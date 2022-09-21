ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens, SC

FOX Carolina

Anderson community honoring life of 9th grade student

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson School District One is remembering the life of a beloved, freshman basketball and volleyball player at Palmetto High School who recently passed away. The Palmetto community wore purple in memory of Kierra Johnson at the football game Friday night. Pendleton High hosted Palmetto, and...
ANDERSON, SC
discoverhealth.org

Dr. Patrick Bearden gives back through caring for underserved communities

Growing up in Rutherfordton, North Carolina, Dr. Patrick Bearden’s family was hit hard by the 2008 recession. A graduate of the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM), Dr. Bearden spends time volunteering at St. Luke’s Free Medical Clinic in downtown Spartanburg to give back. “I grew up...
SPARTANBURG, SC
Clinton, SC
Simpsonville, SC
Laurens, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate family uses each day to honor legacy of Martin Acevedo

PENDLETON, S.C. — The body ofMartin Acevedo was recovered back in 2018 after a days-long search in Lake Hartwell. “Since 2018, we’ve responded to 26 boat accidents, 32 water rescue calls, and for Lake Hartwell as a whole not just Anderson County, there were 16 fatalities on Lake Hartwell," said Josh Hawkins, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office's director of emergency management. "Those are recreational deaths."
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
laurenscountyadvertiser.net

Guests welcomed Saturday as local Cherokee Nation holds Pow-Wow

Gray Court, S.C. – The 15th Annual Pow-Wow of the PAIA Lower Eastern Cherokee Nation SC will be held this Saturday,. and the full day of festivities is only a 15-minute drive from Downtown Laurens. Located on the tribal grounds at 3688 Warrior Creek Road, Gray Court, the Pow-Wow...
GRAY COURT, SC
laurenscountyadvertiser.net

Finally Friday with J Stephens and Sweet Tea Soiree

Laurens, S.C. – Summer weather is still here, so Main Street Laurens’ Finally Friday this weekend will offer numerous varieties of sweet tea at its annual Sweet Tea Soiree. “We will have about 200 cups available at a white Main Street Laurens tent in the seating plaza area,”...
LAURENS, SC
WYFF4.com

Spartanburg Dist. 7 remembers longtime track and field coach

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Spartanburg High School is remembering a longtime track and field coach who died suddenly. Spartanburg County School District 7 said Coach Glover Smiley has died. Coaches at Spartanburg High School said Smiley started as the head coach of the boys' track and field team in 1993....
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Palmetto High students, community wear purple to honor student who died

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. — The students at Palmetto High School and community members wore purple Friday in honor of a student-athlete who died this week. Kierra Johnson, a ninth-grader at the high school, played volleyball and basketball for Palmetto. Johnson died this week. The district said Friday that the Palmetto...
WILLIAMSTON, SC
FOX Carolina

14 teams compete in local BBQ cookoff to support good cause

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - 14 teams will compete to take the top spot for best BBQ while raising money to benefit an Upstate community. Project Host is a Greenville-area nonprofit that works to fight food insecurity in the Upstate whether it’s a soup kitchen, their food truck, or teaching children how to cook.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville HS football standout featured in national commercial

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Christian Henderson is just a high school sophomore. Already, the young man is making big waves. A defensive back for the Greenville High School Red Raiders, Henderson is the face of a new national commercial by Xenith, a Detroit-based manufacturer of football helmets and equipment. This...
laurenscountyadvertiser.net

Crusaders drop homecoming contest, 42-20

Jefferson Davis Academy spoiled Laurens Academy’s Homecoming festivities Friday night, defeating the Crusaders 42-20 at LA’s Todd Kirk Field. JDA led the entire way, taking an 8-0 lead in the first quarter that they extended to 26-14 by halftime. Three different players scored for LA. Wide receiver Buddy...
LAURENS, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville, Spartanburg Counties eye major investment from Volvo

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville and Spartanburg County Councils have passed the second of three readings on a tax break for multi-million dollar investments from Volvo. The investments center around five facilities, which would be used for tooling and equipment for the company's vehicles. In Greenville County, the Swedish vehicle...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

