Washington State

The Best Hiking in Washington State

Washington, like Oregon is sometimes forgotten when deciding on a hiking destination vacation. While, they are known for having three of the most beautiful national parks in North Cascades, Olympic and Rainier most people think of Seattle and the amount of rain (even though it isn't that much). It is mostly the cloudy days and so if you get a glimpse of Mt. Rainier you are lucky!
WASHINGTON STATE
Why Are You Living in the Worst Town in Washington State?

There are good and bad traits to describe every town, everywhere. It's all in how you look at it, I guess. I googled the safest, most dangerous, and best cities to raise a family in Washington State. As far as the best small towns, I saw the following listed:. Dayton.
Washington State
There’s a Godzilla Church in Zillah, Washington

You've heard about the Jedi Alliance in Spokane, the teeny-tiny Wayside Church near Monroe, but this next Washington state attraction could take the cake. Zillah, a town of just over 3,000 people, is well-known to most eastern and central Washingtonians. But did you know about the Church of God-Zillah?. That's...
ZILLAH, WA
Inslee Visits Nordic Countries to Talk Energy, Innovation, Climate Change

OLYMPIA — Washington leaders are looking abroad for ideas on how to transition to clean energy and continue to fight climate change. Gov. Jay Inslee and other representatives from Washington have spent the past week on a trade mission to Finland, Sweden and Norway focusing on energy, technology, sustainability and climate change. Representatives from the Department of Commerce, the Port of Seattle, the Greater Seattle Chamber of Commerce and employers in the state, such as Microsoft, joined the governor.
WASHINGTON STATE
Dear Gov. Inslee, Please Give Us These Days Off From Work

I took two months off from work this year for Paid Family Leave. It was nice and I would do it all over again. I got to bond not only with my new baby but with her older sister as well. Many days were spent at the swimming pool. When my oldest started school I was able to drop her off and pick her up. As I said, it was nice.
WASHINGTON STATE
Farmworkers Ask For Wildfires Rules Enforcement

The emergency rules protecting outdoor workers from wildfire smoke in Washington expire on September 29th. Farmworkers keep calling for rules enforcement, but the Department of Labor and Industries says violations are uncommon. In Skagit County Alfredo Juarez says field workers faced unhealthy air quality last week. “There was a lot...
WASHINGTON STATE
“We will succeed because we have to”

The message from WPC’s Eastern Washington Annual Dinner. The ballroom at the Davenport Grand bustled with guests weaving their way around white linen-covered tables, gathering up in small groups while catching up with old friends and occasionally making new ones. As the clock closed in on 7PM, WPC’s countdown video began, playing clips from great speakers past until coming to a close with WPC Chair Mark Pinkowski taking the stage, welcoming guests, and pitching the emcee duties to WPC’s outgoing long-time Eastern Washington Director, Chris Cargill (who received a warm tribute and standing ovation at the end of his final program).
WASHINGTON STATE
This Impossible Way To Fish In Washington Ends In Jail

Believe it or not, there are 7 ways to catch fish in Washington State that are completely illegal. Obviously a hook, line, and fishing pole are not on the list, but what is? One of these ways is so unlikely and impossible I would be surprised if anyone has ever been charged. However the law exists so someone has to have done it at least once!
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington in 'Markedly Different Place' in COVID Pandemic

OLYMPIA — Looking ahead at the fall and winter — seasons known for spikes in respiratory illness — Washington is in a much different place than it was a year ago, health officials said Thursday. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are down, with only about 7% of hospital...
WASHINGTON STATE
SW Washington Repair Shop Fined $10K for Violating Clean Air Act

The manager of a Ridgefield repair shop was fined $10,000 and sentenced to serve 30 days of community service for altering diesel trucks and violating Washington's Clean Air Act. Nicholas L. Akerill, pleaded guilty Sept. 14 in Clark County District Court to a motor vehicle emission control systems violation, court...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
Inslee Says Nordic Trip Produces Results

(Olympia, WA) -- Washington Governor Jay Inslee says his Nordic trade mission is getting answers and results. This week, he visited Sweden, Finland, and Norway meeting with political leaders and businesses. The Governor says he talked with six businesses that are interested in possibly doing business with Washington state. Inslee also saw electric-powered ferry technology. Washington wants to eventually convert its ferries to electric power. Inslee says he received a clear message from businesses to find ways to accelerate the permitting process.
WASHINGTON STATE
What were all those fireworks all about?: Today So Far

Why did someone put on a massive fireworks display in Puget Sound?. Study finds drinking wells contaminated after decades of nearby military exercises. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for September 20, 2022. Everyone living on the shores of Seattle, or around the eastern side of...
SEATTLE, WA

