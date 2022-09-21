Read full article on original website
Library adds Health Source: Nursing/Academic and Health Source: Consumer Editions
The Library is pleased to announce that it has added Health Source: Nursing/Academic Edition and Health Source: Consumer Edition to its collection of electronic resources. Health Source: Nursing/Academic is a “full-text database covering nursing and allied health topics, including pediatric nursing, critical care, mental health, nursing management, medical law and more” while Health Source: Consumer “provides access to full-text consumer health magazines and reference books. It also includes searchable full text for current health pamphlets”.
Explore Family History with HeritageQuest Online
The Library is pleased to announce that it has added HeritageQuest Online (ProQuest) to its collection of online resources. HeritageQuest Online “is a genealogical database with access to government records, census data and auxiliary resources to help find information regarding your family history”. You can access HeritageQuest Online...
Need a Newspaper Article? Try Newspaper Source Plus
The Library is pleased to announce that it has added Newspaper Source Plus (EBSCO) to its collection of online resources. The Newspaper Source Plus database “provides a full-text digital collection of the world’s major news content. It includes millions of articles from newspapers, newswires and news magazines. In addition, it offers television and radio transcripts and ongoing daily updates from popular news sources”.
