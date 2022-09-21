Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Anderson community honoring life of 9th grade student
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson School District One is remembering the life of a beloved, freshman basketball and volleyball player at Palmetto High School who recently passed away. The Palmetto community wore purple in memory of Kierra Johnson at the football game Friday night. Pendleton High hosted Palmetto, and...
WYFF4.com
Anderson County community wears purple in memory of Palmetto High School freshman
PENDLETON, S.C. — A community in Anderson County celebrated the life of beloved Palmetto High School student-athlete, Kiara Johnson, who suddenly died in late September. The cause of her death is still unknown. However, it was a sea of purple Friday, a color people say was Johnson’s favorite.
Meet Attorney Kendra Robinson Who Is Sealing Deals and Taking Black Homeownership to the Next Level
Criminal defense attorney, real estate closing attorney, and reality TV star, Kendra Robinson, is sticking to the bottom line and representing Black homeowners with her state-of-the-art firm, SRS Title & Associates. Originally born and raised in a small industrial community in Clinton, South Carolina, Robinson learned at a young age...
discoverhealth.org
Dr. Patrick Bearden gives back through caring for underserved communities
Growing up in Rutherfordton, North Carolina, Dr. Patrick Bearden’s family was hit hard by the 2008 recession. A graduate of the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM), Dr. Bearden spends time volunteering at St. Luke’s Free Medical Clinic in downtown Spartanburg to give back. “I grew up...
Local briefs include Salvation Army closure in Athens, weekend festivals in Bowman, Lavonia
The operators of the Salvation Army in Athens say a significant shortfall in funding will force what they say is a temporary halt in operations planned for later this month. The Salvation Army has been in Athens since 1916. This is festival weekend in Elbert County: the annual Bowman Fall...
WYFF4.com
Upstate family uses each day to honor legacy of Martin Acevedo
PENDLETON, S.C. — The body ofMartin Acevedo was recovered back in 2018 after a days-long search in Lake Hartwell. “Since 2018, we’ve responded to 26 boat accidents, 32 water rescue calls, and for Lake Hartwell as a whole not just Anderson County, there were 16 fatalities on Lake Hartwell," said Josh Hawkins, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office's director of emergency management. "Those are recreational deaths."
laurenscountyadvertiser.net
Guests welcomed Saturday as local Cherokee Nation holds Pow-Wow
Gray Court, S.C. – The 15th Annual Pow-Wow of the PAIA Lower Eastern Cherokee Nation SC will be held this Saturday,. and the full day of festivities is only a 15-minute drive from Downtown Laurens. Located on the tribal grounds at 3688 Warrior Creek Road, Gray Court, the Pow-Wow...
laurenscountyadvertiser.net
Finally Friday with J Stephens and Sweet Tea Soiree
Laurens, S.C. – Summer weather is still here, so Main Street Laurens’ Finally Friday this weekend will offer numerous varieties of sweet tea at its annual Sweet Tea Soiree. “We will have about 200 cups available at a white Main Street Laurens tent in the seating plaza area,”...
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg Dist. 7 remembers longtime track and field coach
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Spartanburg High School is remembering a longtime track and field coach who died suddenly. Spartanburg County School District 7 said Coach Glover Smiley has died. Coaches at Spartanburg High School said Smiley started as the head coach of the boys' track and field team in 1993....
Historic house to be preserved and turned into museum
Years of history and stories are woven into the walls and rafters of this Piedmont house.
WYFF4.com
Palmetto High students, community wear purple to honor student who died
WILLIAMSTON, S.C. — The students at Palmetto High School and community members wore purple Friday in honor of a student-athlete who died this week. Kierra Johnson, a ninth-grader at the high school, played volleyball and basketball for Palmetto. Johnson died this week. The district said Friday that the Palmetto...
FOX Carolina
Public pushing back on Greenville County GOP’s call to move LGBTQ library books
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- People are speaking out after the Greenville County Republican Party has set their sights on removing certain LGBTQ books from the children’s section of county libraries. They say the books are sexually graphic and should be shelved in the adult section. This comes as...
FOX Carolina
14 teams compete in local BBQ cookoff to support good cause
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - 14 teams will compete to take the top spot for best BBQ while raising money to benefit an Upstate community. Project Host is a Greenville-area nonprofit that works to fight food insecurity in the Upstate whether it’s a soup kitchen, their food truck, or teaching children how to cook.
Residents speak out after Greenville Co. GOP social media post on library books
The Greenville County Republican Party is getting a lot of attention for a social media post calling for certain sexually graphic books to be removed from the children's section of the Greenville County Library System.
gsabizwire.com
Spencer/Hines Properties is pleased to announce the Sale of +/- 53.45 acres on S. Batesville Road, Greer
GREER, S.C. – Spencer/Hines Properties is pleased to announce the Sale of +/- 53.45 acres on S. Batesville Road, Greer, SC. The land features visibility from I85 and is in close proximity to GSP International Airport, Michelin’s North American Headquarters, & much more!. Cameron Smith and Zach Hines...
WYFF4.com
Anderson County buffet restaurant announces it will close for good
TOWNVILLE, S.C. — After decades in business, an Upstate restaurant will close its doors for good. The Townville Café, at 6601 Highway 24, posted the news on its Facebook page Tuesday. "I regret to inform everyone that I have decided to close down Townville Café," the post said....
WYFF4.com
Greenville HS football standout featured in national commercial
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Christian Henderson is just a high school sophomore. Already, the young man is making big waves. A defensive back for the Greenville High School Red Raiders, Henderson is the face of a new national commercial by Xenith, a Detroit-based manufacturer of football helmets and equipment. This...
laurenscountyadvertiser.net
Crusaders drop homecoming contest, 42-20
Jefferson Davis Academy spoiled Laurens Academy’s Homecoming festivities Friday night, defeating the Crusaders 42-20 at LA’s Todd Kirk Field. JDA led the entire way, taking an 8-0 lead in the first quarter that they extended to 26-14 by halftime. Three different players scored for LA. Wide receiver Buddy...
Popular festival returns to the Upstate this weekend
The long awaited return of a popular Upstate festival is set for this weekend. Upstate-Carolina Adaptive Golf will host the Annual Bourbon & Bacon Fest at downtown Greenville’s newest venue, Cowboy Up, this Friday, September 23rd.
WYFF4.com
Greenville, Spartanburg Counties eye major investment from Volvo
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville and Spartanburg County Councils have passed the second of three readings on a tax break for multi-million dollar investments from Volvo. The investments center around five facilities, which would be used for tooling and equipment for the company's vehicles. In Greenville County, the Swedish vehicle...
