organizers of the When We Were Hungry Fest 2022 have announced that "due to unforeseen circumstances", they have been forced to cancel the festival that was scheduled to take place on October 20th and 21st in Las Vegas at Rockstar Bar - Concert On The Green. The festival's founders shared,...
cohaitungchi.com
17 Absolutely Stunning Hikes In & Around Las Vegas for All Levels
While the rest of the world might know Las Vegas as Sin City or the Strip, the city’s best-kept secret is its proximity to some of the most beautiful outdoor areas in the country. With sweeping mountains, canyons, waterways, and more just a stone’s throw away, there are an endless number of opportunities for hiking in Las Vegas. These stunning hikes in Las Vegas are a perfect way to explore the outdoors (or nurse a hangover), while experiencing all of the natural beauty this region of Nevada has to offer.
Nevada Independent apologizes after editor complains about praise for murdered Las Vegas journalist
The Nevada Independent has apologized after a note from the editor on the site’s daily newsletter said recent praise of Las Vegas reporter Jeff German, who was murdered earlier this month, was a "bit much." In Tuesday’s "The Daily Indy" email from the Nevada Independent, a letter from editor...
Comments / 1